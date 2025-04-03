X-MEN Star Halle Berry Responds To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Storm Return Rumor: "Keep Waiting..."

Last week, Marvel Studios officially announced that production is underway on Avengers: Doomsday with a massive cast reveal live-stream that unveiled a new actor's name on the back of a director's chair every 12 minutes or so.

Of the 27 names that were revealed by the end of the video, the most surprising additions were members of the original X-Men cast, Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden (they'll be joined by X2's Alan Cumming, The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammer, and Deadpool and Wolverine's Channing Tatum).

A few key names were conspicuous by their absence, notably fellow OG X-Men Hugh Jackman, Famke Janssen and Halle Berry.

Marvel has confirmed that more cast members will be announced (whether we'll get another 20+ name chair party remains to be seen), and there are rumors that both Jackman and Berry, at least, have already signed on to return.

The latter was asked about her potential Doomsday involvement at CinemaCon, and pretty plainly stated that she will not be reprising her role as Ororo Munroe/Storm for the 2026 MCU event movie.

While there's a chance Berry is being on the level here, something tells us she's simply under strict instructions not to give anything away during interviews. Recently, Elizabeth Olsen denied that she will be back as the Scarlet Witch for these next Avengers movies, claiming that he "death" in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the last we'll be seeing of her character.

Halle Berry responds to fans hoping to see her return as her X-Men character Storm in Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday.” pic.twitter.com/y1yLoAstCG — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 3, 2025

You can check out the full Doomsday cast list along with the announcement video below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America