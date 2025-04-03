X-MEN Star Halle Berry Responds To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Storm Return Rumor: "Keep Waiting..."

Halle Berry has responded to the rumor that she is set to return as Storm for Avengers: Doomsday despite not being part of the initial cast announcement...

Last week, Marvel Studios officially announced that production is underway on Avengers: Doomsday with a massive cast reveal live-stream that unveiled a new actor's name on the back of a director's chair every 12 minutes or so.

Of the 27 names that were revealed by the end of the video, the most surprising additions were members of the original X-Men cast, Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden (they'll be joined by X2's Alan Cumming, The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammer, and Deadpool and Wolverine's Channing Tatum).

A few key names were conspicuous by their absence, notably fellow OG X-Men Hugh Jackman, Famke Janssen and Halle Berry.

Marvel has confirmed that more cast members will be announced (whether we'll get another 20+ name chair party remains to be seen), and there are rumors that both Jackman and Berry, at least, have already signed on to return.

The latter was asked about her potential Doomsday involvement at CinemaCon, and pretty plainly stated that she will not be reprising her role as Ororo Munroe/Storm for the 2026 MCU event movie.

While there's a chance Berry is being on the level here, something tells us she's simply under strict instructions not to give anything away during interviews. Recently, Elizabeth Olsen denied that she will be back as the Scarlet Witch for these next Avengers movies, claiming that he "death" in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the last we'll be seeing of her character.

You can check out the full Doomsday cast list along with the announcement video below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/3/2025, 11:45 AM
I expect her and anyone else missing will be in Secret Wars.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 11:49 AM
I don't like the sound of that. She may be playing coy but it sure didn't seem like it. Could be a matter of $$$$. She's big time now, but damn, it wouldn't seem right without her. Hopefully they open up the checkbook a little to get her in there. Rogue and Wolvy too. I'd trade either one of them for Xavier. I really don't want to see him die a 4th time.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/3/2025, 11:52 AM
"She's too white"
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/3/2025, 12:21 PM
@AllsNotGood - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anok Yai
27 years old
5'10"
Model
Actress
Blergh
Blergh - 4/3/2025, 11:52 AM
I would assume that if she doesn't return it's for the same reason Nic Cage didn't come back as Ghost Rider. They ask for less from smaller movies and ask for more on bigger movies. With Disney there is a lot of money to be made, so they gamble with how much they can tickle out of Disney (with "they" I mean their agents, ofc)
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 4/3/2025, 11:53 AM
Can't tell if she's being serious or not. If she is then that would make sense after Gothika. 😬
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/3/2025, 11:53 AM
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/3/2025, 12:03 PM
@SuperCat - lol. I love that woman
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/3/2025, 12:00 PM
Storm?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 12:12 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/3/2025, 12:04 PM
She will be part of the second or third cast announcement.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/3/2025, 12:12 PM
Goddam she’s gorgeous
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/3/2025, 12:14 PM
More than likely, we'll get a Spider-Man & X-Men team up, I can't wait.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 12:15 PM
I still don’t get why “interviewers” ask these questions because if they are in it , they sure as hell aren’t gonna tell you so seems futile but ok…

Anyway , if not Doomsday then she’ll be in SW as a cameo at best because no way they don’t try to get her at the least.

User Comment Image

The character was fine but like pretty much everyone else , underutilized in the Fox films so I hope they give her a moment or 2 to shine atleast in these.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 4/3/2025, 12:20 PM
Okay Andrew Garfield.

