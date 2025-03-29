9 Awesome Moments From The SECRET WARS Comic We Need To See In The Next AVENGERS Movies

Marvel Studios has unveiled (some of?) the Avengers: Doomsday cast, and that's given us a better idea of what to expect from both that and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. Some sort of Avengers vs. X-Men clash now seems inevitable, while leaked concept art from one or both of the movies has strongly hinted that the Russo Brothers are borrowing heavily from Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Secret Wars comic book. The filmmakers themselves have also said it will be a key source of inspiration. In this feature, we're revisiting the biggest, best moments from the event that we'd like to see adapted for the MCU. Not only would these cement Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as a force to be reckoned with, but in live-action, any one of these scenes would top what we saw even in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. See the moments from Secret Wars we want to see brought to the big screen by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

9. Death Of The Marvel Universe Secret Wars begins with a bang...literally. The Marvel Universe and the Ultimate Universe are in the midst of an incursion, and while heroes from both worlds gather to try and save their reality (going to extreme measures to do so), there's ultimately nothing they can do. Some heroes manage to flee aboard a cosmic "life raft," but at the centre of the universe, Doctor Doom steals the power of the Beyonders to remake reality in his image. With that, a new world is born. The best option for the MCU's Ultimate Universe stand-in is obviously Earth-10005, the home of the X-Men. Kicking things off with the destruction of Earth-616 would be jaw-dropping and a strong indication that Marvel Studios is taking this storyline seriously.



8. The Face Of Doom If the rumours are true about Doctor Doom making his MCU debut in the closing moments of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios can still lay some of the groundwork for this villain ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's arrival in theaters next year. We're sure his origin story will be explored at some point, and Marvel Studios would be wise to make him a villain who uses both magic and science to establish his dominance. The biggest ask we have right now, though, is that they build some mystique around what's under that iconic mask. Despite Robert Downey Jr. being cast, any temptation to show his face should be saved for Secret Wars, where, like in the comics, we finally get to see what the villain is hiding. Doom destroyed his face trying to save his mother's soul after ignoring Reed Richard's advice to make some changes to the machine he was using, and The Fantastic Four can at least allude to that.



7. Betrayal Only a few people remember how things used to be, with Doctor Strange among them. While Doom is the God of this new world, the fragments of reality he pulled together are far from perfect, and things seem to be in constant turmoil, hence why he needs a reliable second in command. That's where Stephen Strange comes in. Years have passed since the Marvel Universe's destruction, and the Sorcerer Supreme has, dare we say, become friends with Doom. However, when his friends emerge from that life raft, he realises that there's a chance to put the world back to the way it should be. As you might expect, that's not something Victor is happy about. With a wave of his hand, he brutally kills Doctor Strange, and this would be one seriously shocking moment to put in a movie. We'd also love to see Strange spend some time with Doom on screen because their dynamic is nothing short of fascinating.



6. Doctor Doom Kills Thanos If you thought that was an impressive display of power, it arguably pales in comparison to what happens when Doom comes face-to-face with Thanos. Another Marvel Universe survivor, the Mad Titan believes he can overthrow Victor but soon learns that even he is no match for "God." Plunging his fist into Thanos' chest, Doom rips out his spine and turns the villain to dust. There are many moments in Secret Wars where Doom shows that he's now nigh on unstoppable, but to make such short work of the villain who wiped out half the universe in Avengers: Infinity War...well, that would be quite something. Heck, this could even be what happens to Kang the Conqueror if Marvel Studios recasts, with Doom responsible for finally putting a stop to that time-travelling villain's machinations, getting rid of his "Beyonder" Variant and, subsequently, a character fans seem to have little interest in.



5. A Moment Of Levity Secret Wars is a very intense, high-stakes story, but there are still moments of levity. Peter Parker and Miles Morales are reunited in this new reality after a past team-up and set about trying to figure out what's going on. As a result, they come face to face with Molecule Man. It turns out he's the glue at the centre of this new reality holding it all together, and while we don't expect Marvel Studios to include him here (his presence arguably makes things too convoluted), we'd still love to see this exchange in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. It's a ridiculous, hilarious conversation and one that could be recreated with the three live-action Spider-Men if Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures can't figure out a way to finally bring Miles into the MCU. Oh, and we'd switch out Molecule Man for Loki, of course.



4. "I Am Groot!" Star-Lord was among the heroes who escaped the dying Earth-616 aboard the aforementioned life raft, and when Black Swan overpowers the Guardian of the Galaxy, he takes a toothpick from his mouth and threatens her with it. We're sure you won't be surprised to learn the villain is unimpressed, prompting Star-Lord to stab it into the World Tree where Doom has made his throne. With that, a ginormous and powerful Groot emerges to take the fight to Doom's army. Considering the fact the Multiverse now resembles Yggdrasil, we're sure this could all be tied together somehow and what a showcase for both Chris Pratt's Peter Quill and Groot in either of these Multiversal movies.



3. The Thing's Death As God, Doctor Doom can't help but take his petty revenge on the Fantastic Four in the new reality he creates. Mister Fantastic no longer exists, The Human Torch is being used as the world's "sun," and the Invisible Woman is Victor Von Doom's wife. The Thing, meanwhile, has been transformed into a wall that protects his kingdoms from the remnants of darker realities. For example, there are Marvel Zombies, the Annihilation Wave, and even Ultron robots, but Thanos eventually reveals the truth to Ben Grimm, and he breaks free of his captivity to fight back against Victor. Franklin Richards, who is Doom and Sue's son in this world, engages The Thing by controlling Galactus, eventually laying waste to Ben when he refuses to fight back against the boy he considers a nephew. It's a powerful moment, even though it is undone later on.



2. The Infinity Gauntlet Returns With the heroes who remember reality as it was determined to stop Doom, Black Panther finds an Infinity Gauntlet that was hidden away by Doctor Strange. T'Challa unleashes its power for a reality-bending battle against Victor that delivers the sort of visuals that make the mind boggle, and we'd love to see it on the big screen. Sadly, Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us to make this happen, but Shuri - or perhaps the rumoured a T'Challa II/Toussaint Variant - can still make this scene a reality. This may even be the perfect place for Chris Evans' Captain America to make his return. Remember, he once had all six Infinity Stones in his possession when he was tasked with returning them to their rightful place in the timeline. With that in mind, Steve returning, powered up and ready to take the fight to Doctor Doom, could be an awesome way to adapt this battle.

