AVENGERS: Rumored New Details On Marvel Studios' Plans For Iron Lad And The Maker's Multiverse Saga Role

The Multiverse Saga has undergone significant changes over the past few years. Whether it's Disney CEO Bob Iger's "quality over quantity" mandate following Bob Chapek's ousting or the abrupt end to Kang's story, Avengers: Doomday and Avengers: Secret Wars now look vastly different.

Jonathan Majors being fired has changed everything; Doctor Doom will take his place as this Saga's big bad (played by Robert Downey Jr., no less) and all his Variants...well, perhaps they'll just die off-screen.

According to The Cosmic Circus, there were originally plans for us to meet a Kang Variant who was Nathaniel Richards/Iron Lad. It's unclear whether the idea has been scrapped, but we'd say that would be as good a means as any to recast "Kang" as he looks to avoid his villainous future.

Talking of Young Avengers, that's a project we've been hearing rumblings about for several years now. At this point, they aren't going to be that young, but the site believes we'll likely meet them in Doomsday and/or Secret Wars before they assemble in a spin-off that's "looking to adapt the Children's Crusade comic."

In other words, it could be there that Billy and Tommy Maximoff are finally reunited with their mother.

Remaining in that corner of the MCU for a moment, Marvel Studios does supposedly have Teddy Altman/Hulking's future mapped out. The reason Agatha All Along's Eddie didn't have that name is because "there are plans for Teddy already set in motion in the MCU."

Kamala Khan, meanwhile, is assembling her team for a mission that will likely involve them and Captain Marvel tracking down the missing Monica Rambeau. America Chavez may have more important things going on because the site has heard that her ability to travel between realities will be key in the next Avengers movies.

With so much Multiversal madness playing out in the MCU, much has been said about the Council of Reeds and even more Mister Fantastic Variants showing up. The comic book fans among you will know that the most dangerous of them is The Maker but Marvel Studios' potential plans for him sound more than a little underwhelming.

"I’ve heard rumors about The Maker, the thing is, it’s nothing concrete. It’s starting to feel like The Maker could either potentially be absent in this storyline, kind of how Death was absent in Infinity War and Endgame, even though she was a crucial part of that Infinity Gauntlet storyline. One rumor I heard was that they were going to 'Sinister Strange' the Maker, I.E, introduce him for a brief 10-15 minute appearance and then be defeated easily, but it feels like such a waste of an incredibly good character."

We can't disagree there because that would be a tremendous waste of the villain; however, if he's someone our heroes encounter while travelling through the Multiverse and what follows is a memorable battle, it might be a little more palatable.

