AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - Andrew Garfield Says "You'll Find Out!" When Asked About Potential Spider-Man Return

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - Andrew Garfield Says &quot;You'll Find Out!&quot; When Asked About Potential Spider-Man Return

Andrew Garfield wasn't about to confirm (or deny) his return as Peter Parker for Avengers: Secret Wars in a new interview, but he did reveal some of the heroes he'd most like to team-up with...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 09, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Following the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there were a lot of conflicting reports about the potential returns of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Sam Raimi's original big-screen wall-crawler and his Amazing Spider-Man counterpart.

There was speculation that one or both of them would appear in the then untitled Spider-Man: Brand New Day (they may have if Sony's Tom Rothman got his way), but now the most likely scenario will see Garfield and/or Maguire show up in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Garfield is often asked about his take on Spider-Man and when we might see him in the MCU again, and he doesn't always have the best poker face. When MTV's Josh Horowitz quizzed him about the possibility of swinging into Secret Wars, the actor laughed and fidgeted - while making it clear that his reaction should not be interpreted any particular way!

“You’ll find out! Whatever response I’m having, is it exasperation? Is it? I don’t know. You’ll find out.”

Horowitz then asked if there were any particular characters or actors he would like to work with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line, and Garfield mentioned Hugh Jackman's Wolverine (following the interviewer's lead) and Tom Hardy's Venom, while also "putting it out there" that he's a huge fan of the animated Spider-Verse movies.

It's usually telling when an actor doesn't just outright deny their involvement in a project, so we'd say there's a pretty good chance Garfield will return for Secret Wars, even if it's only for a couple of scenes.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

RUMOR: Surprising Plans For X-Men And Fantastic Four Heading Into AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Revealed - SPOILERS
RUMOR: Surprising Plans For X-Men And Fantastic Four Heading Into AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Revealed - SPOILERS
Everything We Learned From The AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY/SECRET WARS Concept Art That Leaked Online Earlier This Year
Everything We Learned From The AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY/SECRET WARS Concept Art That Leaked Online Earlier This Year

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/9/2025, 1:45 PM
The guy is a great Spider-Man, he nails the snark and wit of the character. Hope he returns sooner than later.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/9/2025, 2:52 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - He was great in NWH. I was an extra in ASM 2 for the graduation scene at a park in NYC, and Andrew was walking around past us all in full Peter Parker method mode. It was a super hot day, though (the free Crafty food and iced tea and water they were passing around was great, lol), and I managed to force a "How ya doing" from him. He seems much more relaxed and at home in the role now. Emma Stone was awesome, though, and joking with all the extras while the guy who played Flash ate with all of us. I also came this close to meeting Stan Lee when he filmed his cameo, but he was too busy so I moved on.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 10/9/2025, 2:08 PM
We need Toby and Andrew Spiderman films. Guaranteed money
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/9/2025, 2:13 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - absolutely. Wanna cash in on nastalgia? That right there.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/9/2025, 2:10 PM
I don't care about Avengers: Doomsday honestly. The big teamup has now been done to death and it's not exciting (and if you're a fool to go see Doomsday because RDJ is in it, then you're an idiot.

I'm ready to see a continuation of Garfield's Spidey plus, MOST definitely Toby's. It'd be awesome to see where they are in life right now as us older vents are too.

Team ups? Pshhh.....

Give us story over spectacle.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/9/2025, 2:11 PM
Older "gents" are too
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/9/2025, 2:13 PM
@lazlodaytona - "if you're a fool, then you're an idiot"

Hate to break it to ya, but I think you might be the idiot.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/9/2025, 2:15 PM
@ThorArms - coming from a young, comicbookmovie nerd I'm sure I'll cry my eyes out at your statement

Um .... actually, no. Moronic idiot.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/9/2025, 2:12 PM
There is zero chance he even knows considering filming hasn't even begun for Secret Wars.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2025, 2:21 PM
I fully expect us to see Andrew’s Spidey in SW alongside the other 2 for one last time which I’m fine with tbh…

I have enjoyed his take with him being the MVP of NWH more or less.

Now that he’s had some measure of redemption after saving MJ which he couldn’t do for his Gwen , it would be cool if we catch back up with him in SW and he’s bettered his life and maybe us a new relationship aswell!!.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/9/2025, 2:35 PM
He's great as Spider-man, but I never really bought him as Parker. He just seemed too cool, with his skateboard and spiky hair. He's a great actor though, so I'd love to see him do a third 'AMAZING SPIDER-MAN' flick.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/9/2025, 2:45 PM
We've been lucky with the spider man castings over the years but I actually think Holland is the worst of the 3

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines

