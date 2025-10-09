AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - Andrew Garfield Says "You'll Find Out!" When Asked About Potential Spider-Man Return

Following the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there were a lot of conflicting reports about the potential returns of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Sam Raimi's original big-screen wall-crawler and his Amazing Spider-Man counterpart.

There was speculation that one or both of them would appear in the then untitled Spider-Man: Brand New Day (they may have if Sony's Tom Rothman got his way), but now the most likely scenario will see Garfield and/or Maguire show up in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Garfield is often asked about his take on Spider-Man and when we might see him in the MCU again, and he doesn't always have the best poker face. When MTV's Josh Horowitz quizzed him about the possibility of swinging into Secret Wars, the actor laughed and fidgeted - while making it clear that his reaction should not be interpreted any particular way!

“You’ll find out! Whatever response I’m having, is it exasperation? Is it? I don’t know. You’ll find out.”

Horowitz then asked if there were any particular characters or actors he would like to work with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line, and Garfield mentioned Hugh Jackman's Wolverine (following the interviewer's lead) and Tom Hardy's Venom, while also "putting it out there" that he's a huge fan of the animated Spider-Verse movies.

It's usually telling when an actor doesn't just outright deny their involvement in a project, so we'd say there's a pretty good chance Garfield will return for Secret Wars, even if it's only for a couple of scenes.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America