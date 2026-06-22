Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor Reveals Three Of The Movie's Lead Characters (Including One Big Surprise)

Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor Reveals Three Of The Movie's Lead Characters (Including One Big Surprise)

A new Avengers: Secret Wars rumour identifies at least three of the movie's leads, and as we write this, none of them have been confirmed for this December's Avengers: Doomsday.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 22, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Doomsday is rumoured to be in the midst of reshoots that are making some sweeping changes to the movie's story. If Avengers: Secret Wars has been written, then it likely only has a bare bones script at this stage (even with shooting set to begin imminently).

With that in mind, any rumours about the movie should be taken with a pinch of salt. Still, we have an intriguing update today, courtesy of insider @MyTimeToShineH.

According to the scooper, Paul Bettany (The Vision) and Ruaridh Mollica (Tommy Maximoff/Speed) will have "main roles" in Avengers: Secret Wars. We know VisionQuest will see the father and son reunite, and all signs point to their journey continuing in the Multiverse Saga finale.

Leaked concept art for Avengers: Secret Wars showed the White Vision living with Star-Lord, seemingly as roommates. We also saw a piece showing Peter Quill and Wong alongside the MCU's Young Avengers/Champions: Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Stature, Wiccan, and Speed.

With the leaker also reminding fans that Chris Pratt will be one of the 2027 movie's leads, it's easy to see how these pieces all link up. However, what's led to them being together on Doctor Doom's Battleworld is something of a mystery to us. 

Then again, just because reality was completely rewritten in the comics, that won't necessarily be the case in the MCU. Instead, it could be that a handful of heroes remember their past lives and now just have to make the best of a bad...world.

"I think so," Bettany previously said of whether he returns as Vision in Avengers: Secret Wars"As much as, touch wood, it keeps the kids in private school, anything going on at Marvel, they change their mind, or you really do never know. It's true that you never know, by the way."

"I mean, when we all died [in Avengers: Infinity War], we found out that day. They took us into a trailer with pre-vis, and everybody was sitting watching the screen, going, 'Oh, I die.' Nobody knew. We didn't know. So, you really don't know. They really do keep this stuff very secret."

The confirmed (or, semi-confirmed, at least) cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 3:29 PM
Avengers: Secret Wars

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 3:33 PM
@OneMoreTime -

NOT BUYING ANY OF THE RUMORS!

Pretty Bad Rumors
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/22/2026, 3:30 PM
Hey. Let's focus on Doomsday first.



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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/22/2026, 3:33 PM
Typical marvel being big ego cocky not learning form there mistakes if this is true
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/22/2026, 3:55 PM
@dragon316 - No one wants the Young/Champions/Kiddie Avengers at all. They can try to push those characters, but they will fail.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/22/2026, 4:00 PM
@Bucky74 - Exactly.

Shitty characters will never be popular and will tank the viewership.

If SW bombs is the end of the MCU.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/22/2026, 4:05 PM
@Fogs - The problem is, Marvel will also pack in heroes we want to see, like Tom's Spidey, Jackman's Wolverine, and maybe fun cameos like Snipe's Blade, with the new ones who suck. Fans will turn out for the characters we've always loved, and Marvel will arrogantly think, "See, we won them over with Ms. Marvel and Speedy Boy, so now we can keep pushing them." But it's like trying to get someone to like eating liver. You can put it on a plate with a good steak, but no one will swallow it after eating the steak.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/22/2026, 4:16 PM
@Bucky74 - @Fogs - "The problem is, Marvel will also pack in heroes we want to see, like Tom's Spidey, Jackman's Wolverine, and maybe fun cameos like Snipe's Blade, with the new ones who suck. Fans will turn out for the characters we've always loved, and Marvel will arrogantly think, "See, we won them over with Ms. Marvel and Speedy Boy, so now we can keep pushing them." But it's like trying to get someone to like eating liver. You can put it on a plate with a good steak, but no one will swallow it after eating the steak."

User Comment Image

CAN SOMEONE SEND THIS MESSAGE TO FEIGE, GUNN, AND WHOEVER THINKS THEY CAN SNATCH A CLASSIC TITLE FROM AN OLDER COMIC STORYLINE AND BAIT AND SWITCH US INTO BEING FANS?!!!

VISION headlining Secret Wars?

Captain America being the leading man in a HULK Movie?

No Spider-Man in the SONY SMU???


THIS IS NOT A DAMN JUNKYARD! YOU CAN'T SWITCH OUT THE PARTS AND HOPE IT'LL RUN A LITTLE LONGER!

People are going to say to hell with it all, and find better things to do...

DO BETTER!!!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/22/2026, 4:20 PM
@KennKathleen - Well said!
Fogs
Fogs - 6/22/2026, 4:46 PM
@Bucky74 @KennKathleen

That's their plan for sure.

But really, will that work forever? The viewership isn't what it once was, anymore.

My bet is if Doomsday isn't brilliant, SW will bomb or at least barely break even.
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/22/2026, 3:34 PM
It will be good to see Vision back again, he’s one of my favourite characters along with Hank Pym. Mainly as they are both quite complex.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/22/2026, 3:34 PM
I doubt this because:

1) It’s MyTimeToShineH.

2) Kevin Feige indicated that they weren’t going to connect the shows and movies in a major way anymore.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2026, 3:51 PM
@Gnostic - oh like having Loki come back for the Doomsday? Lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 4:29 PM
@Gnostic - the second part is disappointing but I do find it funny how shows like AOS and Netflix were criticized for not connecting to the movies but in hindsight , the idea there might have been best lol
Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/22/2026, 4:49 PM
@bobevanz - The general audience is already familiar with this version of Loki. They saw him in Endgame. All they have to say is that he obtained godlike power.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/22/2026, 3:35 PM
It's time to accept that this kind of filmmaking is counterproductive and generates horrible movies, at best mediocre, and in the worst cases on the level of Ant-Man 3. Iron Man worked by a miracle, but spending millions on a movie that isn't fully written is the ultimate hubris and an example of how disconnected these rich people are from real life.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/22/2026, 4:03 PM
@Malatrova15 - Are you breaking character or you posted with the wrong account?

WTF GIRL
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/22/2026, 4:39 PM
@Malatrova15 - not a single Jonathan Majors reference.

#HACKEDALLIANCE
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/22/2026, 3:38 PM
What is the mystery about battle world? It's one singular planet that has aspects of every universe merged into one. Some of Universe 616 will be merged into it. Or if Marvel is going to connect everything then The Void will be battle world and the entire universe around it will be what's left of all the incursions.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/22/2026, 4:04 PM
@SonOfAGif - yeah, they're totally using The Void as Battleworld.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2026, 3:49 PM
What's a "main role"? Anyone who has been in anything is fair game for the last one. Who could guess THIS lmao.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/22/2026, 3:50 PM
I like it when it snows in July.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/22/2026, 3:54 PM
Eh... Idk. I'll wait and see Doomsday first, and we'll go from there.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/22/2026, 4:14 PM
Why is this a thing?
Chewtoy
Chewtoy - 6/22/2026, 4:17 PM
Bettany definitely needs to be in it, having been in the MCU longer than anyone short of RDJ, and getting left out of Endgame.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 4:42 PM
@Chewtoy - I don’t think he’ll be in Doomsday honestly but Secret Wars is quite likely but we’ll see.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 4:38 PM
My Gut is Telling me Spider-Man, and the Hulk will Huge Roles in Marvel Studios Avengers: Secret Wars.


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WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/22/2026, 4:40 PM
@OneMoreTime - my gut is telling me I need a probiotic
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/22/2026, 4:51 PM
According to the scooper, Paul Bettany (The Vision) and Ruaridh Mollica (Tommy Maximoff/Speed) will have "main roles" in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Wow. That's so underwhelming, it's probably true.

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