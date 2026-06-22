Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor Reveals Three Of The Movie's Lead Characters (Including One Big Surprise)

Avengers: Doomsday is rumoured to be in the midst of reshoots that are making some sweeping changes to the movie's story. If Avengers: Secret Wars has been written, then it likely only has a bare bones script at this stage (even with shooting set to begin imminently).

With that in mind, any rumours about the movie should be taken with a pinch of salt. Still, we have an intriguing update today, courtesy of insider @MyTimeToShineH.

According to the scooper, Paul Bettany (The Vision) and Ruaridh Mollica (Tommy Maximoff/Speed) will have "main roles" in Avengers: Secret Wars. We know VisionQuest will see the father and son reunite, and all signs point to their journey continuing in the Multiverse Saga finale.

Leaked concept art for Avengers: Secret Wars showed the White Vision living with Star-Lord, seemingly as roommates. We also saw a piece showing Peter Quill and Wong alongside the MCU's Young Avengers/Champions: Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Stature, Wiccan, and Speed.

With the leaker also reminding fans that Chris Pratt will be one of the 2027 movie's leads, it's easy to see how these pieces all link up. However, what's led to them being together on Doctor Doom's Battleworld is something of a mystery to us.

Then again, just because reality was completely rewritten in the comics, that won't necessarily be the case in the MCU. Instead, it could be that a handful of heroes remember their past lives and now just have to make the best of a bad...world.

"I think so," Bettany previously said of whether he returns as Vision in Avengers: Secret Wars. "As much as, touch wood, it keeps the kids in private school, anything going on at Marvel, they change their mind, or you really do never know. It's true that you never know, by the way."

"I mean, when we all died [in Avengers: Infinity War], we found out that day. They took us into a trailer with pre-vis, and everybody was sitting watching the screen, going, 'Oh, I die.' Nobody knew. We didn't know. So, you really don't know. They really do keep this stuff very secret."

The confirmed (or, semi-confirmed, at least) cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.