MCU Rumor Roundup: Spider-Man's SECRET WARS Role, THE MARVELS Post-Credits Follow-Up, More - SPOILERS

We continue to hear conflicting reports about plans for Spider-Man in the next Avengers movies, 2026's Avengers: Doomday and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

The latest is that while Tom Holland won't reprise his role as Peter Parker in Doomsday, he will be in Secret Wars. Now, insider Daniel Richtman has claimed that the actor is set to have a "huge" part to play in the latter.

This comes after he told fans on his Discord channel that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man will be the Spidey we see in next December's Avengers movie. As the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four battle Doctor Doom throughout the Multiverse, it's fair to say the classic Spider-Man Variant swinging into frame would make for an unforgettable moment.

In related news, newer scooper James Mack has taken to social media to say, "Teyonah Parris, Lashana Lynch, Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, and another X-Men actor in a surprise/special appearance will film the continuation of [The Marvels'] post-credits scene in the next few weeks."

The Captain Marvel sequel was a box office flop, but the post-credits scene—which saw Monica Rambeau stranded on Earth 10005 and discovered by the X-Men—looks set to be key heading into Avengers: Doomsday.

Monica's presence in that parallel reality is likely what causes an Incursion, and could even be what leads to an expected clash between the Avengers and X-Men in the movie.

Despite not being announced for the cast, we're hearing that Brie Larson is expected to be on hand for those scenes as she looks to find the friend she lost in the 2023 team-up, which also featured Ms. Marvel.

Back to Spidey for a moment, and @MyTimeToShineH has reiterated previous rumours about Spider-Man: Brand New Day featuring a female villain.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.