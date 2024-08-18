JOKER Director Todd Phillips Congratulates DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE On Huge Box Office Milestone

Deadpool and Wolverine recently passed Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time worldwide, and director Todd Phillips has now offered his congratulations...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 18, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Deadpool and Wolverine officially became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time earlier this week when it passed Joker's worldwide box office haul of $1.078B, and director Todd Phillips has now given props to Marvel Studios' outrageous superhero team-up.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to offer his congratulations to Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds on the success of the movie, and also shared a mock-up image of the Merc With a Mouth dancing on what have come to be known as the "Joker Steps."

"Have to tip my hat to @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect for this absolute steam roller of a movie. We knew it was gonna be big, but this is too much. 😂 Congrats to everyone involved!! 🫡"

Levy responded with: "Thank you, @toddphillips! Cannot WAIT to see what delicious madness you've cooked up for us next...!"

Marvel Studios has not been having the easiest time of things recently, with its last few movies underperforming (The Marvels actually ended up being the studio's lowest-grossing film) amid mixed/negative reviews. If there wasn't already plans in place to have Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) join forces for another adventure, you can bet there is now.

As for Joker, Phillips' sequel Folie à Deux arrives in theaters this October, and there's always a chance it'll go on to reclaim the R-rated box office crown from Deadpool and Wolverine.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 8/18/2024, 3:48 PM
I totally forgot the joker did a billi until deadpool outgrossed it 💀
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/18/2024, 3:51 PM
I like it when people do that. Reminds me of Marvel Studios released a drawing of the Avengers congratulating Jurassic World. I think the image had Pratt riding a T-Rex.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/18/2024, 3:52 PM
Joker 2- $750 million WW
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/18/2024, 3:58 PM
@ProfessorWhy - probably. But it will be a better film narratively and thematically.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/18/2024, 4:01 PM
@ProfessorWhy - I'm putting it between 5 and 600mill. It's not getting more than Dune 2 and that's wasn't R.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/18/2024, 4:04 PM
@Conquistador - JP Oscar bumps it to 750
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/18/2024, 3:52 PM
Somber movies making all that movie is crazy.
I understand a fun movie like Deapool and Wolverine but damn...

Let's if the Musical aspect helps.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/18/2024, 3:54 PM
And I'm wondering why no one wants to hear our thoughts on those ugly ass sneakers
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/18/2024, 4:00 PM
@ProfessorWhy - 😂 but “they’re a must-have!”
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/18/2024, 4:10 PM
A huge box office will never equate to a great film.
Drace24
Drace24 - 8/18/2024, 4:14 PM
@TheNewYorker - Which Joker wasn't.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/18/2024, 4:14 PM
JUST IN 4 WEEKS Deadpool and Wolverine Passed Joker to become the Highest-Grossing R-rated movie of all time worldwide. Far from Finished. :)

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2024, 4:14 PM
Well , good on Phillips for congratulating them…

DP & W’s success has been well deserved since it was a solid film imo so further congrats to the cast & crew!!.

Anyway , I didn’t care much for Joker but the sequel does seem decent imo and has intrigued me to an extent so hope it turns out well also.

This does make me want a Wade & Arthur interaction now which would be something lol.

User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/18/2024, 4:17 PM
Kraven will beat them both

