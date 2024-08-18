JOKER Director Todd Phillips Congratulates DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE On Huge Box Office Milestone

Deadpool and Wolverine officially became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time earlier this week when it passed Joker's worldwide box office haul of $1.078B, and director Todd Phillips has now given props to Marvel Studios' outrageous superhero team-up.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to offer his congratulations to Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds on the success of the movie, and also shared a mock-up image of the Merc With a Mouth dancing on what have come to be known as the "Joker Steps."

"Have to tip my hat to @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect for this absolute steam roller of a movie. We knew it was gonna be big, but this is too much. 😂 Congrats to everyone involved!! 🫡"

Levy responded with: "Thank you, @toddphillips! Cannot WAIT to see what delicious madness you've cooked up for us next...!"

Marvel Studios has not been having the easiest time of things recently, with its last few movies underperforming (The Marvels actually ended up being the studio's lowest-grossing film) amid mixed/negative reviews. If there wasn't already plans in place to have Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) join forces for another adventure, you can bet there is now.

As for Joker, Phillips' sequel Folie à Deux arrives in theaters this October, and there's always a chance it'll go on to reclaim the R-rated box office crown from Deadpool and Wolverine.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

