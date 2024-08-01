JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Stills Feature Joker And Harley Quinn In Court And A Possible Arkham Breakout

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Stills Feature Joker And Harley Quinn In Court And A Possible Arkham Breakout

More new stills have been released from Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie À Deux showcasing Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga's "Lee" in court, a possible breakout from Arkham Asylum, and more. Check them out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

A handful of new Joker: Folie À Deux stills from the latest Empire Magazine have found their way online and they show the Clown Prince of Crime (Arthur Fleck) and Harley Quinn (Lee) in what looks like a pivotal courtroom scene. 

We'd imagine Arthur Fleck is answering for gunning down Murray Franklin and inciting the riots which resulted in the deaths of Thomas and Martha Wayne. 

There's also a shot of Arthur and Lee during what may be an attempted breakout from Arkham Asylum along with Joker dancing his way through the institution as Brendan Gleeson's unnamed guard watches on.

"Joaquin and I talked about another one the whole time while we were making the first movie, just because we love the character," director Todd Phillips recently said. "We were obsessed with Arthur. We would almost joke about it: 'Oh, we should take Arthur and we should do this.'"

Joaquin Phoenix added, "I had a curiosity about going further with the character. It felt like you could put him into almost any situation, and I would be interested to see how he would navigate it. I mocked up all of these posters of films that have already been made, like Rosemary’s Baby and Godfather, and I put Joker in them and I gave them to Todd."

"There was a running joke of, 'What about Joker in space?'" he continued. "But yeah, I was fascinated by where he would end up."

Check out this new look at Joker: Folie À Deux in the X posts below.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Reveals Why Arthur Fleck Will NEVER Be Gotham's Clown Prince Of Crime
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Reveals Why Arthur Fleck Will NEVER Be Gotham's "Clown Prince Of Crime"
New JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Stills Released; Star Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Why He Agreed To Return For Sequel
Recommended For You:

New JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Stills Released; Star Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Why He Agreed To Return For Sequel
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/1/2024, 10:09 AM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/1/2024, 10:32 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - could you imagine the Nolanverse where Bale is Two/Face, and Eckhart is Bruce? I think it would've been an interesting outcome.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/1/2024, 10:10 AM
Whilst i think the movie will about equal to the first ( i liked it, didn't love it) i doubt it's going to do similar numbers at the box office. I'm thinking around 4 to 500mill WW. Now that people know this Joker is completely different to what they were sold.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/1/2024, 10:17 AM
@Conquistador - It also doesn't seem like a film where I feel the need to watch it in theaters. I can wait
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/1/2024, 10:21 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Exactly. The first was quite successful because we were sold an origin story of THE Joker, not a Joker. imo anyway. It was well acted, but i was more bored that in awe. It only picked up in the last 15 or so minutes.

It also looks like Harley's story is going in another direction so i think fanboys at least are likely to skip. I'll wait for it come out on a streamer. Even if the reviews are stellar again, i'm not certain i'm interested. Joaqin is good though, but he sucked ass in Napoleon.
TCronson
TCronson - 8/1/2024, 11:12 AM
@Conquistador - you shouldn't comment about box office if you really believe it's somehow gonna make only 400-500 mln worldwide, this is downright moronic prediction which has nothing to do with reality. The first one is a hugely popular film regardless of expectations, there's zero chance it'll make less than half of what the first one made, even if it's terrible, it won't make less than 800 mln.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/1/2024, 11:17 AM
@TCronson - 400 to 500 mill isn't flop money though. Happy to place a bet, you set the terms.

How has this nothing to do with reality?!

The first one had a buzz, this one isn't really setting much on fire in the same way the first did, especially as the first was seen very much as a 1 off that didn't need a sequel. You're entitled to your opinion though, I'll save the juvenile insults for you when the numbers come in.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/1/2024, 10:20 AM
Cautiously Optimistic for this. The Gaga fans will no doubt give it a boost, regardless of the material. Just like the general audience will show up for Robert Downey Jr, not knowing Dr Doom from Iron Man or a cheese shredder.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 8/1/2024, 10:49 AM
I thought the first Joker was really good, but I just can't get it up for this one. I don't know if it is the rehashing of similar visuals, the musical aspect, or the fact that there seems to be absolutely nothing at stake, but I wouldn't mind missing this in the theaters and just watching it later when I can stream it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder