JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Stills Feature Joker And Harley Quinn In Court And A Possible Arkham Breakout

A handful of new Joker: Folie À Deux stills from the latest Empire Magazine have found their way online and they show the Clown Prince of Crime (Arthur Fleck) and Harley Quinn (Lee) in what looks like a pivotal courtroom scene.

We'd imagine Arthur Fleck is answering for gunning down Murray Franklin and inciting the riots which resulted in the deaths of Thomas and Martha Wayne.

There's also a shot of Arthur and Lee during what may be an attempted breakout from Arkham Asylum along with Joker dancing his way through the institution as Brendan Gleeson's unnamed guard watches on.

"Joaquin and I talked about another one the whole time while we were making the first movie, just because we love the character," director Todd Phillips recently said. "We were obsessed with Arthur. We would almost joke about it: 'Oh, we should take Arthur and we should do this.'"

Joaquin Phoenix added, "I had a curiosity about going further with the character. It felt like you could put him into almost any situation, and I would be interested to see how he would navigate it. I mocked up all of these posters of films that have already been made, like Rosemary’s Baby and Godfather, and I put Joker in them and I gave them to Todd."

"There was a running joke of, 'What about Joker in space?'" he continued. "But yeah, I was fascinated by where he would end up."

Check out this new look at Joker: Folie À Deux in the X posts below.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.