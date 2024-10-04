JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Thursday Previews Are Down Nearly 50% From JOKER; Receives 1/2 Star Rating From Audiences

Things are going from bad to worse for the Clown Prince of Crime as Joker: Folie à Deux has nothing to smile about following a disappointing Thursday at the domestic box office. Find more details here!

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 04, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

The Thursday evening preview numbers are in for Joker: Folie à Deux and the latest DC movie made only $7 million. It's worth noting that the number also includes whatever the Joker sequel earned from Monday's early screenings across North America. 

This is a far cry from the 2019 movie which grossed $13.3 million on Thursday alone; from there, it made a record-breaking $96.2 million throughout its opening weekend. 

Tracking is all over the place for Joker: Folie à Deux, but a $50 million debut is a best-case scenario at this stage (it's currently looking likely to land somewhere between $48 million - $53 million).  

Making matters worse is the PostTrak score; we talk about CinemaScore a lot here but this is an exit polling service reporting audience demographics and the aspects of each title that trigger interest and attendance.

While not particularly well-known, it's an important tool used by studios and box office analysts and Joker: Folie à Deux was awarded a 1/2 star and only 40% positive results. That's similar to last weekend's Megalopolis and, most troublingly, only 24% of those asked would definitely recommend the movie to friends. 

This comes after Joker: Folie à Deux dipped to 38% on Rotten Tomatoes. 

It's starting to feel a bit like watching a car crash play out in real time and Warner Bros. Discovery will need to figure out where they went wrong. The biggest question: how does the sequel to an Oscar-winning (Best Actor, Best Original Score) movie that made over $1 billion end up faring so poorly critically and commercially? 

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned for updates. 

Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/4/2024, 12:14 PM
I can finally relate to so many of the miserable dudes on here, because I am SO happy to see this movie fail. The first one was a hack Scorsese pastiche about how Phillips didn't feel like he could be funny anymore thanks to cancel culture, featuring a guy who killed a bunch of people who didn't think he was funny. Subtle as a sledgehammer.

Fingers crossed Phillips gets the [frick] over himself and goes back to directing "just okay" raunchy comedies.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/4/2024, 12:28 PM
@Clintthahamster - I wouldn't say I'm happy to see it fail, I would much rather have more good content in the world than bad content.

I just never really understood the hype for the first movie originally. It did reference lots of great movies but those movies were much better.

Then this movie seemingly removing the mental illness angle, which I believe was a contributing factor to the success of the first, seem like a really poor decision.

I hope, although it won't, that it will make studios learn that just because the first was a success doesn't mean people will be open to a garbage sequel.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 10/4/2024, 12:31 PM
@Clintthahamster - haha, it's weird the things we find ourselves coming together on.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/4/2024, 12:19 PM
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/4/2024, 12:34 PM
My friend asked me to go with him to watch it, so now I know what to say. I'll just stay at home and watch Bleach: TYBW part 3 episode 1 and have few beers and and tons of hot wings.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/4/2024, 12:19 PM
"...and Warner Bros. Discovery will need to figure out where they went wrong."

Hmm what could it be?

https://x.com/i/status/1842002041884872817
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/4/2024, 12:26 PM
@Forthas - If you ask me, it's because James Gunn didn't produce it, and fill it with his friends and family! Sean Gunn as Joker, Jennifer Holland as Harley, Nathan Fillion as . . . IDK, presumably there are other characters in this movie.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/4/2024, 12:33 PM
@Clintthahamster - Well we know that what you suggest would have happened if Gunn were in charge at the onset.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/4/2024, 12:23 PM
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/4/2024, 12:23 PM
Found a pretty good copy online. Watched the first 15 minutes so far...It's not terrible...but there was never any possibility of this movie getting close to 1B.

At this pace it's going to end up grossing less that The Marvels...another sequel to a billion dollar movie.
whynot
whynot - 10/4/2024, 12:23 PM
“$50 million debut is a best-case scenario at this stage (it's currently looking likely to land somewhere between $48 million - $53 million).”

Says 50 mil is best case scenario then proceeds to say it’s tracking to 53 mil lol
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 10/4/2024, 12:26 PM
I love musicals i love DC, But somethings are not meant to be mixed together. WB [frick]in it all up.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/4/2024, 12:29 PM
This is getting record low audience reception, damn.

Anyway, who would have thought both Marvel and DC would score some of the biggest bombs of all time within a year from each other... kinda wild. But that's what you get from botching ur sequels.

Maybe this does mean more about the DC brand and everything other than Reeves Batman struggles... still have hopes for Superman and Supergirl. At least I can still look forward to them even in the doom and gloom.

Anyway, into a more hopeful 2025 for the genre! At least TV side of things we're eating.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 10/4/2024, 12:32 PM
This is vindication for my thoughts on the first Joker. Turns out they made a lot of noise about poverty and mental health, and ultimately didn't have much to say after all. Just aesthetics borrowed from better films.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 12:40 PM
This is nuts…

I have heard that some audience members have walked out screenings of when they realized it was a musical which is kinda funny.

That coupled with the curiosity factor no longer being there with this that was there for the first one (mainly due to the discourse around it) aswell as the B.O having drastically changed post pandemic where things are expensive so people would rather wait to watch most things at home then in theaters unless it feels like an event , I guess this was bound to happen to an extent.

Plus even the people that were still interested might have been turned off by the negative reception and/or leaks aswell.

Slotherin
Slotherin - 10/4/2024, 12:43 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 12:44 PM
Slotherin
Slotherin - 10/4/2024, 12:45 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I feel like the leaks really [frick]ed with things. As much as I thought the first was overrated, I'm not fond of the irresponsible posting of them on sites like this.
There really isn't a justification IMO to spoil movies ahead of their release even if you mark them as such.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 12:47 PM
@Slotherin - I agree

I don’t think the majority pay attention to them but some might and that can always be a factor

Every dollar is precious
Slotherin
Slotherin - 10/4/2024, 12:49 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 12:50 PM
Slotherin
Slotherin - 10/4/2024, 12:40 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 12:46 PM
@Slotherin - you know

I was thinking about this weirdly. We made fun of Joaquin’s Joker being old when Bruce would be Batman but so was Nicholson’s Joker yet no one ever complains about that.

It’s a moot point I guess now but something I was pondering
Slotherin
Slotherin - 10/4/2024, 12:55 PM
@TheVisionary25 - to be fair, Nicholson is only 14 years older than Keaton whereas Joaquin is over a full 30 years older than the Bruce in Joker.

And some people did complain just as they complained about how Keaton's Batman killed a LOT of people.

I think that part of it is that comic book fans were less heard and more of a minority back then.
Not like today's internet era.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 12:59 PM
@Slotherin - fair enough though I think Arthur himself was suppose to be in his 30’s
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/4/2024, 12:44 PM
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/4/2024, 12:56 PM
@Feralwookiee - thats how i feel about the first movie
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/4/2024, 12:55 PM
Timelessicons
Timelessicons - 10/4/2024, 12:56 PM
Being a musical isn't for me and I would have rather seen someone else as Harley.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 1:00 PM
@Timelessicons - I think Gaga seems to be doing well though fair enough on the musical element
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/4/2024, 12:57 PM
Remember 3 years ago when we all saw this coming? lol.

The time is here.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/4/2024, 1:00 PM
Outside of The Batman, nothing DC put out since 2019 has been successful. That's 6 straight years of continuous failure. Anyone who thinks Superman will do any better is in for a big surprise. That movie is practically dead on arrival, not because it will be bad (I think it will be good), but because the DC brand is pretty much dead at this point.
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 10/4/2024, 1:04 PM
“Things are going from bad to worse for the Clown Prince of Crime as Joker: Folie à Deux has nothing to smile about…”
This guy is not the “Clown prince of Crime”. Of all the Jokers in live action, this is by far my least favorite!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/4/2024, 1:07 PM
I did that!
xfactor
xfactor - 10/4/2024, 1:08 PM
This proves, much like the hangover trilogy that Todd Phillips cannot do sequels.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/4/2024, 1:08 PM
I really liked the first one but Todd Phillips seems to have completely shit the bed with this.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/4/2024, 1:14 PM
We're gunna go back to Juaquin "I'm still here" phoenix after this, aren't we?

