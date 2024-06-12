DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Sets The Record Straight On Rumors THE BATMAN Franchise Is Being Scrapped

Following rumours that DC Studios plans to scrap The Batman franchise ahead of The Brave and The Bold's release, James Gunn has set the record straight about these nonsense claims once and for all...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2024 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

A couple of months ago, The Batman II's release date was pushed back by a whole year, raising more questions about how the "Elseworlds" movie will fit into DC Studios' wider plans for the DCU. 

While James Gunn has said out-of-continuity projects will continue to be made, it's still strange to think that The Batman sequel is going to compete with The Brave and the Bold, a Batman and Robin-led project featuring the DCU's new Dark Knight (who will replace Ben Affleck and, as of The Flash, Michael Keaton as well). 

There's no reason why two versions of Bruce Wayne can't coexist on screen at the same time, of course, though comparisons will be inevitable and the pressure is going to be on Andy Muschietti to deliver a movie that's as good, if not better, than what Matt Reeves did with The Batman in 2022.

Earlier this week, Gunn debunked a pretty exciting rumour about The Batman II and The Batman III being shot back-to-back. For some reason, many fans continue to argue that the Superman helmer plans to scrap the franchise (which is supposedly why Reeves' Arkham-set series is now linked to the DCU). 

Responding to a fan who asked about just that on social media, Gunn made it clear: Reeves' plans for The Batman franchise have not been cancelled. 

Recently, a website claimed Gunn has no power over The Batman II. To that, he said, "Bullshit. All new DC films are under DC Studios." That makes sense, though it did lead to some concerns about potential creative differences given Reeves' very specific vision for the character.

At this stage, we don't know what sort of studio boss Gunn is going to be and exactly how much freedom he'll give to creatives who make DC projects which aren't going to fall under the "DCU" umbrella. However, as a filmmaker himself, it still feels like Gunn is the right man for this job.

Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the next movie, though in terms of plot details, we know next to nothing. Two-Face has been rumoured to appear, though the stage has also been set for Barry Keoghan to return as The Joker.

The Batman II is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 2, 2026.

DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/12/2024, 7:09 AM
'Of course not. 🙄'

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/12/2024, 8:12 AM
@DeadClunge - He wishes he could end it so badly 😂
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 6/12/2024, 8:25 AM
@FireandBlood - when the next time you’ll talk to him? I’d love it if you could ask him a question for me.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/12/2024, 8:27 AM
@philinterrupted - What’s that?
grouch
grouch - 6/12/2024, 7:14 AM
i wish he would shut the [frick] up.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/12/2024, 7:20 AM
@grouch - why? All he ever does is dispel bullshit rumors.

Why is this a bad thing?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2024, 7:24 AM
@grouch - go back to the trash can
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/12/2024, 7:48 AM
@grouch - LOL
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/12/2024, 7:18 AM
User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 6/12/2024, 7:47 AM
@SuperCat - LOL Perfection!

Still your Wonder Woman & X-Men was still one of my favorite ones.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/12/2024, 8:09 AM
@SuperCat - User Comment Image

this Has to be one of my most recent favs lol. Great work
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2024, 7:22 AM
Good!!.

It’s been a ridiculous rumor to me since not only is Gunn is a filmmaker himself who most likely wouldn’t interfere in the creative vision of another but also the first movie made money so unless Zaslav or someone else higher up pulls another moronic move , that franchise isn’t going anywhere until Reeves says so.

Also in regards to the Arkham show now being developed for the DCU…

Let’s remember Pattinson’s Batman is still early in his career and hasn’t really developed a rogues gallery yet while the DCU Batman seems like he will be somewhat established so he would likely have one to an extent so it makes sense to do that series there imo.

Anyway , looking forward to the Batman 2 and other stories in Reeve’s Batverse!!.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2024, 7:23 AM
"Recently, a website claimed Gunn has no power over The Batman" what website? Who said it? JOSH YOU'RE A JOKE
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 6/12/2024, 7:43 AM
@bobevanz -

"Still, The Batman was a hit for Warner Bros. in 2022 (it earned over $770 million) and they're the ones who have the final say, not DC Studios."
- Josh Wilding, comicbookmovie.com, June 10th 2024.
https://comicbookmovie.com/batman/the-batman/the-batman-2-reportedly-begins-shooting-next-yearback-to-back-with-the-batman-3-a211406#gs.a6an9o

And this entire paragraph:
"A couple of months ago, The Batman II's release date was pushed back by a whole year, raising more questions about how the "Elseworlds" movie will fit into DC Studios' wider plans for the DCU.
While James Gunn has said out-of-continuity projects will continue to be made, it's still strange to think that The Batman sequel is going to compete with The Brave and the Bold, a Batman and Robin-led project featuring the DCU's new Dark Knight (who will replace Ben Affleck and, as of The Flash, Michael Keaton as well). "

Is just copy and pasted from that other article as well.
Wilding truly deserves some kind of award for his journalistic prowess.
This man is truly a journalistic wonder.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/12/2024, 7:31 AM
Yes the only movies I look forward to now, just cancel it already

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/12/2024, 8:00 AM
@Matchesz - I'd be fine if The Batman franchise was cancelled. It's fine if they keep it going and it's fine if they don't.
Origame
Origame - 6/12/2024, 7:45 AM
...who made those rumors? We literally have the penguin show coming out in September.
Matador
Matador - 6/12/2024, 7:50 AM
Haven't watched Twilight Batman yet just seems like rehash.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 6/12/2024, 8:09 AM
@Matador - how can you call something you haven’t watched yet, a rehash?
Matador
Matador - 6/12/2024, 8:14 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - Trailer and read what it was about no reason to waste time watching it seen every Batman movie to date sounds like a mish mash.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/12/2024, 8:15 AM
@Matador - You are !00% correct.
On top of that, their main bad guy, The Ridler, wasn't even near as good as the dude who played The Ridler in the GOTHAM tv series ...
When that happens, you know there's problems with the film.
Matador
Matador - 6/12/2024, 8:17 AM
@lazlodaytona - Saw that he wore duct tape to cover his face and seen that character in Call Of Duty Warzone.

Now what I would have watched was watching him peel the duct tape of his face that would be straight Jack Ass episode.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 6/12/2024, 8:29 AM
@Matador - do they should stop making Batman movies all together then? By your definition of a rehash, every Batman story would be one.

But you haven’t seen this one so you really can’t make a critique on the film, only other people’s interpretations and trailers.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/12/2024, 7:57 AM
Are the rumours basically you speculating again and acting like they're something that other folk are talking about?

You know what? I just remembered you've blocked me again.

Might as well be talking to myself.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 6/12/2024, 8:13 AM
That's fine. But it's interesting to speculate on what happens if Batman II is a massive hit and Brave and the Bold flops. It's unlikely, but it's an interesting state of play. Two live action franchises of the same character, in theatres at the same time.
Beer85
Beer85 - 6/12/2024, 8:19 AM
IT is a important franchise for everyone who are fans of constipated Gordon being a non-character and saying "JAYSUS!!!" and also for a lot of scenes of "Batman" walking.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/12/2024, 8:29 AM
I wonder why they're not canceling their 2nd most successful franchise ? One would think they're in the business of making $$$.

