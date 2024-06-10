THE BATMAN 2 Reportedly Begins Shooting Next Year...Back To Back With THE BATMAN 3!

We have a big update on Matt Reeves' plans for The Batman franchise, and rumour has it the current idea is for the second and third movies to be shot back-to-back. Find more details on that right here!

By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2024 02:06 PM EST
A few months ago, The Batman 2 was pushed back by a whole year, raising more questions about how the "Elseworlds" movie will fit into DC Studios' wider plans for the DCU. 

While James Gunn has said out-of-continuity projects will continue to be made, it's still strange to think that The Batman sequel will have to compete with The Brave and the Bold, a Batman and Robin-led project featuring a different Dark Knight. 

Still, The Batman was a hit for Warner Bros. in 2022 (it earned over $770 million) and they're the ones who have the final say, not DC Studios. 

According to a new rumour shared by scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the current plan is for The Batman 2 to be shot next year, with The Batman 3 immediately following! 

At this point, Reeves has had time to work on a third chapter and we can't imagine Warner Bros. wants there to be as big a gap between the second and third chapters as the first and second (by the time The Batman 2 is released, four and a half years will have passed). 

We'd imagine the filmmaker wants to move on once the trilogy is done, though Gunn has previously said Reeves is producing an Arkham Asylum-set TV series set in the DCU rather than his Bat-Verse. The Penguin, which bridges the gap between The Batman and its sequel is also set to premiere on Max later this year. 

Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the next movie, though in terms of plot details, we know next to nothing. Two-Face has been rumoured to appear, though the stage has also been set for Barry Keoghan to return as The Joker.

"I have had so many wonderful collaborators to work with, and when you find someone who you love working with, you just wanna [say,] "Come on, please, let’s just keep working together. How much farther can we push it?'" Reeves said of his plans for The Batman 2 last summer. 

"Whatever that story’s going to be, it’s going to be to take these characters and put them in some kind of emotional jeopardy," he teased. "There’s a deep-dive that already happened at the beginning and now I’m gonna have to deep-dive again."

The Batman II is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 2, 2026.

Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/10/2024, 2:42 PM
Cool, we'll be done with this Bat-trilogy in no time! :3
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/10/2024, 3:18 PM
@Doomsday8888 - This rumor is complete horse manure. Zero chance Reeves hasn't even nailed the second story let alone a third.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 6/10/2024, 2:42 PM
So is like the Batman Brave and The Bold movie still a thing?


Or are they going to have two Batmen in theaters by the time The Batman 3 comes out?
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/10/2024, 2:51 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - They're likely shooting these two sequels back to back in order to release the third one sooner so that The Brave and the Bold won't be competing with another Batman franchise.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 6/10/2024, 2:54 PM
@Th3Batman -

But dang 😩 that would mean the Gunn DCU Batman would be still like 4 or 5 years away.

I need a new adaptation now lol

I’m in the minority that didn’t like The Batman at all :/
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/10/2024, 3:19 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - did you not read the article?
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 2:43 PM
That'd be pretty cool. And makes sense, since the penguin is giving us a longer wait for the full sequel.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/10/2024, 2:47 PM
@Origame - Damn I forgot about that show. Are they still filming or has it had a release date?
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 2:50 PM
@DarthOmega - I think it's in post production. I saw some footage of it. Don't remember if there's a date. But it's gotta be soon if the sequel is getting ready for filming.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/10/2024, 2:51 PM
@DarthOmega - 90% sure it comes out Q4 2024... like October timeframe
Spoken
Spoken - 6/10/2024, 2:48 PM
Now THAT'S a scoop.

I hope it's true, that would be badass to go the Matrix, POTC & Avengers route with filming back to back.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/10/2024, 2:49 PM
@Spoken - If all works out well back-to-back shooting can save TONS of money for the studio. And given that it's Batman I'm sure this was a great decision!
Spoken
Spoken - 6/10/2024, 2:52 PM
@Blergh - I kind of believed he pitched this after The Batman released or this idea was floated around from the WB brass and he agreed to it. Either way, that would be great!
kg8817
kg8817 - 6/10/2024, 2:52 PM
@Spoken - Now this explains why it was pushed back.

Reeves must’ve said he had that plan but needed to get 3’s script done even though he had 2 ready.
Spoken
Spoken - 6/10/2024, 2:56 PM
@kg8817 - What a madman he is.....genius!
HermanM
HermanM - 6/10/2024, 2:49 PM
Oh damn holy [frick]
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/10/2024, 2:50 PM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/10/2024, 2:50 PM
Oh man, if this is true that would be AWESOME. I LOVED The Batman and what Reeves did... hope it's true so he can complete his vision of this trilogy. I can be patient and wait, this will be worth it.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/10/2024, 2:51 PM
Definitely interested in this trilogy. I do kind of hope they don't only do grounded heroes. I'd love to see how this Batman does with Clayface or Mr Freeze
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 2:58 PM
@Evansly - I think this will remain the more grounded version while the DCU one will the more fantastical
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 6/10/2024, 2:51 PM
'THE BATMAN 2 Reportedly ...Shooting Back To Back With THE BATMAN 3!'

---HOLY DOUBLE-JEOPARDY, BATMAN !

This will either result in an EPIC story that will enthrall and thrill fans....

Or end-up a cinematic train wreck that defies explanation!

...and that would be just TOO-TWO-BAT !

Remember; Keep BOTH HANDS on the Bat-Rope at all times!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 2:52 PM
I don’t buy this tbh since Reeves seems like the guy to work on one thing at a time if he’s actively involved but I could be wrong.

Either way , still looking forward to it as someone who liked the first one alot!!.

I’m still holding out hope for Hugo Strange to be the villain of this but I doubt that’ll happen.

User Comment Image
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/10/2024, 2:56 PM
Always here for more Batman...now just give us a better suit.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/10/2024, 2:57 PM
I don't know why more sequels aren't handled like this, as it saves the studio money and cuts the waiting period between movies in half. Here's a crazy thought: This trilogy is wrapping up sooner than planned so that Reeves can work full time within the DCU.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/10/2024, 2:58 PM
@Th3Batman - Because banking on the 2nd movie to succeed is a gamble in many cases, in which the 3rd is on a doomed path to begin with. The studio can lose a whole lot of money.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/10/2024, 2:57 PM
Wonder if it's because they want this series to be wrapped up ASAP so they can have the next reboot starting a year or two later.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/10/2024, 2:59 PM
@MCUKnight11 - hope so.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/10/2024, 3:01 PM
@MCUKnight11 - That's definitely what's going on, alongside saving money in the process. They may also want Reeves to work on the DCU's Batman and not have to split his time between two versions of the character.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/10/2024, 2:58 PM
Good. it's about time they start wrapping this thrilogy up. it had a good trailer but but for me that was about it. good visual tone and atmosphere and the penguin was alright but the rest was mediocre as phuck with a completely forgettable story. emo batman was ok ish but Selina sucked catballs
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/10/2024, 3:01 PM
Hope it's true.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/10/2024, 3:01 PM
Fantastic news!
I loved The Batman but I also don’t want it competing with The Brave and the Bold.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/10/2024, 3:02 PM
If I'm not mistaking, Sazlave is planning on selling WB sometime this year. I wonder if Reeves isn't exactly confident in whoever's interested, thus wants to wrap his trilogy up before new management comes along and potentially messes things up for him.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 6/10/2024, 3:04 PM
I have zero complaints about a back-to-back shoot The first movie was done so well.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/10/2024, 3:04 PM
Sooner this series is over, the better, Still more interested in what Gunn's Batman could be over just getting more of the same with this Kurt Cobain wannabe.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/10/2024, 3:05 PM
770 Mil is a hit? lmao 🤣
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/10/2024, 3:08 PM
If this is true, it would explain why the 2nd movie got such a major delay from its original release date.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/10/2024, 3:18 PM
@Th3Batman

I think that had more to do with the Writers Strike than anything else.
hainesy
hainesy - 6/10/2024, 3:11 PM
The first one was great, but we should only have one Batman series. Don't bother with these and focus on a good Batman in the DC Universe.
dracula
dracula - 6/10/2024, 3:17 PM
2 parts of the same story or are they fast tracking the third to get it out before brave and the bold
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/10/2024, 3:19 PM
Love what they did with Batmobile in the last one, can't wait to see how they'll update it.

