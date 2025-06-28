THE BATMAN PART II: Does Eiza González Have A Role In The Sequel? James Gunn Reacts To Script Completion

THE BATMAN PART II: Does Eiza González Have A Role In The Sequel? James Gunn Reacts To Script Completion

With the script for Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II now complete, internet sleuths are no combing over every square inch of the web for clues.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 28, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

After what seemed like an eternity, the script for the highly anticipated sequel to The Batman is finally complete. As the internet celebrated, fans have noticed something rather intriguing.

Actress Eiza González, known for her roles in 3 Body Problem and Alita: Battle Angel, recently liked an Instagram post shared by Matt Reeves featuring the completed script.

Interestingly, Reeves appears to be following González on Instagram as well. A closer look at his account reveals that while he follows numerous design-related profiles, the only actors he follows are those who starred in The Batman.

González was once a strong contender for the role of Selina Kyle in The Batman, a part that eventually went to Zoë Kravitz. She has openly shared that she screen tested for the role and was quite disappointed when she didn’t get the part.

Could Reeves have been impressed by her talent and is now considering her for a different role in his upcoming sequel?

Elsewhere, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has also shared his reaction to Reeves completing the script.

As previously reported, Gunn addressed the speculation around The Batman sequel and when Reeves would turn in the script by revealing that it was due in June. Reeves delivered with three days to spare.

Production for The Batman Part II is now expected to begin sometime in the final quarter of 2025, most likely between October and December.

The highly anticipated sequel has faced a considerable delay from its original schedule. Initially planned for release on October 2, 2026, the film’s debut has been pushed back by an entire year and is now set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Details about the plot remain closely guarded.

Previously, Reeves disclosed that he envisions his Epic Crime Saga as a trilogy (excluding any TV spin-offs).

He also previously teased that the sequel will explore the huge flood that submerged part of Gotham at the end of the first film and the unrest and fallout from that catastrophe.

Robert Pattinson is confirmed to return as Bruce Wayne, alongside several principal cast members from the first movie. These include Zoë Kravitz reprising her role as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano returning as Edward Nashton (The Riddler), Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin.

Barry Keoghan, who appeared briefly as the Joker in a deleted scene and a cameo at the end of the first film, is widely expected to have a larger role in the sequel, though his participation has not been officially confirmed.

Director Matt Reeves continues to lead the project, maintaining his focus on the psychological depth and noir atmosphere that shaped the original film’s unique tone. While much about the story remains under wraps, excitement is growing as fans eagerly await further updates on this next chapter in the grounded portrayal of the Dark Knight.

With the script now complete and pending approval from James Gunn, casting is expected to begin soon.

Robert Pattinson is expected to film Dune: Messiah and then shoot The Batman Part II, back-to-back.

The BATMAN Part II Script Has Finally Been Completed By Matt Reeves And Mattson Tomlin
Related:

The BATMAN Part II Script Has Finally Been Completed By Matt Reeves And Mattson Tomlin
James Gunn On THE BATMAN Part II's Script Due Date; Andy Serkis Comments On Matt Reeves Taking His Time
Recommended For You:

James Gunn On THE BATMAN Part II's Script Due Date; Andy Serkis Comments On Matt Reeves Taking His Time

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/28/2025, 10:41 AM
catwoman?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/28/2025, 10:50 AM
Reeves is just following her on Insta because his wife has been making him sleep on the couch and he thinks Eiza is banging hot.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/28/2025, 10:50 AM
I guess she won't be Wonder Woman. I will go with Renee Montoya.
Demigods
Demigods - 6/28/2025, 10:54 AM
I too am impressed... by her talent.

Joking aside, I do think she’s a fine actress. who’s getting better and more talented with each role. I was just watching her in Ash and she seemed pretty good in that (I had to turn it off because we got busy at the firehouse). But dear lord is that an attractive woman.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/28/2025, 10:58 AM
Poision Ivy or Barbara Gordon, gotta get rid of those redheads.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 6/28/2025, 11:05 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Jeffrey Wright is James Gordon lol
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/28/2025, 11:06 AM
@HashTagSwagg - I doubt it's either of them. Ivy's powers would be too hard to pull off in this universe, and she's too old to be Gordon's daughter. Renee Montoya seems to be the most likely candidate IF she's indeed in the movie. She could pull off Talia Al Ghul, but I doubt Reeves will go down that road considering Nolan did so in two of his movies.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/28/2025, 11:03 AM
Talia Al Ghul. Regardless I’m happy this script is done and we should get casting news from here on out. Let’s go!
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/28/2025, 11:09 AM
Talia Ah Ghul
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2025, 11:14 AM
Interesting.

Maybe she’s the new love interest for Pattinson’s Bruce if Selina’s not in this…

I could see her as Silver St Cloud.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder