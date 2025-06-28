THE BATMAN PART II: Does Eiza González Have A Role In The Sequel? James Gunn Reacts To Script Completion

After what seemed like an eternity, the script for the highly anticipated sequel to The Batman is finally complete. As the internet celebrated, fans have noticed something rather intriguing.

Actress Eiza González, known for her roles in 3 Body Problem and Alita: Battle Angel, recently liked an Instagram post shared by Matt Reeves featuring the completed script.

Interestingly, Reeves appears to be following González on Instagram as well. A closer look at his account reveals that while he follows numerous design-related profiles, the only actors he follows are those who starred in The Batman.

González was once a strong contender for the role of Selina Kyle in The Batman, a part that eventually went to Zoë Kravitz. She has openly shared that she screen tested for the role and was quite disappointed when she didn’t get the part.

Could Reeves have been impressed by her talent and is now considering her for a different role in his upcoming sequel?

Eiza González liked the post about ‘THE BATMAN 2’ script on Instagram.



Matt Reeves followed her a few days ago and he only follows actors involved in The Batman.



Could she have a role in The Batman 2? 👀 pic.twitter.com/APa0QY4mET — The Batman Saga News (@TheBatmanSagaNW) June 28, 2025 Eiza Gonzalez via IG📸 pic.twitter.com/52Z4D1iBtq — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 26, 2025

Elsewhere, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has also shared his reaction to Reeves completing the script.

As previously reported, Gunn addressed the speculation around The Batman sequel and when Reeves would turn in the script by revealing that it was due in June. Reeves delivered with three days to spare.

James Gunn finally reacts to ‘THE BATMAN 2’ script news:



“👀” pic.twitter.com/9IGNV9EEpf — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 28, 2025

Production for The Batman Part II is now expected to begin sometime in the final quarter of 2025, most likely between October and December.

The highly anticipated sequel has faced a considerable delay from its original schedule. Initially planned for release on October 2, 2026, the film’s debut has been pushed back by an entire year and is now set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Details about the plot remain closely guarded.

Previously, Reeves disclosed that he envisions his Epic Crime Saga as a trilogy (excluding any TV spin-offs).

He also previously teased that the sequel will explore the huge flood that submerged part of Gotham at the end of the first film and the unrest and fallout from that catastrophe.

Robert Pattinson is confirmed to return as Bruce Wayne, alongside several principal cast members from the first movie. These include Zoë Kravitz reprising her role as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano returning as Edward Nashton (The Riddler), Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin.

Barry Keoghan, who appeared briefly as the Joker in a deleted scene and a cameo at the end of the first film, is widely expected to have a larger role in the sequel, though his participation has not been officially confirmed.

Director Matt Reeves continues to lead the project, maintaining his focus on the psychological depth and noir atmosphere that shaped the original film’s unique tone. While much about the story remains under wraps, excitement is growing as fans eagerly await further updates on this next chapter in the grounded portrayal of the Dark Knight.

With the script now complete and pending approval from James Gunn, casting is expected to begin soon.

Robert Pattinson is expected to film Dune: Messiah and then shoot The Batman Part II, back-to-back.