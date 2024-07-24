Following THE PENGUIN, There's Another Spin-Off Of THE BATMAN In Development

Director Matt Reeves and The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc continue to expand the world of Robert Pattinson's Batman Epic Crime Saga.

By MarkJulian - Jul 24, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Source: EW

With quite a bit of time to go before The Batman 2 hits theaters, Matt Reeves and Lauren LeFranc want to keep audiences invested in the world that debuted in the 2022 superhero pic.

To that end, LeFranc revealed to Entertainment Weekly that there's another television spin-off currently in development.

"There’s another television exploration we’re going to do,” producer Dylan Clark stated. “We’re looking at this entire world as it relates to who Batman is — the antagonists around them, all the crime that has to be navigated in the city — and trying to figure out where are the areas that are best to explore.

This news comes after a Gotham police department procedural morphed into what became The Penguin, and a planned Arkham Asylum spin-off was ultimately canned.

On the latter, Reeves and LeFranc revealed that HBO execs want them to lean more heavily on Batman's marquee characters, which stands to reason that the new spin-off will also be based on a central member of The Dark Knight's rogue's gallery, or perhaps maybe even an ally.

As we reported yesterday, the events of The Penguin will lead directly into The Batman 2, which hits theaters in North America on October 2, 2026. Perhaps this new spin-off will bridge the gap between the sequel and the third installment?

Are you looking forward to The Penguin? The limited series will premiere on HBO and Max in September but is still without an exact release date.

Recently, Colin Farrell thanked makeup artist and prosthetics designer, Mike Marino for his role in creating the character of 'Oz."

"I have never had such less ownership for a character that I've played than this one," Farrell told ET in an interview to promote his Apple TV+ show, Sugar.

 "Like, straight-up, 'cause this show wouldn't exist if it weren't for Mike Marino creating the visage of that fella," he explained.

The Penguin Official Synopsis: The next chapter in The Batman saga from Matt Reeves. Academy Award Nominee Colin Farrell is The Penguin in the new 8-episode, Max Original Series coming this fall to Max.

The series stars  Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin, Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti, Cristin Milioti as Carmine Faclcone’s daughter Sofia Falcone, Michael Zegen as Carmine’s son Alberto Falcone and Clancy Brown as rival mobster Salvatore Maroni.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Jared Abrahamson, Rhenzy Feliz, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, Theo Rossi, and David H. Holmes.

