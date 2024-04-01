THE PENGUIN Star Colin Farrell Says The Upcoming Television Show Exists Solely Because Of One Person

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Penguin actor Colin Farrell has lauded the talent of the show's makeup artist and prosthetics designer, Mike Marino.

Without him, Farrell says that the show wouldn't exist.

"I have never had such less ownership for a character that I've played than this one," Farrell told ET in an interview to promote his upcoming Apple TV+ show, Sugar.

"Like, straight-up, 'cause this show wouldn't exist if it weren't for Mike Marino creating the visage of that fella," he explained.

In the interview, Farrell also disclosed how long it takes for him to completely transform into Oswald Cobblepot.

"It was three hours in the chair every morning, which is fine 'cause I love the crew that we had," Farrell stated.

He added, "There were people that were making the eyebrows in L.A. and sending eyebrows out. And there was someone that did the teeth and there was such a collection of people who came together to create [it]. It takes a village. I loved working on it. It was amazing."

Warner Bros. Discovery has recently decided to push The Batman sequel back to October 2, 2026, a whole year from its original October 3, 2025 release date.



With the first film releasing on March 4, 2022, that means there will be a four-year gap between theatrical installments.



As a result, Colin Farrell's forthcoming Penguin drama will play a crucial role in maintaining fan interest in the franchise, while James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU cinematic revamp looks poised to introduce its own Gotham and Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold (or potentially sooner).

The Penguin does not have an exact release date just yet but is confirmed for a Fall 2024 release.

The next chapter in @TheBatman saga from Matt Reeves.



Academy Award Nominee Colin Farrell is #ThePenguin in the new Max Original Series, coming this fall to Max. pic.twitter.com/Nlewa1IPjc — Max (@StreamOnMax) March 22, 2024



The Penguin Official Synopsis: The next chapter in The Batman saga from Matt Reeves. Academy Award Nominee Colin Farrell is The Penguin in the new 8-episode, Max Original Series coming this fall to Max.

The series stars Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin, Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti, Cristin Milioti as Carmine Faclcone’s daughter Sofia Falcone, Michael Zegen as Carmine’s son Alberto Falcone and Clancy Brown as rival mobster Salvatore Maroni.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Jared Abrahamson, Rhenzy Feliz, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, Theo Rossi, and David H. Holmes.