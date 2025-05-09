Matt Reeves Still Attached To THE BATMAN PART II - But Could The Next BATMAN Movie Be WORLD'S FINEST?

Matt Reeves Still Attached To THE BATMAN PART II - But Could The Next BATMAN Movie Be WORLD'S FINEST?

As speculation mounts about whether Matt Reeves is still attached to direct The Batman Part II, we have an update on the sequel along with speculation that James Gunn might be working on World's Finest.

News
By JoshWilding - May 09, 2025 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Batman Part II's potential cancellation remains a topic of great interest among fans. The movie is scheduled to be released in 2027; however, as rumours swirl about filmmaker Matt Reeves dealing with potentially serious personal issues, it's unclear whether the sequel will meet that date. 

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has repeatedly confirmed that he's yet to receive a script from Reeves, and even Robert Pattinson has joked about how old his Bruce Wayne will be by the time The Batman Part II happens. It's also no secret that Gunn has his own plans for the Caped Crusader, starting with The Brave and the Bold

Over the past couple of days, a Production Weekly listing has generated quite a stir after indicating that Reeves might not direct The Batman sequel. His name wasn't included in the publication, but a quick Google search would tell you that the same was the case last year...and that Production Weekly is far from a reliable source. 

For context, they typically collate internet rumours to create synopses and cast lists. 

Jeff Sneider has now commented on that, admitting he was "trolling the internet" by speculating about Reeves' removal. He'd add, "I feel like Production Weekly just pieces this together and makes you think it's official so you'll subscribe to them. So, I don't think it's real - I think that the trades would have said something if he was off the movie."

The insider later shared his own speculation, stating, "The signs that I'm getting is that the next Batman movie won't be The Batman 2 ... Like, the next time you see Batman - it'll be in like a 'World's Finest' movie or something [...] That is probably what [Gunn] is working on right now."

"If he is not writing a direct sequel to Superman, then it's got to be something that incorporates Superman and Batman," Sneider mused, suggesting Gunn might be following the DCEU blueprint (Man of Steel was followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). 

The difference is that Dawn of Justice was really just a means to set up Justice League, but if Gunn writes and directs a true Batman/Superman team-up, it stands a chance of being a huge hit for DC Studios. 

It also gives Andy Muschietti additional time to figure out The Brave and the Bold, and crucially, gives the DCU a Batman. As for where that leaves The Batman Part II...well, we're still not convinced it's going to happen. 

Last month, Warner Bros. Pictures heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy were asked about The Batman sequel, and Abdy replied, "We’re not in the weeds on the Batman stuff. It’s really James and Peter Safran who run DC. We have a bit of other collaboration with Matt Reeves, but Peter and James know he is a writer-directing auteur in his own right, and that it will come when he’s written his best Batman script and is ready."

The Batman Part II remains scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.

THE BATMAN 2 Looks Set To Begin Shooting Next March... Without Director Matt Reeves?
Related:

THE BATMAN 2 Looks Set To Begin Shooting Next March... Without Director Matt Reeves?
Warner Bros. Execs Confirm THE BATMAN 2 Script Still Isn't Done; Praise James Gunn's Epic Sci-Fi SUPERMAN
Recommended For You:

Warner Bros. Execs Confirm THE BATMAN 2 Script Still Isn't Done; Praise James Gunn's "Epic Sci-Fi" SUPERMAN

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/9/2025, 5:17 PM
It could not,there i saved you time
micvalpro
micvalpro - 5/9/2025, 5:18 PM
Dejavu
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 5/9/2025, 6:23 PM
@micvalpro - 😂😂😂😂
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/9/2025, 5:19 PM
Sure AF hope not. I hope the Reeves universe stays grounded.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 5:21 PM
“J𝐞𝐟𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭, 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 "𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭" 𝐛𝐲 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐬' 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥“

What an unprofessional piece of shit…

It’s speculation like that that spirals out of control and leads to misinformation.

Anyway I wouldn’t mind a World’s Finest film but after DCU Batman is introduced in The Brave & The Bold!!.

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 5/9/2025, 6:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - You came out harsher than I was going to and I think of you as a chill guy. I was thinking the same thing about Sneider.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 5/9/2025, 5:23 PM
I guess I wouldn't mind a World's Finest movie after Superman have to marinate on that.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/9/2025, 5:24 PM
It would be like 2016 all over again

Batman v Superman vs Captain America, Civil War

but this time

2028
Worlds Finest vs X-Men
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/9/2025, 5:40 PM
@WakandaTech - that's good for Marvel.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/9/2025, 5:42 PM
@WakandaTech - oh man didn't even think of that... we all saw how the first go around went...
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/9/2025, 5:25 PM
I'm sure he'd love to have Superman and batman in the same movie again and have it actually be good.
User Comment Image
TheMarxican
TheMarxican - 5/9/2025, 5:52 PM
@MCUKnight11 - this scene cracked me up lol “What’s your mother’s name!” 😂
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 5/9/2025, 5:28 PM
I think the Batman 2 just needs to be cancelled. The Batman was ok but the grounded thing has been overdone. Embrace the fantastical.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 5/9/2025, 5:30 PM
@itzayaboy - Agree 10000000000 %
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/9/2025, 5:39 PM
@itzayaboy - agree. Having two Batman movies probably isn't the best idea. And I love me some Batman, but WB needs to commit to the DCU.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 5/9/2025, 5:59 PM
@itzayaboy - Spoken like a true prodigy I couldn’t have said it better myself. Took the words right out of my mouth.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/9/2025, 5:35 PM
I don't put much stock in what Sneider has in terms of scoops. I rather wait to see what happens.

A World's Finest movie must have first a script ready so Gunn would have to be working on that right now. Perhaps if he does wanna do that it would act as guidance to Muschietti's own project. But after he shared that one of his favourite characters are the Metal Men and already meeting an animated version of their creators in Creature Commandos it'd be off for him not to follow what he likes since little as he told us.

Time will tell.

I hope Matt Reeves deals effectively with whatever issues has to deal and soon is in a good place.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/9/2025, 5:41 PM
What about The Penguin? I'd rather see more of that.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/9/2025, 5:44 PM
Let Reeves cook. I wanna see him finish his trilogy.. I also wouldn't mind seeing Pattinson bat become part of the DCU with a world's finest.. just look at how the Timmverse did it.. that's your blueprint.
Thing94
Thing94 - 5/9/2025, 5:45 PM
Sneider was trolling the Internet??
MR
MR - 5/9/2025, 5:47 PM
Lol “ For context, they typically collate internet rumours to create synopses and cast lists.”

This is so beyond untrue. This guy is acting like Trump by saying the other guy does exactly the same thing that he’s just done. Oh but not him. And this is why this website is only seen as a joke.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/9/2025, 5:47 PM
I would like to see Batman as an acrobatic ninja type fighter
With bad ass weapons
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 5:51 PM
When/if we get Brave & The Bold….

Shah Rukh Khan for Ra’s Al Ghul

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 5/9/2025, 6:02 PM
Batman 2 ain’t happening Warner Bros are just stalling at this point. Despite Matt Reeves stepping down due to personal reasons it’s no coincidence that this sequel been met with delay after delay after delay. Let’s see what the studio does after Superman is released.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/9/2025, 6:04 PM
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/9/2025, 6:08 PM
@ObserverIO - are they staring into the grave of the DCU?
RolandD
RolandD - 5/9/2025, 6:20 PM
Why should we believe anything that Sneider ever says because he might be trolling us again? Like Viz said, this is completely unprofessional. it’s bad enough so many of his rumors aren’t true but now he is making up stuff. Then again, maybe that’s what he’s been doing all along.
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 5/9/2025, 6:21 PM
Called it, I thought the production weekly image was sketchy

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder