PENGUIN: Colin Farrell Gets A Comic-Accurate Upgrade In Latest Set Photos

Max's upcoming The Batman spin-off series, The Penguin, resumed production late last year, and some more set photos featuring star Colin Farrell sporting a comic-accurate upgrade are now online...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 02, 2024 07:02 AM EST
Like so many other productions, the upcoming Max The Batman spin-off revolving around one of the Caped Crusader's most iconic villains, The Penguin, was forced to take a hiatus due to the Hollywood strikes, but filming resumed last November, and some new set photos have now surfaced online.

The snaps feature star Colin Farrell shooting scenes as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, and the actor is sporting a comic-accurate addition to his outfit in the form of a fur-lined coat which became synonymous with the character (well, depending on the artist) over the years.

Are the monocle and umbrella next? Might be a step too far for this more grounded take on the character, but you never know.

The scene in question appears to find Oz in the aftermath of an explosion, as he comes-face-to face with an enemy. It looks like the mob boss decides to engage, but comes out on the wrong end of an extendable baton for his troubles.

We're still waiting on a full trailer, but Max did share an "In Production" teaser earlier this year, giving us a first glimpse of some footage from the series. In it, we see Cobblepot going about establishing himself as the "new Kingpin of Gotham" following the void that was left in the city's underworld after Falcone's death at the end of The Batman.

We also get a first glimpse of Cristin Milioti as Carmine’s daughter Sofia Falcone; Michael Zegen as Carmine’s son Alberto Falcone; and Clancy Brown as rival mobster Salvatore Maroni.

Then, right at the end, we see how ruthless the Penguin can be in a moment that seems to be paying homage to one of the villain's more infamous deeds in the comics, which saw him gun down a waiter in cold blood with very little provocation.

Lauren LeFranc (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is on board as showrunner and exec producer along with The Batman writer-director Matt Reeves. Executive producer Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown) is directing the first three episodes.

The eight-episode series will also feature Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, Theo Rossi, and David H. Holmes in supporting roles.

The Penguin hasn't been given an exact release date, but is reportedly still on track to premiere at some point later this year. Are you looking forward to the show? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

tb86 - 2/2/2024, 7:08 AM
I’m not really that much into mafia/gangster related stuff which I am assuming this is. But as this is a spin off to The Batman I will probably give this a try.
lazlodaytona - 2/2/2024, 7:11 AM
Wasn't a huge fan of Collin's version. Honestly, it's not his fault, his prosthetics just looked gross to me;live pervy, old-guy vibes.

This dude? Was AWESOME
elgaz - 2/2/2024, 7:21 AM
@lazlodaytona - I was of the opposite opinion, this dude looks like a dysfunctional emo kid. I thought for the type of noir approach Matt Reeves took, and considering he's a senior member in a crime gang (and not just a typical supervillain wanting to rule Gotham), Farrell's Penguin was aesthetically spot on for that universe - no OTT monocle or top hat, but still had the hook nose, scarred face from some previous criminality, obviously eats and drinks well, and they did manage to get him in a tux during the film.
HammerLegFoot - 2/2/2024, 7:14 AM
TheVisionary25 - 2/2/2024, 7:21 AM


How does Batman not get involved to some degree going by the scale of this explosion it seems?.

Anyway , I enjoyed Farrell as The Penguin in the movie but still unsure about him leading his own show so we’ll see.

View Recorder