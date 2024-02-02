PENGUIN: Colin Farrell Gets A Comic-Accurate Upgrade In Latest Set Photos

Like so many other productions, the upcoming Max The Batman spin-off revolving around one of the Caped Crusader's most iconic villains, The Penguin, was forced to take a hiatus due to the Hollywood strikes, but filming resumed last November, and some new set photos have now surfaced online.

The snaps feature star Colin Farrell shooting scenes as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, and the actor is sporting a comic-accurate addition to his outfit in the form of a fur-lined coat which became synonymous with the character (well, depending on the artist) over the years.

Are the monocle and umbrella next? Might be a step too far for this more grounded take on the character, but you never know.

The scene in question appears to find Oz in the aftermath of an explosion, as he comes-face-to face with an enemy. It looks like the mob boss decides to engage, but comes out on the wrong end of an extendable baton for his troubles.

We're still waiting on a full trailer, but Max did share an "In Production" teaser earlier this year, giving us a first glimpse of some footage from the series. In it, we see Cobblepot going about establishing himself as the "new Kingpin of Gotham" following the void that was left in the city's underworld after Falcone's death at the end of The Batman.

We also get a first glimpse of Cristin Milioti as Carmine’s daughter Sofia Falcone; Michael Zegen as Carmine’s son Alberto Falcone; and Clancy Brown as rival mobster Salvatore Maroni.

Then, right at the end, we see how ruthless the Penguin can be in a moment that seems to be paying homage to one of the villain's more infamous deeds in the comics, which saw him gun down a waiter in cold blood with very little provocation.

Lauren LeFranc (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is on board as showrunner and exec producer along with The Batman writer-director Matt Reeves. Executive producer Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown) is directing the first three episodes.

The eight-episode series will also feature Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, Theo Rossi, and David H. Holmes in supporting roles.

The Penguin hasn't been given an exact release date, but is reportedly still on track to premiere at some point later this year. Are you looking forward to the show? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.