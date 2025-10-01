Sam Raimi's SPIDER-MAN 4? THE BATMAN Co-Writer Hints That He's "Trying" To Get The Project Into Development

The Batman - Part II co-writer Mattson Tomlin has indicated that he is attempting to contact Sam Raimi with an eye to developing a fourth Spider-Man movie starring OG wall-crawler, Tobey Maguire...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 01, 2025 08:10 PM EST
When it was confirmed that Tobey Maguire would reprise the role of Peter Parker for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it didn't take long for rumors to spring up that Sam Raimi was in talks to helm a fourth solo movie featuring the original big-screen wall-crawler.

We didn't put too much stock into these reports at the time, but when No Way Home came out and made over a $1 billion worldwide, Sony Pictures attempting to capitalise on that success by revisiting Raimi's trilogy - as well as The Amazing Spider-Man movies starring Andrew Garfield - started to seem a lot more feasible.

Here's what Raimi had to say about the rumors during a 2024 interview.

“Well, I haven’t heard about that yet,” the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director responded. “I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, ‘Well, folks, we can also tell that story!'”

He continued, “I’m not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it.”

Now, we have a (potential) update on Spider-Man 4's status from an unlikely source.

The Batman - Part II co-writer Mattson Tomlin has spoken about his desire to complete Raimi's saga several times in the past, revealing that he would ideally be interested in exploring Peter Parker's struggles to balance raising a family with fighting crime. When an X user joked about giving Tomlin the money to write a script, the scribe responded with the following.

Granted, this isn't exactly much to go on, but Tomlin did follow up with: "I do enjoy how the phrasing of all this conjures the image of me dialing random numbers on the phone, holding a speaker over my head in the street, or putting messages in bottles and throwing them into the sea."

Whether anything will come of this remains to be seen, but Maguire is expected to return for Avengers: Secret Wars, so we may have a better idea of any potential future plans for his take on the character after the Multiverse Saga officially concludes.

For what it's worth, Raimi has said he would love to work with Maguire and Kirsten Dunst again.

“I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” the filmmaker said in a 2002 interview with ComicBook.com. “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

Would you like to see Sam Raimi helm a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire? Drop us a comment down below.

Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/1/2025, 8:06 PM
That would be insane and awesome! Tom as the main MCU Spidey and Toby as the older almost “Logan” Spidey in his universe. Spidey’s as a father with MJ and his daughter May taking on villains he never faced in his trilogy.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 10/1/2025, 8:15 PM
"Granted, this isn't exactly much to go on". Really!?!?!?

Would love to see it happen though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2025, 8:15 PM
Even thought I grew up with those films , I’m not sure why I don’t hold them in the same high regard as others seem to atleast in regards to the first 2…

They are good/solid films but I guess they have never entirely been my ideal take on the character (same goes for Garfield’s version and the current Holland one) hence they have never been at the top echelon for me so oh well.

Anyway if this does happen (which seems slim to none imo) then I like the idea of Peter having to be a family man now and balance those responsibilities with being a hero aswell since it seems engaging and classic Spidey to an extent…

Another route to go would be having May “Mayday” Parker who is their daughter in an iteration of the comics start exhibiting powers of her own which Peter has to deal with as her father & mentor amongst various other things going on aswell , not the least of which being an external Big Bad which could be fun imo!!.

I think someone like a Sophia Lillis or Emma Myers would be good in that role…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Luke8
Luke8 - 10/1/2025, 8:20 PM
Spider-Man 4, 5, and 6, please. That’s an easy three billion dollar trilogy right there for Sony.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 10/1/2025, 8:20 PM
The only way to make this happen is to make tweaks on the original script. Get rid of Black Cat having an affair with Peter, replace John Malkovich's Vulture with a different villain, and include his experiences in the MCU.

Or integrate it into the MCU.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/1/2025, 8:44 PM
Where there's money to be made, there's hope. That trilogy made nearly three billion $$$, so the potential for a massive box office hit is definitely there.

View Recorder