THE BATMAN PART II Has Been Officially Delayed By ANOTHER Year

THE BATMAN PART II Has Been Officially Delayed By ANOTHER Year

Well, this is a miserable end to the holidays. Warner Bros. has announced that The Batman Part II has been delayed again, this time by another year. You can find the sequel's new release date here...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 27, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: Deadline

Christmas is over and so are our dreams of seeing The Batman Part II in theaters in 2026. Warner Bros. has confirmed today that the sequel (which is currently untitled, according to The Hollywood Reporter) has moved from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027. 

Yes, that's a delay of an entire year, the second time it's been pushed by such a huge amount of time (before 2023's Hollywood strikes, the movie had been scheduled for an October 2025 release).

This news is hugely disappointing and means there will have been a five-and-a-half-year gap between The Batman and The Batman Part II by the time the latter arrives. It will have also been three years between The Penguin and filmmaker Matt Reeves' continuation of "The Batman Epic Crime Saga."

The Alejandro González Iñárritu-directed untitled movie starring Tom Cruise will now open on October 2, 2026. Mickey 17, meanwhile, has shifted to March 7 and Sinners is heading our way on April 18. 

The Penguin season 2 is reportedly in the early stages of development and could, at this rate, reach us before The Batman sequel. Other noteworthy movies set to debut in 2027 include Avengers: Secret Wars, Frozen III, and an untitled Star Wars movie. 

Does this delay close the door on Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight joining the DCU? Would it be better to move on from The Batman franchise at this point despite its critical and commercial success? Will fans and moviegoers still care another two-and-a-half years from now? Only time will tell.

What we do know is that Clayface - dated for September 11, 2026 - will no longer open mere weeks before The Batman Part II.

Talking to Catwoman actor Zoë Kravitz for a recent Variety profile, Reeves shared, "[We’re] finishing the script. We’re going to be shooting next year." Elsewhere in the conversation, Kravitz said, "You’re an incredibly meticulous filmmaker. I just asked you how it’s going with writing ['Part II'] and you said, 'Slow,' and I think that’s a wonderful quality, because you care so much."

Elaborating on "slow," The Batman helmer detailed his creative process and explained why the sequel hasn't taken shape as quickly as some fans might like. 

"It’s wonderful, except for the speed of getting something done," Reeves explained. "The thing is that for me, I feel like it’s not a choice. I always feel like I would never do it the way I’m doing it, except that that’s the only way I know how to do it."

"The metaphor that I use when I’m talking to my partners is that writing and filmmaking is like being in a dark room," he continued. "Everything you need is in the room, but there are no lights, and you’re on hands and knees. And when something connects, you go, 'Oh, that’s something.'"

The Batman Part II will be released in theaters on October 2, 2026 October 1, 2027.

Matt Reeves Gives Update On THE BATMAN 2 And Batman's New Morals
Related:

Matt Reeves Gives Update On THE BATMAN 2 And Batman's New Morals
Five Reasons Why Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Should Not Join The DCU
Recommended For You:

Five Reasons Why Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Should Not Join The DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 12/27/2024, 12:31 PM
I called it a while ago. Not surprised at all.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 12/27/2024, 12:45 PM
@TheShellyMan - if any delay never mattered at all, it's this one. They can take as long as they want. It's a franchise, but the DCU will have its own Batman. So, there really isn't any rush.
Inktown03
Inktown03 - 12/27/2024, 12:32 PM
What a mess.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 12/27/2024, 12:32 PM
Thats good, i hope it never gets made. No need for a part 2.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 12/27/2024, 12:36 PM
@BeNice123 - no need for you. Mommy should have swallowed you.
Inktown03
Inktown03 - 12/27/2024, 12:37 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - damn, over Batman?
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 12/27/2024, 12:37 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - 🤣
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/27/2024, 12:40 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 12/27/2024, 12:42 PM
@KennKathleen - I finally anticipated something from DC and they pull this crap.IM A COMIC MOVIE JUNKIE!!!
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 12/27/2024, 12:43 PM
@BeNice123 - sorry, I obviously didn't take that news too well, LOL🤣
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 12/27/2024, 12:44 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - a junkie with horrible taste. You probly get that from your mom. 🤣
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 12/27/2024, 12:45 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - were good my dawg. Im [frick]in pissed off too… i just finish watching Penguin. Its so good for the Batman setup.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 12:47 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - the first one was a 7.5 outta 10 on a good day.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/27/2024, 12:48 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/27/2024, 12:49 PM
@BeNice123 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/27/2024, 12:33 PM
User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 12/27/2024, 12:34 PM
not surprised, but not good. 2.5+ years until from now? I'm just losing interest.
Superheroking
Superheroking - 12/27/2024, 12:34 PM
I think Gunn just trying to make people forget about this.

That’s why it keeps getting delayed.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/27/2024, 12:36 PM
@Superheroking - My guess is that no DC movie will go into production until they see how Superman does at the box office.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 12:48 PM
@Superheroking - hilarious to blame Gunn when Reeves can't even Crack the script.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/27/2024, 12:35 PM
What the [frick] is happening over there ?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 12:50 PM
@TheJok3r - he can't finish the script. It's not rocket science. Dude burned all his creative energy on part 1. His film was essentially just Kurt Cobain as Batman, a suicidal Batman driven in his endeavors by his past with a backdrop of Se7en minus the intelligent writing. Now he's realizing he has to actually develop a Bruce Wayne and progress the character.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/27/2024, 12:35 PM
phucking bin it mate. give us a penguin s2.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/27/2024, 12:37 PM
This is some bullshit, especially since Penguin was a nice set up for a sequel I'd hope to see play out sooner than later.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 12:50 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - he didn't write the Penguin tho.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 12/27/2024, 12:40 PM
Continue The Batman on MAX. Give it the budget it deserves along with the freedom Penguin had. Would be so much better than just a movie.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 12:51 PM
@micvalpro - hire Lauren Lefranc to rewrite your script and let's shoot.
AnEye
AnEye - 12/27/2024, 12:40 PM
Smfh. Damn man. I wonder if they did this because of Superman and Supergirl about to be front and center for 2025-2026.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/27/2024, 12:40 PM
User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/27/2024, 12:43 PM
Reeves needs to cast Gunn´s wife in The Batman II. It immediately gets the green light to go into production the next day.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/27/2024, 12:51 PM
@Moriakum - she could play the next mayor of Gotham
Grodd87
Grodd87 - 12/27/2024, 12:41 PM
I think no movie will start production other than lanterns and supergirl till Superman is released. If it fails I would bet they just sell off dc
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/27/2024, 12:48 PM
@Grodd87 - I would buy that moreso if This Batman was part of the DCU

Why would they have to wait for the results of those films to release one that’s not tied to them at all?.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/27/2024, 12:42 PM
Just let it be a one hit wonder and move on.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/27/2024, 12:43 PM
DC FANS:

User Comment Image


JAMES GUNN:

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/27/2024, 12:44 PM
I don't care, take ask the time you want. At least they actually care about the scripts and those involved at WB. I can't believe I'm saying this, but quality is all that matters
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/27/2024, 12:44 PM
No wonder Clayface releases in September 2026.
vegetaray
vegetaray - 12/27/2024, 12:46 PM
Nearly 6 years between installments is absurd

By the time this trilogy wraps up Pattinson will be nearly 50 years old…Not very cohesive to telling the story of a Batman who’s still early in his career.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/27/2024, 12:46 PM

Remember when Pattinson didn’t want it in the DCU because he didn’t want to spend a decade tied down to one role?

ROFLMAO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/27/2024, 12:47 PM
God , this article and some of ya’ll are so dramatic…

I mean yeah it sucks and having a gap of 5 years or so between films seems like not the best idea but as a fan of the first film and this universe so far , I would rather give Reeves the time he feels he needs to to make the film as good as possible then rush it.

Plus people forget that Reeves was hired back in 2017 for the original film but it didn’t take him until 2022 to release it (granted there were other contributing factors to that such as the pandemic but still).

I am intrigued to see if the delay will cause some changes the script timeline wise atleast or not since the sequel was suppose to pick up immediately after The Penguin…

It makes me wonder if we’ll also get another show or S2 of the Penguin beforehand aswell?.

If it’s the latter then I’m hoping for Catwoman…

User Comment Image
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder