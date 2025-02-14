THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Reveals When Matt Reeves' PART II Begins Shooting

The Batman was released in 2022 and, by the time The Batman Part II arrives in theaters, roughly five and a half years will have passed since we first met Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight.

That's a long wait for a sequel and the movie will also have competition from whatever DC Studios dreams up for the DCU's Batman (who may or may not debut in Clayface next September).

Following multiple delays, The Batman Part II does appear to be taking shape and Pattinson shared an update at the Mickey 17 premiere yesterday evening.

Asked when shooting begins, the actor said, "I think at the end of the year? And I know what it’s about but I can’t tell anyone, but it’s like, it’s very cool. It’s very exciting."

The interviewer was pretty clueless and under the belief The Batman sequel had already started shooting. As a result, Pattinson didn't really get the chance to share any additional updates about where filmmaker Matt Reeves plans to take the franchise.

Hush, Mr. Freeze, The Joker, and Scarecrow are among the villains rumoured to appear in The Batman Part II. Those are more based on fan theories than anything else, and Warner Bros. has done a solid job of making sure nothing from this one leaks online...at least not yet.

Pattinson isn't the only one with an idea of where The Batman follow-up is headed. Alfred Pennyworth actor Andy Serkis recently teased, "I am as hungry for it as you all are. He [Matt Reeves] told me the story of The Batman 2, and I was so excited for it."

Meanwhile, The Penguin star Colin Farrell has shared, "I signed up for three Batman films, but I didn’t know if I’d be in the second film. Matt Reeves is a brilliant writer and an extraordinary filmmaker, and what I'm most excited-slash-nervous about in the second film is not what Oz does - or what predicaments he finds himself in, or what moments of success he gets to experience – but what his voice is."

"How is his personality? It was forming and changing in the limited series, and, by the end of the eight episodes, it's concretized into something else. There is a degree of almost delusion psychopathy present in the last scene," he continued. "So how is that taken up in the second film? I was told I have five or six scenes. I don't have any hopes or any expectations."

The Batman 2 will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027. You can hear more from Pattinson in the player below.