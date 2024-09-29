THE PENGUIN Episode 2 Recap: Sofia Falcone Is Unleashed And Oz's Plans Go Awry In "Inside Man"

THE PENGUIN Episode 2 Recap: Sofia Falcone Is Unleashed And Oz's Plans Go Awry In &quot;Inside Man&quot;

The second episode of The Penguin just wrapped up and "Inside Man: sees things go wrong during Oz Cobb's attempted power play on Gotham City as Sofia Falcone is fully unleashed. Read the recap here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 29, 2024 10:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The second episode of The Penguin takes us into Arkham Asylum where Sofia Falcone meets with her brother Alberto. However, his finger is missing and he's then shot dead; the whole thing is a hallucination she's suffering during an intense therapy session with psychiatrist Dr. Julian Rish. 

Oz, meanwhile, meets with Sal Maroni in prison and is faced with the threat of being exposed. Since Alberto's death, Luca, Carmine's brother, has been named head of the family and Oz plans to steal their Drops and sell them on Sal's behalf. 

However, the plan goes wrong and he's forced to be on the truck that's going to be attacked by Sal's men; the villain gets out of the way in time and kills some of his fellow crooks in the process. Sal gets his Drops, though, so it's not all bad. 

The Falcones later meet and Sofia, livid that her brother's killer still hasn't been found, is told to back down by Luca (who has, at least, figured out there's someone on the inside). Oz tries to get Sofia on side but she's not interested; incensed, he rants to Victor that he wants her and Alberto's shipment because that will give him the power he desires. 

A news report reveals that crime has spiked by 42% since The Riddler's attack. There's no mention of Batman, though we also learn that Sofia allegedly killed at least 7 women before she was eventually exonerated. 

She enlists a cop addicted to Drops to help figure out who murdered Alberto and, interestingly, Crown Point is referred to as "No Man's Land" at one stage, a possible nod to the comics and a hint at what might be on the way in The Batman - Part II

The Pengun's girl, Eve Karlo, figures out he killed Alberto and that Oz now plans to frame Johnny Viti. His mom's dementia is also worsening, though she manages to pressure him to make something of himself (we also learn his brothers are dead). 

Shortly before Alberto's wake, Sofia wakes up from another nightmare and has scratched her throat and chest. People are demanding she be sent back to Arkham but there's some good news when that corrupt cop delivers one of Sal's men from the robbery. 

Oz attempts to give Luca the photos of Johnny having sex with his wife, but he's ignored and instead delivers them to Sal's wife when threatened because they're so angry their man has been taken from the hospital by that cop. 

Forced to pivot, Oz gets Vic to plant jewels from Carmine's safe in Johnny's car but that also fails and Oz kills the guy in the basement before he can talk and reveal him as the inside man. Sofia and Luca find the goon's body and everyone from the robbery is searched. Faking a confrontation with Johnny, Oz plants the knife on Sofia's bodyguard, framing him for Alberto's death.

Luca shoots the guy before Sofia can and decides she should be sent to Italy where she can't be a problem. 

Oz, furious at how things played out makes Vic lie in the grave they've been ordered to dig and wonders if he's cut out for this life. It's then that Sofia calls and, having retrieved the diamonds Oz later planted in the bodyguard's apartment, she reveals her plan to flood Gotham with a new, far more powerful drug...and recruits Oz to help her take Luca down.

Two episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on Max.

THE PENGUIN Episode 2 Teaser Sees Oz Cobb Make His Move As Gotham's Underworld Descends Into Chaos
Related:

THE PENGUIN Episode 2 Teaser Sees Oz Cobb Make His Move As Gotham's Underworld Descends Into Chaos
THE BATMAN: Terence Winter Reveals New Details About His Scrapped '70s-Inspired GCPD TV Series
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN: Terence Winter Reveals New Details About His Scrapped '70s-Inspired GCPD TV Series
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/29/2024, 10:09 PM
OZ COB NANANANANANA OZ COB NANANANANA OZ COB PUNCH POW BAZINGA IM SO LONELY PUNCH NANANA OZ COB WHY COVID TOK MYFAMILIY
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/29/2024, 10:13 PM
NO Article for Kris Kistofersson? Guess hes waiting for MyTimeToshine to take the exclusive
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/29/2024, 10:26 PM
@Malatrova15 - it’ll probably be in the packet of post we get on Monday mornings.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/29/2024, 10:25 PM
Off topic: Yall think Batman could pick up Thor’s hammer?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/29/2024, 10:37 PM
@WruceBayne - not Pattinson. He's too busy shooting heroin in the batcave.....notoriously skips arms day.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/29/2024, 10:38 PM
@WruceBayne - No, but Nightwing could.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/29/2024, 10:40 PM
@WruceBayne - He wouldn't want it. Batman wouldn't want anything that could be used as a crutch.

Maybe it would let him, then, because he wouldn't want it? It's like Schrödinger's Cat, but for Mjolnir.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/29/2024, 10:49 PM
@McMurdo - if you’re doing heroin there’s no need for arm day. And you get additional powers like being able to sleep standing up while at a 90 degree angle
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/29/2024, 10:49 PM
@FireandBlood - I can understand that.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/29/2024, 10:52 PM
@HistoryofMatt - if he was able to wield it I think he’d use it, especially if he was up against a supervillain.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/29/2024, 10:26 PM
A Batman cameo would be so cool
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/29/2024, 10:26 PM
12 paragraphs of plot.i could get chatGPT to summarize it in 2
Smoothcat
Smoothcat - 9/29/2024, 10:36 PM
That No Man’s Land reference though …

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder