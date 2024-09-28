THE PENGUIN Episode 2 Teaser Sees Oz Cobb Make His Move As Gotham's Underworld Descends Into Chaos

The phenomenal first episode of The Penguin better familiarised us with Oz Cobb and the lengths he's willing to go to get what he wants and what he feels he deserves.

Today, we have a teaser for tomorrow's second episode of The Batman spin-off/follow-up revealing more of his and Vic's next steps as the crook makes moves to take over Gotham City's underworld. However, Sofia Falcone quite clearly presents a real threat to his mission.

We've seen The Penguin in its entirety and, at 10pm tomorrow evening, we'll be posting an in-depth recap. If you need a refresher on what went down in "After Hours," you can check that out here.

In a recent interview, Cristin Milioti talked about previously trying out for comic book roles and explained why playing The Penguin's Hangman is "a dream of a lifetime."

"I’ve dreamt of being, not just a villain, but like a Batman villain since I was so small, since I started watching movies," the actor recalled. "I’d auditioned for a lot of superhero stuff, and nobody was really biting, but looking back on those - everything happens for a reason. I felt so connected to this character and all those other opportunities that I’ve been up for, they weren’t as good of a fit."

Milioti has received rave reviews for her performance in the HBO/Max series so we'd say things worked out well for her. She's also bound to be in high demand after the entirety of this series airs so perhaps Marvel will be next.

Watch the teaser for episode 2 of The Penguin in the player below.

The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The Penguin premieres on HBO and Max on September 19.