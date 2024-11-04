THE PENGUIN Episode 7 Spoiler Recap: Oz Cobb's Past Is Revealed As War Erupts Following An Explosive Showdown

The Penguin's penultimate episode, "Top Hat," takes us into the past to explore Oz Cobb's childhood. He's close with his mother and is seemingly a little jealous of his two brothers, Jackie and Ben.

They head out together, and Oz is clearly in awe of local gangster Rex Calabrese. Their mother does his accounts, and they deliver a book to him and head into the same underground tunnels we've seen The Penguin use as his base in the present day. Oz finds that familiar token, and they play hide-and-seek; however, when his brothers climb down a ladder he's unable to because of his disability, he's incensed.

Closing the hatch behind him to trap them there, Oz heads home as it begins to rain. The boy lies to his mother about them going to the movies as the storm continues outside. He cuddles up with her as the overflow tunnel fills with rainwater and drowns them. Did he know what he was doing?

Back in the present, Oz finds Vic unconscious and wonders where his mother is. With that, Sal arrives and beats his foe up; he plans to kill him but wants to see his operation first.

Francis Cobb taunts Sofia Gigante, though the daughter of Carmine Falcone soon realises that she's very unwell. Dr. Julian Rush, meanwhile, brings bad news when he reveals that the police want to speak with Gia Viti about the "gas leak." It turns out she saw the gas mask in Sofa's bag, and after confessing to her crimes while visiting the girl, she seemingly talks her out of saying anything.

In Oz's base, Sal announces he's taking over the operation and plans to burn the villain alive. However, one of Oz's men turns the lights out and a fight ensues. However, just as Sal gains the upper hand on Oz, he has a heart attack and falls to the floor, dead.

Oz, disappointed that he didn't finish him himself, rants at Sal and repeatedly declares that he beat him before firing off several bullets into his body and taking his ring. He rallies his men just as Sofia decides she wants to be free of her father's shadow...but not before Oz feels her pain.

Oz agrees to exchange everything he has for Francis and a van rocks up in the base as Sofia talks on the phone about surviving Arkham and playing a new game now. She still has his mother and, inside the van is a bomb.

The Penguin flees, jumping down into the same tunnel he once trapped his brothers in. The bomb explodes, destroying a chunk of Crown Point as the street collapses. We flashback to the night Oz and his distraught mother went dancing and the moment she made her son promise to give her a good life (he vows not to quit until he does so).

Returning to the present, Oz has once again survived. However, as he wanders through the destroyed streets - where the heck is Batman?! - he's captured by Sofia's crooked GCPD cop...

Seven episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on Max.