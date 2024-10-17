THE PENGUIN Midseason Trailer Pits Oz Cobb Against Sofia Falcone With Gotham's Underworld On The Line

HBO has unveiled a thrilling new midseason trailer for The Penguin at New York Comic Con today, and it sets the stage for all-out war in Gotham as Oz Cobb and Sofia Falcone look to make the city theirs.

By JoshWilding - Oct 17, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

We're four episodes into The Penguin on HBO (you can read our recap of the latest instalment here) and the cable network has just released an action-packed new midseason trailer for The Batman spin-off at New York Comic Con. 

With Oz Cobb's betrayal at the forefront of Sofia Falcone's mind, she's making a bid for Gotham City's underworld...and wants The Penguin dead! Oz, meanwhile, is looking to pick up the scraps and rallies his followers to take their city back from the Falcones and Maronis of the world. 

All signs point to Gotham being plunged into chaos in the remaining episodes...which once again begs the question: where is Batman? 

It's already been confirmed that the Dark Knight won't appear in The Penguin, but it's hard to shake the feeling his absence won't become a distraction as we get into the second half of the season. 

"He's more of a specter in the city," Reeves recently said when asked why the hero doesn't appear. "One of the things that was really exciting about the opportunity to do a show was to let it really focus on that rogues' gallery character and change points of view. The whole movie is done very deliberately from Batman and Bruce's point of view."

"The only scenes that aren't from his point of view are from Riddler's point of view. And that was done to make you think for a moment: Wait, is that Batman or Riddler's point of view?" the filmmaker continued. "This was like: What if we could just go down that alley and follow Oz in the wake of what happened in the movie?"

Check out the midseason trailer below and be back here on Sunday night for our recap of The Penguin's next chapter.

The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The first two episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on Max.

THE PENGUIN Showrunner Breaks Down Mark Strong's Debut As Carmine Falcone In Shocking, Standout Episode
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/17/2024, 12:37 PM
Never expected this show to be so damn good. I no longer care whether Batman shows up or not 🐧
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/17/2024, 1:01 PM
@TheClungerine -

Sameeeeeeeee

Top tier Tv
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 10/17/2024, 1:45 PM
@TheClungerine - My only question is where is Batman this whole time?This show covers Oct-Nov and The Batman 2 picks up around Dec so where is Batman during those weeks?
Deadinside
Deadinside - 10/17/2024, 2:40 PM
@JackBurton1 - He is in his meditation chamber contemplating where he may have gone wrong in order to prevent all of the chaos & destruction...! ☮️😉
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/17/2024, 3:20 PM
@JackBurton1 - I do question where he is but i feel the show is written so well that he isnt needed to show up to lift the story.

If he does show up it will be icing on a very delicious cake.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/17/2024, 3:20 PM
@HulkisHoly - damn right sir!
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 10/17/2024, 4:18 PM
@TheClungerine - I'm sure it will be explained at some point...that show is doing awesome world building right now and it's not like there hasn't been villain theme comics/stories where you wonder where Batman was during that time but more times than not it was explained.

It for sure leaves you wondering where he is why watching the show though.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/17/2024, 12:41 PM
"Trailer Sees Pits Oz" - Proofread your headlines, dipshit.
thebamf
thebamf - 10/17/2024, 12:45 PM
@Lisa89 - LOL
MikeyL
MikeyL - 10/17/2024, 5:52 PM
@Lisa89 - I get the owners love Josh because he makes so many articles, but holy [frick] a QA system needs to be in place with penalties for consistent low quality articles or errors in them.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/17/2024, 6:51 PM
@MikeyL - Someone must have embarrassed him into fixing it. LOL
thebamf
thebamf - 10/17/2024, 12:45 PM
I am totally surprised by how good this is.
PC04
PC04 - 10/17/2024, 12:48 PM
I can't wait for more episodes. This show has been such a thrilling ride. The cast is incredible.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/17/2024, 12:49 PM
Cristin Milioti is so fire, I swear

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/17/2024, 12:58 PM
@FireandBlood -When She showed up in that Yellow Dress last episode....

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/17/2024, 1:02 PM
@Nomis929 - User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/17/2024, 1:08 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - LOL!!!!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/17/2024, 1:51 PM
@Nomis929 - I'd say that's lime green. It matches all her other costumes that have a green theme. And an Ivy pattern theme.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
She also makes drugs from plants and poisons people while sleeping in a greenhouse. See where I'm going with this?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/17/2024, 1:54 PM
@ObserverIO - She's going to turn into Poison Ivy?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/17/2024, 2:01 PM
@Nomis929 - User Comment Image

The Matt Reeves version of Poison Ivy.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/17/2024, 2:04 PM
@ObserverIO - Hmmmmm....I don't know bro, seems like a bit of a stretch?

Not to mention that would upset a lot of Fans who want a red headed Pamela Isley.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/17/2024, 2:12 PM
@Nomis929 - like that's gonna happen, hehe. We're kinda used to redheads being replaced these days. I think we'd get over it if the press started calling her Poison Ivy instead of the Hangman. Of course she wouldn't be called Pamela Isley, but maybe they could easter egg that name in there somewhere.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/17/2024, 2:13 PM
Although Gotham didn't use the name Pamela Isley either, they just called her Ivy.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/17/2024, 2:20 PM
@ObserverIO - I was kinda hoping if they bring in Poison Ivy, she'd be portrayed by Emma Stone.

User Comment Image

She really should have been Mary Jane in the SPiderman movies.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/17/2024, 2:28 PM
@Nomis929 - It's still weird to me that they got a blonde (Kirsten Dunst) to play MJ, then a redhead (Bryce Dallas Howard) to play Gwen and then they get the perfect MJ (Stone) for Gwen.

And it's even weirder that she ended up being so good in the role.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/17/2024, 2:31 PM
@ObserverIO - LOL!!! I Know, right. Ands she was a really good as Gwen.

But I really wanted her for M.J.


TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/17/2024, 3:21 PM
@FireandBlood - yeah she's doing bits.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/17/2024, 3:54 PM
@FireandBlood - she sure is
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 10/17/2024, 12:51 PM
HOLY SH*T! This is beyond awesome!!!!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/17/2024, 12:54 PM
This show is SO GOOD. No Scratch that... THIS SHOW IS GREAT!

I had no interest in watching this becasue I didn't care much for 'The Batman, but man am I surprised how much I am enjoying this series!

It sure to collect some Emmy nods all around next year!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/17/2024, 1:01 PM
This is the BEST Comic show from either DC or Marvel and its not really close. this show is soooooo freaking goooood and absolutely top notch. can't wait to see how this all plays out...

User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/17/2024, 1:02 PM
@MotherGooseUPus -

Yeah this show is 11/10 while most marvel shows are 5/10
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/17/2024, 1:08 PM
@HulkisHoly - Loki S1, Wandavision and so far Agatha have all been really good to great IMO... but this show is better than those by a mile
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/17/2024, 2:56 PM
@MotherGooseUPus -

Didn’t watch Agatha and wandavision crapped the bed by the end, though it started so strong.

Loki is the only consistently good one in my opinion.
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 10/17/2024, 4:22 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - The DCU better not pull the same mistake the DCEU did and recast Batman after all the world building going on right now and very well done world building.That will be a massive mistake from the DCU to do what the DCEU did.Bale was open to playing Batman in the DCEU and they never even talked to him about it...it was setup perfect for him to play the DCEU Batman role.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/17/2024, 1:11 PM
Penguin is awesome, but man after the latest episode I'm kind of rooting for Sofia to get the W here. Her family outside of her brother deserved what they got.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/17/2024, 1:44 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - They did that to get us to feel sympathy for her because her family actually made her into tbe something she never was or intended to be, but I think in this last 4 epidodes we'll see her do things that will be so cold blooded that we'll be rooting for Penguin to take her out.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/17/2024, 2:06 PM
@Nomis929 - Yeah, I see the lesser of two evils dynamic playing out.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/17/2024, 2:22 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I think she gonna take out Oz's mom and Vic and the gonna set off Oz.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/17/2024, 3:36 PM
@Nomis929 - She's crazy enough to go that far. I wouldn't be surprised.
