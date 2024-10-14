THE PENGUIN Episode 4 Spoiler Recap: The Hangman Is Revealed As Arkham Introduces Obscure DC Comics Villain

The Penguin's latest episode, "Cent'Anni," opens by taking us back a few minutes before Vic's arrival in the previous episode. The truth about Oz Cobb's betrayal is finally revealed to Sofia Falcone thanks to Sal Maroni's wife, and she now knows that he murdered her brother Alberto.

Sofia is rescued by Dr. Julian Rush and, in a flashback, we revisit the time Oz spent as Sofia's driver. They were on good terms, and a journalist later approaches her to ask about the fact several women with ties to her father's businesses have been found hanging...just like her mother.

At dinner, we learn Carmine is disappointed in his son and feels he's too soft. As a result, he plans to break tradition and one day make Sofia the head of the family. However, his faith in his daughter wavers when she starts asking questions about her mom's death (she found her hanging as a child and remembers seeing some strange marks on her hands).

Sofia meets with that female journalist and discovers that those women were strangled but hanged after the fact to make it appear as if they took their own lives. Oh, and they had defence wounds, just like her mom.

At Carmine's birthday party, Oz is looking very dapper in a new suit. He's had a promotion and it's all because he told Carmine about Sofia's meeting with that reporter. As she questions her father, he's dismissive and says she's sick and confused. The police are looking at him for murder and, upset by her apparent betrayal, he orders her to leave.

Oz takes Sofia home - she berates The Penguin for letting her down - and they're pulled over by the cops; that journalist has been found dead and Sofia is being arrested for killing her and the other women. Yes, Carmine has framed his own daughter who, in the press, is dubbed "The Hangman."

Luca, Viti, and more give the police false statements and Sofia is sent to Arkham for six months before her trial. She endures horrible treatment, though Rush seems to take an interest in her.

Magpie, an obscure villain from the DC Comics, resides in the cell next door. At lunch, an inmate who has been unchained attacks Sofia who is later given a fork and the opportunity for revenge. Dr. Ventress, the head of Arkham and blatantly on her father's payroll, clearly wants her to kill the woman but when Sofia refuses, the inmate uses the fork on herself...which Sofia is blamed for.

Several rounds of electroshock treatment follow and Sofia begins to lose it. Things then go from bad to worse when Alberto visits and reveals it's been decided she's unfit to stand trial (meaning she'll remain in Arkham for the foreseeable future). Losing it, Sofia kills Magpie because she believes Ventress has sent her there to spy on her.

Back in the present, Sofia makes it clear she sees through Julian - he helped get her out, but primarily because he's infatuated with her - and later interrupts Luca's celebratory dinner.

After reminding her family of what they did to her, she verbally berates them and vows to start a new life the next day by presumably heading to Italy. However, in the middle of the night, Sofia takes her cousin's young daughter to the greenhouse outside.

She's gassed and killed every single member of the Falcone family...well, aside from Viti. Sofia opened his bedroom window earlier and tells him they need to talk as the episode concludes.

