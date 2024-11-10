THE PENGUIN Season Finale Spoiler Recap: A Shocking Ending And Betrayal As Stage Is Set For THE BATMAN PART II

THE PENGUIN Season Finale Spoiler Recap: A Shocking Ending And Betrayal As Stage Is Set For THE BATMAN PART II

The season finale of The Penguin just wrapped up on HBO, and the series delivers a series of gut-punches with a shocking, twisted ending that sets the stage for The Batman Part II. Here's our recap...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 10, 2024 10:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Penguin finale, titled "A Great or Little Thing," opens with Rex Calabrese visiting Francis Cobb in flashbacks that are playing out thanks to Dr. Julian Rush’s manipulations. It’s revealed that she found the torch Oz took beneath the streets of Gotham when he left his brothers behind to die, leaving her to conclude that her needy son killed them so he could have her all to himself.

Rex offers to take Oz under his wing because it’s possible to make a child like that into something great, particularly if she steers him in the right direction. Alternatively, he can kill the boy. Ma chooses the latter and their big night out was actually meant as his last night on Earth before taking a bullet for what he’d done.

However, his promises of a better figure and a top-floor apartment seemingly change her mind.

Back in the present, Vic searches for Oz and pushes his luck by calling the various gang leaders cowards for leaving. Oz, meanwhile, wakes up alongside his mother as Sofia delights in delivering some home truths about his past and what Francis intended to do to him. 

Sofia tries to compel Oz into confessing to killing his brothers, but even when she promises to cut his mother’s fingers off, he still won’t tell the truth. With that, Francis drops the bombshell that she’s always known did and admits to always hating him. She stabs him with a broken bottle and collapses, leaving Oz to take advantage of the situation by escaping. 

He gets his mom to the hospital after gunning down Sofia's men and stitches himself up while Vic inspires him by reminding the gangster of everything he's achieved since they met. He tracks down Councilman Sebastian Hady and blames Sal Maroni and Sofia for what happened in Crown Point. Providing Hady with everything he needs to make her the villain, Oz demands an opportunity to get to know the Councilman's allies and be welcomed into their circle. He's agreeable but warns Oz that mayor-elect Bella Reál is cracking down on corruption and explains he'll need to make himself look clean moving forward.

While this is happening, Sofia decides to leave Gotham and offers up her home, territory, and businesses to whoever finds Oz. 

The Triads track him down and call Sofia; she arranges a meeting at the airport where she plans to kill him. However, it was all a set-up; Link, the second-in-command, kills Feng Zhao and Sofia's men. It turns out Oz successfully managed to convince the underbosses to murder their leaders. Like him, they're sick of having a boot on their throat. 

Oz takes Sofia for a drive and they argue back and forth; marching her out of the car, it appears he's going to kill his foe...until he vanishes and the cops show up and arrest her for that explosion. Sofia is returned to Arkham where Julian keeps a watchful eye on her and delivers a letter from a woman claiming to be her half-sister: Selina Kyle. 

Francis had a stroke and is now a vegetable, meaning she's unable to see what her son achieved. He sobs over her and begs his mother to say she's proud; he became a King for her, but she understands nothing. 

Outside, Oz thanks Vic for everything he's done and says he's become like family. He saw him at his lowest but can't allow himself to be weak like that again for anyone. With that, Oz strangles and kills the teenager, callously taking the cash out of his wallet and throwing Vic's ID into the water, leaving him just another unidentified dead body in Gotham. 

Later, we find Oz having met with his new high society pals returning to his new penthouse. His mother is in a hospital bed and a tear runs down her cheek as she looks out at the city. Oz then dances with Eve; she's dressed just like his mother and roleplays being her, telling Oz how proud she is and how much she loves him. 

However, just as she promises that Gotham is now his and that nothing can stop him, the camera pans outside where we see the Bat-Signal shining in the distance, setting the stage for a future clash...

THE BATMAN: DC Studios Boss James Gunn Says There's Absolutely No Truth To THE JOKER Series Rumors
Related:

THE BATMAN: DC Studios Boss James Gunn Says There's "Absolutely No Truth" To THE JOKER Series Rumors
THE BATMAN PART III: 8 Comics Which Could Inspire The Threequel And Rumored THE JOKER TV Series
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN PART III: 8 Comics Which Could Inspire The Threequel And Rumored THE JOKER TV Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/10/2024, 10:13 PM
Oz really is a piece of absolute shit. Mesmerizing to watch him be one though.

The bat signal at the very end was such a cool touch
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 11/10/2024, 11:13 PM
@MisterBones - They did a masterful job at making him some what likable and deplorable.
Making you root for a piece of shit is wild LOL
RockReigns
RockReigns - 11/10/2024, 10:14 PM
10 bucks says Vic is still alive and he will try to get revenge in Season 2.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/10/2024, 10:16 PM
@RockReigns - Vic should be Emperor Penguin.
Taonrey
Taonrey - 11/10/2024, 11:03 PM
@RockReigns - doubt we get a season 2, Collin hated filming so much in that suit, more likely it will just be a film role from now on
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/10/2024, 10:16 PM
So Batman was really washing his tights.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 11/10/2024, 10:16 PM
Take a note: in Gotham, you only root for the Bat.
Oz, you piece of shit!
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 11/10/2024, 10:19 PM
@TheRedLeader - having said that:WHAT A [frick]ING GREAT SHOW!

Take your hands off The Batman 2 , James Gunn.
kider2
kider2 - 11/10/2024, 10:23 PM
Best Comic Book show since Watchmen! What a finale!
Nothing even comes close to those 2 shows.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 11/10/2024, 10:27 PM
@kider2 - Watchmen was garbage
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/10/2024, 10:47 PM
@kider2 - I still think Daredevil season 1 (and 3 too; depending on the day) is top of the mountain but this is close
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 11/10/2024, 10:30 PM
&
Saintsinnister
Saintsinnister - 11/10/2024, 10:32 PM
I wouldn’t be surprised if this show gets a few Emmys. It’s really going to be hard for Batman: Brave and Bold with this universe being so well received.
ElBlancoChoco
ElBlancoChoco - 11/10/2024, 10:34 PM
What an absolute guy punch at the end. Vic was the heart of this show. I couldn't watch him do it.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/10/2024, 10:35 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Excellent!!!!!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/10/2024, 10:37 PM
One of the Best, if not arguably the BEST, Comic Book TV shows ever produced!
SgtSoggybottom
SgtSoggybottom - 11/10/2024, 10:39 PM
…What did I just watch…?

Sweet baby Jesus, everything about this show was remarkable.
RealTurner
RealTurner - 11/10/2024, 10:40 PM
They couldn't resist it and went too hard. Batman not being all over this makes him look like a chump; things like Sofia killing her family were so simplistic, you couldn't even use that if Batman was involved because he would/should work it out (and prove it) in about 10 seconds. Still, good series.
Gambito
Gambito - 11/10/2024, 10:44 PM
Let that si k in that woman almost got oz killed after realizing his true colors yet he kept him around forgot selfish and greedy motives that completely re-contextualizes the relationship we have been watching instant warrant for a rewatch 10/10 Matt reeves you are our only hope keep it up
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/10/2024, 10:52 PM
SCREW U OZ!!!!!!!!!
Supersperm
Supersperm - 11/10/2024, 11:12 PM
Dang , Great show. Now we have a reason to want Batman to end the Penguin in The Batman 2.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/10/2024, 11:12 PM
The best thing about the series? It makes clear that Oz is a VILLAIN. Not an anti-hero, not a victim or a misunderstood guy. A VILLAIN.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 11/10/2024, 11:18 PM
Colin Farrells performance in this was legendary. Taking a silly character and turning it into something none of us could’ve imagined.

I spent the entire season trying to find him in the role and simply could not. Great episode, great show.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder