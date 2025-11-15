RUMOR: WONDER MAN Will Feature A Cameo Appearance From [SPOILER]

We're only a couple of months away from Wonder Man's Disney+ premiere, and a new rumour claims to shed light on at least one major cameo from an actor who will play a fictionalised version of themselves.

By JoshWilding - Nov 15, 2025 04:11 PM EST
We've been hearing for a while that Wonder Man will deliver a tongue-in-cheek take on Hollywood, something that's evident from jabs at superhero fatigue and reboots in the show's trailers and posters.

With that in mind, it makes sense for some real-life actors to show up as fictionalised versions of themselves. Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has revealed the identity of at least one of those set to appear in Wonder Man

According to the insider, we can expect Frozen star Josh Gad to play himself in the Marvel Television series, which is coming to Disney+ next year. We don't have any additional details to share, but it's not outside the realm of possibility that he will be among those starring in the in-universe "Wonder Man" reboot.

You may recall that Gad's name was first linked to Wonder Man in early 2023. At the time, there was no word on who the Adulthood and Beauty and the Beast star might be playing, but seeing the actor presumably parody himself should be a lot of fun.

We can likely expect more fans of the MCU to join this franchise as themselves when Wonder Man launches. However, we're sure Marvel Studios won't want to waste anyone they could potentially bring into this world in the next Saga of storytelling.

"I grew up a really big fan of Wonder Man, really big fan of comics," Yahya Abdul-Mateen II said in an in-character interview as Simon Williams over the summer. "It was actually the first movie that I saw in the theater with my father when I was very young. And, you know, that day, I left the theater wanting to be a superhero."

"So, it’s amazing, and this is actually a very beautiful full-circle moment for me. Incredible," he added, only for his publicist to usher him away when the interviewer mentioned his friendship with "problematic public figure Trevor Slattery."

In Wonder Man, aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man." 

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Wonder Man is written by Andrew Guest, Paul Welsh & Madeline Walter, Zeke Nicholson, Anayat Fakhraie, Roja Gashtili & Julia Lerman, and Kira Talise. Directors on the series include Destin Daniel Cretton, James Ponsoldt, Tiffany Johnson, and Stella Meghie. 

The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers.

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man's executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Jonathan Schwartz, Brad Winderbaum, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Guest.

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ on January 26, 2026.





