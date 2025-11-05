WONDER MAN First Clip Teases Simon Williams' Superpowers As He Seeks Fame And Fortune In Hollywood

Marvel Television has released a new clip from Wonder Man, though we'd argue that it's more like an extended TV spot! Regardless, the emphasis here is on Simon Williams' desire to play the title character in the "Wonder Man" movie...and the fact that he's hiding his superpowers.

The character's comic book history is complicated (he's transformed into an ion-powered superhuman by Baron Zemo after agreeing to infiltrate The Avengers), so it remains to be seen where he gets his abilities from in the MCU.

It's refreshing to see Marvel Studios promoting a series this far in advance; over the past couple of years, a trailer for a new Disney+ series has typically dropped about a month before a show premieres, making them feel like an afterthought instead of a television event.

It's currently unclear where Wonder Man fits into the wider MCU, or whether we'll see more of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II beyond this series. Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers are the only other confirmed cast members, though Demetrius Grosse and Joe Pantoliano are expected to appear.

"What is Simon's power? I think Simon is, well, trying to figure out what his powers are, you know," Abdul-Mateen II teased at last month's New York Comic Con. "Simon has a superpower. Simon would say his superpower is his craft, and we get to see how well he manages that."

In Wonder Man, aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Wonder Man is written by Andrew Guest, Paul Welsh & Madeline Walter, Zeke Nicholson, Anayat Fakhraie, Roja Gashtili & Julia Lerman, and Kira Talise. Directors on the series include Destin Daniel Cretton, James Ponsoldt, Tiffany Johnso, and Stella Meghie.

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man's executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Jonathan Schwartz, Brad Winderbaum, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Guest.

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ on January 26, 2026.