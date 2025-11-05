WONDER MAN First Clip Teases Simon Williams' Superpowers As He Seeks Fame And Fortune In Hollywood

WONDER MAN First Clip Teases Simon Williams' Superpowers As He Seeks Fame And Fortune In Hollywood

Marvel Television has released a new look at Wonder Man ahead of its debut on Disney+ next January, and while seeking fame and fortune in Hollywood, it seems Simon Williams is keeping a big secret...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 05, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

Marvel Television has released a new clip from Wonder Man, though we'd argue that it's more like an extended TV spot! Regardless, the emphasis here is on Simon Williams' desire to play the title character in the "Wonder Man" movie...and the fact that he's hiding his superpowers. 

The character's comic book history is complicated (he's transformed into an ion-powered superhuman by Baron Zemo after agreeing to infiltrate The Avengers), so it remains to be seen where he gets his abilities from in the MCU. 

It's refreshing to see Marvel Studios promoting a series this far in advance; over the past couple of years, a trailer for a new Disney+ series has typically dropped about a month before a show premieres, making them feel like an afterthought instead of a television event. 

It's currently unclear where Wonder Man fits into the wider MCU, or whether we'll see more of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II beyond this series. Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers are the only other confirmed cast members, though Demetrius Grosse and Joe Pantoliano are expected to appear.

"What is Simon's power? I think Simon is, well, trying to figure out what his powers are, you know," Abdul-Mateen II teased at last month's New York Comic Con. "Simon has a superpower. Simon would say his superpower is his craft, and we get to see how well he manages that."

In Wonder Man, aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man." 

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Wonder Man is written by Andrew Guest, Paul Welsh & Madeline Walter, Zeke Nicholson, Anayat Fakhraie, Roja Gashtili & Julia Lerman, and Kira Talise. Directors on the series include Destin Daniel Cretton, James Ponsoldt, Tiffany Johnso, and Stella Meghie. 

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man's executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Jonathan Schwartz, Brad Winderbaum, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Guest.

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ on January 26, 2026.

WONDER MAN Synopsis, Writers, And Directors Revealed; DAREDEVIL Star Joe Pantoliano Joins Cast
Related:

WONDER MAN Synopsis, Writers, And Directors Revealed; DAREDEVIL Star Joe Pantoliano Joins Cast
WONDER MAN Trailer Sees Simon Williams Tackle Superhero Fatigue And The Role Of A Lifetime
Recommended For You:

WONDER MAN Trailer Sees Simon Williams Tackle Superhero Fatigue And The Role Of A Lifetime

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/5/2025, 12:43 PM
So, he needs to confirm he DOESN'T have powers to get the role? I'm intrigued.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 11/5/2025, 12:50 PM
My first instinct is usually to hate on Marvel but I can't lie... I'm intrigued, very intrigued.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/5/2025, 12:57 PM
I actually like how it looks so far.
clogan
clogan - 11/5/2025, 1:17 PM
@RegularPoochie - I've met some folks behind the scene on this, it sounds like it will be a sleeper hit.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/5/2025, 1:01 PM
Not loving the AI here... But im intrigued
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/5/2025, 1:15 PM
Yeah, super bummed they use AI for the artwork and whatever @Malatrova15 -
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/5/2025, 1:20 PM
@JobinJ - as a working illustrator , yes Im bummed that a production job went to an AI, specially since Disney Its not precisely some young start up
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/5/2025, 1:02 PM
Interesting clip. Curious what kind of powerset he might get if they venture from the comics.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/5/2025, 1:21 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - knowing Feige ….probably Just some súper strength and flying whit some purple sparks or whatever
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/5/2025, 1:05 PM
That's not Wonder Man.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/5/2025, 1:13 PM
@Linux1172 - Sure it is. His name's right there on the video. "Wonder Man," it says. That's Wonder Man.
clogan
clogan - 11/5/2025, 1:16 PM
@Linux1172 - It's funny how this discourse is actually part of the story.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/5/2025, 1:08 PM
It seems like Simon might not be aware that he already has superpowers or is trying to hide them…

Also a nice bit of world building in this universe of having actors sign stuff that states they don’t have superpowers which makes me wonder if it’s for every film or just the superhero ones?.

Anyway , I’m intrigued.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/5/2025, 1:16 PM
I plan on checking out the first episode. But I'm kinda meh on it.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 11/5/2025, 1:21 PM
This actually looks really interesting.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder