WONDER MAN Synopsis, Writers, And Directors Revealed; DAREDEVIL Star Joe Pantoliano Joins Cast

This past weekend's New York Comic Con was a much better source of news than July's San Diego Comic-Con, particularly for Marvel Television fans.

After releasing the first trailer for Wonder Man on Saturday, Marvel Studios has shared the first synopsis for the series, along with a full list of writers and directors. We also have a cast list that's missing at least a couple of noteworthy names.

According to a press release, Wonder Man will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers. There's no mention of Demetrius Grosse, who we know was cast as Simon Williams' brother, Eric (a.k.a. The Grim Reaper).

Also absent is Daredevil and The Last of Us star Joe Pantoliano. During a Matrix reunion panel in the Big Apple on Sunday, he told fans, "I'm gonna be in the new Wonder Man series. Yahya! And Sir Ben Kingsley. Just to hear him say my name, 'Joe Pantoliano.'"

Why is neither actor mentioned? That remains to be seen. Here's the synopsis for the series:

Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man.” These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Wonder Man is written by Andrew Guest (Ep101, Ep102, Ep108); Paul Welsh & Madeline Walter (Ep 103); Zeke Nicholson (Ep104); Anayat Fakhraie (Ep105); Roja Gashtili & Julia Lerman and Andrew Guest (Ep106); Kira Talise and Andrew Guest (Ep107).

Directors on the series include Destin Daniel Cretton (Ep101, Ep102); James Ponsoldt (Ep103, Ep104); Tiffany Johnson (Ep105, Ep106); Stella Meghie (Ep107, Ep108).

Describing Wonder Man as "a story about acting and the journey of an actor in Hollywood," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently explained that the show has moved from December to January because "we don't want it to get swallowed up by people watching Home Alone and Die Hard and Elf."

While the first trailer sold Wonder Man as a superhero spoof and Hollywood satire, we know from previous teasers that Simon will get superpowers, confirming that there's much more to this one than meets the eye.

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man's executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Jonathan Schwartz, Brad Winderbaum, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Guest.

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ on January 26, 2026.