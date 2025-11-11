WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot Wins 2026 Genesis Prize For “Steadfast Defense” Of Israel

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is this year's recipient of Israel’s prestigious 2026 Genesis Prize, in recognition of her “steadfast defense of Israel at great personal and professional risk.”

The $1 million award is given for "professional achievements, contributions to humanity and commitment to Jewish values." Gadot will donate the prize to Israeli non-governmental organizations “working to mend the nation’s deep physical and psychological wounds.”

Previous winners include singer/actress Barbra Streisand, director Steven Spielberg and Argentina’s president Javier Milei.

“I am humbled to receive the Genesis Prize and to stand alongside the amazing laureates who came before me. I am a proud Jew and a proud Israeli. I love my country and dedicate this award to the organizations who will help Israel heal and to those incredible people who serve on the front lines of compassion. Israel has endured unimaginable pain. Now we must begin to heal — to rebuild hearts, families, and communities,” Gadot said in a statement.

Gadot, who served as a combat and fitness trainer in the IDF, has come under fire for her support of Israel following the escalation in conflict with Gaza, and this news is certain to reignite the backlash.

“Gal Gadot’s moral clarity and unwavering love for Israel have inspired millions,” said Stan Polovets, co-founder and chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation in his own statement. “The award recognizes her bravery and moral courage — her steadfast defense of Israel at great personal and professional risk, her advocacy for the hostages, her compassion for victims of terror, and her empathy for all innocent victims of this terrible war unleashed by Hamas. Her decision to turn the Genesis Prize honor into a mission of healing embodies the very purpose of the Prize — to celebrate achievement and channel it for good.”

Gadot is highly unlikely to reprise the role of Diana Prince in the DCU, although it did briefly seem like a distinct possibility. Back in 2023, Gadot surprised us all by revealing that, as far as she knew, James Gunn and Peter Safran were planning to develop a third Wonder Woman movie, with her back in the lead role as the iconic Amazon warrior.

"I had a meeting with (DC Studios CEOs) Peter Safran and James Gunn, and they both told me that they're going to develop a third Wonder Woman with me," the Heart of Stone star told USA Today. "They said, 'You're in the best hands, you've got nothing to worry about.' Time will tell."

Though a trade report would later clarify that "Wonder Woman 3" was not currently in the works, Gunn never did address Gadot's comments. Earlier this year, the Superman director confirmed that a Wonder Woman DCU reboot was in development, and had become a "top priority" for DC Studios.