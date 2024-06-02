BLACK ADAM Star Aldis Hodge Talks HAWKMAN's DCU Future: You're Gonna Have To Talk To James [Gunn]
Related:

Recommended For You:

Vigor - 2/6/2024, 12:12 PM
Is it weird that black Adam was one of my favorite DCEU movies?
Shazam was too kiddy
The Snyder movies were OK (Affleck batman fighting in the factory was much fav thing out of them)
Never saw blue beetle but I want to
The flash has Ezra. Instant dislike. But I enjoyed the supergirl teammup

But black Adam was violent, more serious. And actually had a well functioning team in the justice society working together. I was rooting for Hawkman the entire time

I just fail to see what was wrong with black Adam. I liked it about as much as an average MCU film. It's not civil war or no way home or guardians 3, but it definitely could stand next to say antman 2 or capt marvel
Vigor - 2/6/2024, 12:20 PM
@Vigor - having had time to think, I actually really enjoyed seeing wonder woman fight in the wars of man in her first outing. Gave me strong capt america vibes and her fish out of water way of things kept me engrossed in the movie. Seeing her come out the foxhole with her armor and block the machine guns was one of the coolest cbm moments of all time
mountainman - 2/6/2024, 12:59 PM
@Vigor - Skateboard kid and his mom were both annoying, and the villains were all terrible. Besides those things, I liked it. Solid 6.5/10 movie that could have been great with a few tweaks.
Itwasme - 2/6/2024, 12:13 PM
There is no irreparable damage. Every new project is a new chance to turn anything around - sometimes the sequels are vast improvements on the originals. There's always a way, albeit it could be way more difficult or not worth it if the foundation isn't strong.
mountainman - 2/6/2024, 1:00 PM
@Itwasme - I was going to say the same thing. The term “irreparable damage” means that it cannot be repaired. None of these fit that definition.
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/6/2024, 12:14 PM
Now do one called, " 5 writers that caused blah blah blah blah."
Oberlin4Prez - 2/6/2024, 12:18 PM
I don’t see how an actors personal life is the fault of bad writing in most of these cases. And actually, I don’t think anyone in this list did a particularly bad job with the role. I get we love to conflate the artist with the art in these spaces, but most people don’t know or care to know the sorted details of personal lives and thus don’t decide to watch or not watch based on those factors alone, if at all. Putting the blame of an entire franchise on the back of one person’s mistakes that has both to do with the creative process is an odd journalistic take, but I expect nothing less from Josh.

DocSpock - 2/6/2024, 12:19 PM

It's hard to disagree with any of that.
HashTagSwagg - 2/6/2024, 12:28 PM
"Johnson went behind the backs of executives to bring Henry Cavil back as Superman", yes. What a mistake, that's what killed it because the fans were clearly sick of Cavil. Shazam failed because Shazam 2 sucked, he should have been able to stand on his own, the first film proved that, the general audience had no clue who the hell Black Adam was at the time. I ain't bothering with you're selections as I have no doubt they're just as full of shit.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/6/2024, 12:31 PM
Shame. Norton Banner is still the best IMO.
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 12:44 PM
1. I will not stand for any Jim Carey slander, 2. Norton's Banner is LEAGUES better then the piss poor excuse of a character the Hulk is now, and 3. the rest... actually are valid.
PC04 - 2/6/2024, 1:10 PM
@VamP5659 - Agreed. Norton was fantastic in the role. To me he personified the character near perfectly.
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 1:12 PM
@PC04 - To me, Norton really was the EMH version of Banner brought to life. Now if only the MCU followed and continued that template for Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne, ect.
SirDuckAlot - 2/6/2024, 12:48 PM
Edward Norton was right in being furious with Marvel Studios because look how they handled Hulk post Norton.
harryba11zack - 2/6/2024, 1:04 PM
oi sweetheart you forgot Brie Larson.
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 1:19 PM
@harryba11zack - He was going to but Brie was stepping on his balls, forcing him to backspace. Josh can't disappoint his queen.
harryba11zack - 2/6/2024, 1:32 PM
@VamP5659 -
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 1:34 PM
@harryba11zack - Brie: "Say how hot my t**ts were in that white tank top, basement dweller!"

