BLACK PANTHER: Three Actors Marvel Studios Has Considered For The MCU's New T'Challa's Revealed

According to a new rumour, Marvel Studios has considered/is considering at least three actors for the role of T'Challa (likely Toussaint) in the MCU, and we have names! You can find more details here...

By JoshWilding - Jan 14, 2025 04:01 PM EST
With rumours continuing to swirl about Marvel Studios' plans to cast a new T'Challa for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we may finally have a clearer idea of who will lead the Black Panther franchise moving forward. 

Earlier this week, you might have seen some social media chatter about a random YouTube channel plucking a few different names out of a hat. Today, we have word from a scooper with a proven track record, @MyTimeToShineH and, while we'd recommend taking this with a pinch of salt for now, our sources say there may be something to this. 

According to the prolific leaker, "Some of the actors Marvel Studios is/was considering to play 'New T'Challa' are: John David Washington, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Aaron Pierre."

Washington, the son of screen icon Denzel Washington, is best known for starring in Tenet, The Creator, and The Piano Lesson. Harrison Jr., meanwhile, most recently lent his talents to Mufasa: The Lion King and has received widespread acclaim for his work in Waves and Chevalier.

Perhaps the most interesting name on the list is Pierre, especially as the Rebel Ridge star was recently cast as the DCU's John Stewart in Lanterns. We'd imagine that's taken him out of the running and he may be the mystery actor who turned Marvel Studios down last year.

Following Chadwick Boseman's passing, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever killed the MCU's T'Challa, with his sister, Shuri, inheriting the mantle. For now, she'll continue to serve in the role but who knows what sort of Multiversal madness will lead to the original Black Panther's return. 

Letitia Wright was asked about her MCU future late last year and, despite playing coy, all but confirmed that she'll return to the role of Shuri soon. 

"If it's, uh, let's just say, let's just say..." the actor teased, clearly choosing her words carefully. "I would like to continue with Shuri. She's one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I'm so grateful for her. There's a lot coming up." 

Since that interview, Denzel Washington has revealed that he will star in Black Panther 3; Marvel Studios, meanwhile, further confirmed the threequel is in the works when producer Nate Moore's exit from the studio was announced. 

"Nearly everything I know about producing I’ve learned from my time at Marvel Studios," he said last month addressing his departure. "I feel lucky to have worked with a group of people who love filmmaking and storytelling as much as my Marvel colleagues and the cast and crew of our films."

Moore added, "But I couldn’t be more excited to apply my experience and passion for film towards theatrical movies in all genres, including returning to the world of Wakanda for Black Panther 3."

The next Black Panther movie is expected to be released after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/14/2025, 4:36 PM
What happened to the 6 actors for BP or whatever that was posted last week?

Sad to see the site struggle to produce engaging posts. The uptick in multiple posts that are predicated on rumors just smacks of pandering. Maybe you are throwing HTTS some coin? It’s none of my business.

It’s too bad because there are a lot of topics that could be explored if the crew were given time to focus on thoughtful topics. Oh well.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 1/14/2025, 4:40 PM
@Dotanuki - That was an opinion piece. This is a rumour. And this site is doing bigger numbers and revenue than ever, so no one here is struggling. 🤷🏻‍♂️
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/14/2025, 4:44 PM
@JoshWilding - if you say so!
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/14/2025, 4:54 PM
@Dotanuki - oh snap! He hit you back with the numbers! 🔥 Burn!

Wait..what were the actual numbers?
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/14/2025, 4:58 PM
@Conquistador - Many people are saying…

“This frequent poster came up to me and said, thank you Josh Wilding, for these rumors. There were tears in his eyes.”
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/14/2025, 4:37 PM
you forgot to include "rumour" in your title again.
RedFury
RedFury - 1/14/2025, 4:38 PM
I don't want to knock John David Washington, but he is not at all right for the role.

He suits characters that have a more subdued personality I think. I don't believe he comes across as a superhero like Blank Panther in the slightest. He's got potential to play other characters for sure, but BP just wouldn't feel right with him.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/14/2025, 4:40 PM
@RedFury - he’s a wet blanket.
RedFury
RedFury - 1/14/2025, 4:44 PM
@Dotanuki - lol, I didn't mind him in Tenet or The Creator. But he is pretty one note from what I've seen of him.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/14/2025, 4:56 PM
@RedFury - He'd maybe make a good villian. Let him loose without any morals, he may be onto something...Kinda like how his pops finally got more recognition when he played the bad guy in training day.
RedFury
RedFury - 1/14/2025, 4:59 PM
@Conquistador - honestly, he'd probably play a villain pretty well. I think you're onto something here.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 5:00 PM
@RedFury - I feel he’s shown charisma moreso in other projects like Ballers or Blackkklansman however I agree that he wouldn’t be a good fit for this role.

Honestly I can’t think of any other character in Marvel that I think he would be a good fit for and I like the guy lol

Maybe Bishop?

NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 1/14/2025, 4:45 PM
Just get rid of Shuri, fast.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/14/2025, 4:46 PM
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 1/14/2025, 4:48 PM
I wouldn't mind the homie

He also looks a bit like Boseman
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/14/2025, 5:00 PM
@UnderBelly - Who is this?

Do not want.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 5:05 PM
@UnderBelly - idk if they’ll go as age as early 20’s but McLaughlin could work if Marvel does…

That way it could be less jarring having a grown up Toussaint now and perhaps even merge Azari with him whose also one of T’Challas sons in the comics.

LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 1/14/2025, 5:08 PM
@UnderBelly - that would be pretty awesome. A good age to continue a franchise too. Washing is too intense and Harrison … I don’t know anything about him, so maybe him too but Caleb is a decent actor and could easily get in shape for this. He also can be silly and serious. Not as good of an actor as Washington but a different range that a Marvel movie might need.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/14/2025, 4:49 PM
All these rumors are bullshit. New ones everyday.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/14/2025, 4:54 PM
So Aaron Pierre is based enough to know signing on for that role is a mistake. For multiple reasons...despite being the very best choice for it. Smart kid. Also, John David Washington can't act. I'll say it.
SuperBatCap1
SuperBatCap1 - 1/14/2025, 4:56 PM
I wish they would just open the casting up to an unknown. There are plenty of Youngblood’s out there with theatrical acting training like Boseman who would body the role of BP if given the chance. There’s a little too much gatekeeping. You’re seeing the same black talent for every role over and over again and it’s weird…
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 1/14/2025, 5:03 PM
Apostrophe in the wrong place in the HEADLINE
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 1/14/2025, 5:05 PM
What's going on with the lips in the mask?

