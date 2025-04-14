CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Giancarlo Esposito On Sidewinder In Exclusive Clip Ahead Of Digital Release

Captain America: Brave New World soars onto digital tomorrow and lands on 4K UHD next month and we have an exclusive clip from the bonus features highlighting Giancarlo Esposito and his role as Sidewinder!

By NateBest - Apr 14, 2025 10:04 AM EST

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit digital platforms tomorrow (April 15th), with a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release to follow on May 13th. The fourth installment in the Captain America saga sees Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fully stepping into his role as the new Cap, as he confronts a global conspiracy, political intrigue, and a fearsome new version of Red Hulk.

Now, fans can take the action home and dig deeper into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with hours of exclusive bonus features—including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and the much-anticipated behind-the-scenes featurettes. Among the highlights is an exclusive segment centered on Giancarlo Esposito, who joins the franchise as the enigmatic and ruthless mercenary, Sidewinder.

For longtime Marvel Comics readers, the name Sidewinder may ring a bell. Originally introduced in 1980's Marvel Two-in-One #64, Sidewinder, who's real name is Seth Voelker, was a former economics professor who gained teleportation abilities and became a key figure in the Serpent Society—a recurring group of supervillains in Marvel lore.

In Brave New World, Esposito's portrayal takes a darker, more grounded turn. Rather than a traditional costume-clad villain, this version of Sidewinder is a highly skilled, morally ambiguous operative with connections to covert global networks. According to director Julius Onah, Esposito's character brings a cerebral intensity to the story that challenges Sam Wilson's ideals of justice and leadership.

"Sidewinder isn't just a physical threat," Onah explains. “He represents a gray area in geopolitics and power structures. He's someone who believes he's doing what's necessary, even if it means burning the world down."

Watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes video as Giancarlo Esposito dives into his transformation into Sidewinder, discussing the character's motives, costume design, and how he fits into the film's larger themes of power and identity, and more!

Captain America: Brave New World Bonus Features

The home release of Captain America: Brave New World is packed with content for fans looking to go deeper into the story:

Deleted Scenes:

  • A Heartfelt Thanks – President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions.

  • The Mission – Sam interrogates Agent Taylor in a tense boxing-ring exchange.
  • Stick Around – An unexpected apology and offer extended to Isaiah Bradley.

Featurettes:

  • Assuming the Mantle – A retrospective on Sam Wilson's journey from Falcon to Captain America.
  • Old Scores, New Scars – A deep dive into the film's trio of villains: Red Hulk, The Leader, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to stunt work, the segment reveals the technical artistry behind the threats Sam faces.

Also included:

  • Gag Reel
  • Full-length Director Commentary with Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau

In addition to standard releases, collectors will want to look out for:

  • Walmart Exclusive Pop-Up Blu-ray Edition – Featuring a 3D display scene of Captain America facing off with Red Hulk.
  • Limited Edition 4K UHD SteelBook® – With custom artwork and premium packaging.

Captain America 4-Movie Collection – Available digitally April 15 and on Blu-ray/DVD May 13, this set includes The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier, Civil War, and Brave New World. You can pick it up from Amazon.com today!

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Writer Rob Edwards Talks Reshoots And Sam Wilson's MCU Future (Exclusive)
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/14/2025, 10:47 AM
he was in breaking bad
AnEye
AnEye - 4/14/2025, 10:49 AM
Do SOMETHING.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 4/14/2025, 10:51 AM
@AnEye - Why start now?
AnEye
AnEye - 4/14/2025, 10:55 AM
@EskimoJ - Honestly at this point, I think I might just turn into a troll on this site. At this point if the "invisible" mods or owner of the site doesn't give a shit, why should I?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/14/2025, 10:58 AM
@AnEye -

They cater to the anarchist liberals here. It has always been and will never change.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/14/2025, 10:59 AM
@AnEye - yeah man. You're on the wrong site if you still care.
AnEye
AnEye - 4/14/2025, 11:04 AM
@DocSpock - If they did then half the comment section would be deleted but obviously it is still all there.

Both sides act like fuking retards at this point. And honestly, no one should know or even care who you align yourself with or what political party you align yourself with. Obviously if you want to have this conversation, that's why there are sites like "REDDIT" that have plenty of groups that talk just about that.

And honestly doesn't matter who you like or anything but could you please tell me why Thunderbolts may not be a box office winner? Why RDJ could make a good Dr. Doom? What hints for the future of the DCEU is James Gunn plan?

I would rather have articles on that. I shouldn't know what everyone's political affiliation on this site is. This site needs to stop trying act like Reddit or IGN and actually DO SOMETHING!
AnEye
AnEye - 4/14/2025, 11:05 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - Unfortunately.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/14/2025, 10:56 AM

An excellent actor wasted in a role that is beneath him.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/14/2025, 10:58 AM
How has this trash movie been waiting this long to be released on digital?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/14/2025, 11:03 AM
"He knows were you're running too, where your gonna get to, He's figured it out beforehand" wasn't that the Leader's thing? his character even says the leader told him what Captain Falcon would do ahead of time, is he aware that version of his character isn't in the film?

