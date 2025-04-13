Trump And Musk Are Now Supervillains In CAPTAIN CANUCK Comics

American President Donald Trump and political ally Elon Musk are portrayed as supervillains in resurging Canadian comics amid tensions.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 13, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Comics
Source: Reuters

Inspired by the trade war and tariffs between the United States and Canada, Trump and Musk have been turned into supervillains in Captain Canuck comics. The character is essentially the Canadian version of Captain America. Captain Canuck first gained popularity in the seventies, and it seemed as if the popularity lessened quite a bit, but the tensions between the two countries seem to have brought Captain Canuck back into the spotlight.

In a Reuters video you can watch here, you can see the cover of the 50th Anniversary Issue of Captain Canuck comics, Captain Canuck himself is wagging his finger at Trump. In drawings by the creator of Captain Canuck, the character can be seen either lifting Trump and Musk by the pants or possibly giving them wedgies. 

In the same video, co creator of Captain Canuck Richard Comely said, “All of a sudden, Trump gets into office and he starts talking about annexation and tariffs. All of a sudden, Canadians are looking to Captain Canuck as a symbol. And it’s basically, to them, Captain Canuck symbolizes independence.”

Comely further explained the feeling of rising Canadian patriotism in the 70s and how that connected to the character. “I think there was an undercurrent, so to speak, in Canada in the ’70s. So I think Canadians were starting to feel like they should acknowledge the fact that we had our own country, and we had our own culture and be proud of the fact that we were Canadians.”

Comely went on to describe some of the original storylines within early Captain Canuck comics that featured various groups and countries attempting to take over Canada. In regards to current events, he said, “Of course, never, never in any of those stories was it America that was going to be taking over Canada.”

"It's got a lot of Canadians, you know, thinking about their identity as Canadians and feeling more united as Canadians. We feel like, okay, we've got to stand in opposition to these proposals," He said, still regarding current events and tensions between the neighboring countries.

"So in a sense, we have Mr. Trump to thank for a bit of resurgence."

Captain Canuck comics were created by Richard Comely and Ron Leishman. The first version of the character was named Tom Evans. He was a secret agent for Canada that came into contact with aliens who gave him superhuman strength, but there have been other iterations as well. Darren Oak took up the mantle of Captain Canuck for only a few issues and a version with David Semple ran for a similar amount of time. 

In 2012, the character began to see a resurgence in popularity when Comely started publishing the comics again with Marvel artist Kalman Andrasofszky. There was even a crowdfunded animated series and there’s now a live action version in the works, though details are extremely limited.

What do you think about the resurgence of Captain Canuck? Let us know in the comments!

1 2 3
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/13/2025, 2:12 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/13/2025, 2:21 PM
@Wahhvacado -

How is President Trump a villain?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/13/2025, 2:41 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I tend to put those who brag about sexually assaulting people into the villain category
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/13/2025, 2:44 PM
@Wahhvacado -

Has anyone asked those women if they were or weren't in a relationship or fling with him?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/13/2025, 2:56 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - rage bait for morons like yourself. I really hope you're an old bitter boomer and not some young fool who thinks they know it all. Stop playing a victim, move the [frick] on. This will be the ONLY TIME your rhetoric will actually slide on this site. Otherwise you're just a whiny crybaby
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/13/2025, 3:08 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - User Comment Image
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 4/13/2025, 3:12 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - being named in 2 seperate court cases for raping kids, paying over 2m in a settlement to the family of the boy he was accused of raping is a good starting point as to what makes him a villian. But sure, keep supporting POTUS (Pedo of the United States)
Latverian
Latverian - 4/13/2025, 2:13 PM
Hardly fiction.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/13/2025, 2:21 PM
@Latverian -

Joe Biden allowed several people to be murdered.

President Trump is doing little wrong and many things right.

Trump is one of our greatest living heroes.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/13/2025, 2:42 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - "Several" lol.

Several people MIGHT survive Trump's Nuclear World War.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/13/2025, 2:46 PM
@ObserverIO -

Yes, several.

President Trump will not lead us to a nuclear war.
Latverian
Latverian - 4/13/2025, 2:46 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

Your audacity to spout such nonsense is an insult to the very concept of sanity, let alone integrity. Spend the rest of your days knowing that you are spat on by anyone with either.
Jokerzreality
Jokerzreality - 4/13/2025, 2:58 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Your comment reads like satire about some cultish figurehead and what his brainwashed minions would say about their master.

I'm not even talking about Trump or his followers. I'm talking about how your comment reads, if we forget all the real world context and just read it without knowing about Trump and what happens in the real world at the moment. Which is kinda scary.

I actually supported Trump untill he lied about what Greenlanders want and keep wanting to annex it, when that is not what they want. Also Signalgate, deporting innocent people without due process (people who are likely dead now), sucking Putin's dong and getting thousand of his own voters fired, make them lose their pension, social security and/or healthcare.

Also, him clearly lying and repeating the same Biden lie about the drones in New Jersey. Also talking about waste, fraud and abuse all the time, but then turn around and give Pentagon a trillion dollars a year upgrade. The one place that haven't been able to pass an audit for years and probably have the most waste fraud and abuse out of any government entity.

Yeah, people who still support Trump do indeed have TDS, because they have to be seriously stupid, blind and deranged to still support him.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 4/13/2025, 3:00 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - shut the [frick] up and wake the [frick] up you goddamn drone. You’re what’s wrong with this country. You piece of shit.
thunderpun573
thunderpun573 - 4/13/2025, 3:10 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Trump is a fascist that is destroying our country you dumbass cultist bootlicker
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/13/2025, 2:13 PM
Lol…libtards are so pissed we Got back our country …Canada…just join the unión before we take Mexico ínstead
Diend
Diend - 4/13/2025, 2:18 PM
@Malatrova15 - I don't care about politics but the freakouts I keep seeing against this current administration are pretty hilarious. I'm not sure how faking a seizure in the middle of the road at an anti Tesla rally, in your underwear no less, benefits anyone, but some crazy lady in New York did it. 😆
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/13/2025, 2:24 PM
@Diend -

Too many liberals are mentally ill.

Make insane asylums great again.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/13/2025, 2:42 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - speak for yourself, you push your political activism in a space for actual comic fans
Drace24
Drace24 - 4/13/2025, 2:48 PM
@Malatrova15 - The amount of self-degredation and -sabotage you lot are willing to endure just for a vague sense of having "owned the libs" is truly hilarious. Have fun. We both know it'll be all you get from these next four years. ;)
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/13/2025, 2:49 PM
@KaptainKhaos -

Are you okay with your comrades pushing political activism here?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/13/2025, 2:53 PM
@Drace24 -

America is safer.

The world is safer.

Violent criminals are being turned away at the border.

Violent criminals are being drop kicked over the border.

Less people are robbing stores.

Conservatives are winning in other ways.

If liberals complain, conservatives are getting benefits.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/13/2025, 2:57 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - political activisim is FREEDOM OF SPEECH. Holy shit you're brain rot
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/13/2025, 2:59 PM
@bobevanz -

Nice grammar.

.

.

.

NNOTTTT!
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/13/2025, 3:09 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I'm actually not, but I have zero control over what the site admins post.

My issue with you is you push your activism in posts where there's zero politics at all
Diend
Diend - 4/13/2025, 2:13 PM
Who? If he's Canadian he probably apologies to his villains after he defeats them. 🙄
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/13/2025, 2:17 PM
@Diend -

Statistically he likely keeps voting for traitors.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/13/2025, 2:46 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - FYI Canadians don't vote for POTUS.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/13/2025, 2:54 PM
@ObserverIO -

Liberal Canadians vote for PMOC like Trudeau and other traitors.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 4/13/2025, 3:15 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - while the actual traitor incharge of the states releases and pardons actual traitors who wanted to hang the VP and overthrow the government. Funny how all your accusations are actually stuff Trump is guilty of
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 4/13/2025, 2:16 PM
So Trump is saving Canadian comics. My heart goes out to the Canadian people.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/13/2025, 2:19 PM
Liberal Americans are responsible for more crime than conservative Americans are.
Drace24
Drace24 - 4/13/2025, 2:42 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Excuse me, whose party is controlled by a convicted felon? It's not the democrats.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/13/2025, 2:58 PM
@Drace24 -

And that means what?

Better to have a convicted felon president who makes the world safer than an adored "innocent" president who makes the world more dangerous.

The Democrat party is controlled by crooks and traitors.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/13/2025, 2:19 PM
Wow some people are really triggered by Trump and Musk.
Latverian
Latverian - 4/13/2025, 2:22 PM
@marvel72 - The only people who prefer indifference over rage are those who benefit from a situation.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/13/2025, 2:30 PM
@Latverian -

Too many liberals have been told half truths and whole lies.

They are short sighted and have tunnel vision.

They believe good is evil and evil is good.

When liberals cry you know the world is a little safer.
Drace24
Drace24 - 4/13/2025, 2:39 PM
@marvel72 - Yeah, some people hate it when they are being threatened with invasion by a petulent man-child. Don't know what to tell you.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/13/2025, 2:40 PM
@marvel72 - is triggered the new word for being a patriot ?
Drace24
Drace24 - 4/13/2025, 2:41 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Come to you from the Market Crash-party that lets a convicted criminal pardon 1500 terrorists and makes innocent people disappear to a labor camp in El Salvador.
1 2 3

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

