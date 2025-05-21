BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS - LAS VEGAS Sequel Comic Series Available For Pre-Order Now

Earlier today Titan Comics officially announced a new sequel to the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series and 2022 comic arc Leaving L.A.. Continuing the story of Elle, the Replicant protagonist from the 2021 anime, Blade Runner: Black Lotus – Las Vegas, is a brand-new sequel to the this next installment will that launch in September 2025 and is now available for fans pre-order.

The upcoming series will once again be penned by Nancy A. Collins, who previously wrote Leaving L.A. and is known for her work on Swamp Thing. The art will be handled by Jesus Hervas, whose credits include Blade Runner: Origins. The first issue will feature cover art by Kael Ngu, showcasing the grim, neon-soaked tone fans have come to expect from the Blade Runner universe. Here is your first look at the cover art down below:

Black Lotus - Las Vegas Synopsis

Set in the year 2032, Blade Runner: Black Lotus – Las Vegas picks up after the events of Leaving L.A.. Titan Comics describes the story as follows:

"Her quest takes her to the irradiated city of Las Vegas (briefly glimpsed in Blade Runner 2049), now a ghost town following the detonation of a dirty bomb.

There she finds a community of Replicants who once serviced the casinos as the living embodiments of ancient Egyptians and Romans.

Meanwhile, Niander Wallace, inheritor of Tyrell’s Replicant technology, dispatches a battle-hardened squad of mercenaries to track her and bring her back—dead or alive."

The series continues to build on the lore established in the films and anime, adding a layer of post-apocalyptic tension to Elle’s journey and expanding the Blade Runner timeline deeper into the mid-21st century.

Creative Team and Launch Details

Here is a quick look at the creative team behind the sequel comic, along with the details of when the comic launches so that you have all the essential information you need to know.

Writer: Nancy A. Collins (Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Swamp Thing)

Nancy A. Collins (Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Swamp Thing) Artist: Jesus Hervas (Blade Runner: Origins)

Jesus Hervas (Blade Runner: Origins) Cover Art (Issue #1): Kael Ngu

Kael Ngu Publisher: Titan Comics

Titan Comics Release Date: September 2025

Series Timeline

Titan Comics also released a timeline visual confirming the setting of Las Vegas occuring between Blade Runner: Black Lotus – Leaving L.A. and the Blade Runner 2049 film. The new comic plays a big role and is officially part of the expanding Blade Runner transmedia narrative, tying together the 1982 original, the 2017 sequel, and the anime produced by Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. Here is a quick look at the timeline visual below:

The Black Lotus anime orignially premiered in November 2021 with 13 episodes, airing on Adult Swim’s Toonami block and Crunchyroll, which continues to stream the Japanese version globally. Sadly, Adult Swim ceased streaming the English-dubbed version pretty quickly in 2022. However, the anime remains accessible via digital platforms.

Pre-orders for Blade Runner: Black Lotus – Las Vegas are now live for fans at major retailers and comic distributors. Make sure to hop in line and get your copy reserved now!

What are your thoughts on the article? Which Blade Runner film is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

As always, stay tuned to Comicbookmovie.com for more news!