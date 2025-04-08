CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Blu-ray Cover Art And Deleted Scenes Revealed (But What About The Reshoots?)

Earlier today, we shared the news that Captain America: Brave New World will be released on Digital on April 15 before hitting Blu-ray on May 13. Now, we have official details from Disney, including a first look at the cover art and a full list of bonus features.

Despite the fact the movie went through extensive reshoots and a creative overhaul even more significant than Daredevil: Born Again, there's no sign of the Serpent Society, The Leader's original design, or the fact both Sabra and Isaiah Bradley were once part of the final Red Hulk battle.

That's not overly surprising, as Marvel Studios rarely releases the deleted scenes they'd rather we not see. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's Blu-ray, for example, didn't feature the movie's original ending (which saw Kang trap Scott Lang in the Quantum Realm).

This was our once chance to see what Captain America: Brave New World looked like before all those changes. Now, it means we'll never get to see whether that comic-accurate Serpent Society was bad enough to deserve being cut!

It's interesting that, though, that two scenes revolve around Agent Taylor, a character once described as being a love interest for Sam Wilson in this movie. Ultimately, her impact on the story was minimal.

Here's a full list of what to expect:

Deleted Scenes:

A Heartfelt Thanks – President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions.

President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions. The Mission – Sam Wilson tries to extract information out of Agent Taylor in the boxing ring.

Sam Wilson tries to extract information out of Agent Taylor in the boxing ring. Stick Around – President Ross extends an apology and an unexpected invitation to Isaiah.

Special Features:

Assuming the Mantle – Ever since his high-flying debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam's past, present, and potential future in the MCU.

Ever since his high-flying debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam's past, present, and potential future in the MCU. Old Scores, New Scars – Brave New World finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they're brought to life.

Brave New World finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they're brought to life. Gag Reel – Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World.

Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World. Audio Commentary – Listen to Director Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau talk about the film

Captain America: Brave New World's 4K UHD release will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook with custom artwork and packaging. Also available will be a Walmart exclusive pop-up Blu-ray that unfolds into a stunning 3D scene featuring Captain America facing off against Red Hulk.