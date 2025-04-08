CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Blu-ray Cover Art And Deleted Scenes Revealed (But What About The Reshoots?)

Disney has shared the cover art for the regular and SteelBook versions of Captain America: Brave New World's Blu-ray release, but do the deleted scenes offer a glimpse at the MCU movie pre-reshoots?

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 08, 2025 12:04 PM EST

Earlier today, we shared the news that Captain America: Brave New World will be released on Digital on April 15 before hitting Blu-ray on May 13. Now, we have official details from Disney, including a first look at the cover art and a full list of bonus features. 

Despite the fact the movie went through extensive reshoots and a creative overhaul even more significant than Daredevil: Born Again, there's no sign of the Serpent Society, The Leader's original design, or the fact both Sabra and Isaiah Bradley were once part of the final Red Hulk battle. 

That's not overly surprising, as Marvel Studios rarely releases the deleted scenes they'd rather we not see. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's Blu-ray, for example, didn't feature the movie's original ending (which saw Kang trap Scott Lang in the Quantum Realm). 

This was our once chance to see what Captain America: Brave New World looked like before all those changes. Now, it means we'll never get to see whether that comic-accurate Serpent Society was bad enough to deserve being cut! 

It's interesting that, though, that two scenes revolve around Agent Taylor, a character once described as being a love interest for Sam Wilson in this movie. Ultimately, her impact on the story was minimal. 

Here's a full list of what to expect: 

Deleted Scenes:

  • A Heartfelt Thanks – President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions.
  • The Mission – Sam Wilson tries to extract information out of Agent Taylor in the boxing ring.
  • Stick Around – President Ross extends an apology and an unexpected invitation to Isaiah.

Special Features:

  • Assuming the Mantle – Ever since his high-flying debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam's past, present, and potential future in the MCU.
  • Old Scores, New Scars – Brave New World finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they're brought to life.
  • Gag Reel – Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World.
  • Audio Commentary – Listen to Director Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau talk about the film 

Captain America: Brave New World's 4K UHD release will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook with custom artwork and packaging. Also available will be a Walmart exclusive pop-up Blu-ray that unfolds into a stunning 3D scene featuring Captain America facing off against Red Hulk.

Captain-America-BNW-3-DPackshot-4-KBDDHD-Litho-US-copy
Captain-America-BNW-Steelbook-Exploded-US-copy
Captain-America-BNW-WM-Beauty-Shot-copy

In Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) – who now wields the shield of Captain America after events in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – meets with newly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident. In a race against time, Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/8/2025, 12:47 PM
Movie had really great fight scenes and I loved the core cast. The plot was meh and The Leader was terrible

It's on the lower end of MCU movies but mid tier for phase 4. Definitely not the worst movie they made
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/8/2025, 12:56 PM
@Wahhvacado - Huh? It’s not a part of phase 4.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 12:54 PM
Who cares.

It was lucky to pass $400,000,000

Thank you for introducing Red Hulk though.

And giving a brother a chance to be Captain America.

For [frick]s Sake
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/8/2025, 12:57 PM
One day they will do a special blu-ray release of all the deleted footage from films like this and DS-MOM, where things were radically different. It will be overpriced and I will buy two copies.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/8/2025, 12:58 PM
The movie has potential to be the Winter Soldier of the Earth based storyline. A few things I would have changed was to make it where The Leader has been orchestrating a lot of behind the scene events that have unfolded such as Sharon Carter working for him, Him creating the Flag Smasher serum, The Serpent Society being deformed test subjects from his initial tests, She-Hulk's DNA being extracted by his group of radical believers, And Red Hulk being the final proof of concept for his Hulk army. The Leader became obsessed with the concept of replacing humanity with Adamantium armored Hulks after seeing Arishem face the Earth and Tiamut being turned into Adamantium. And I would have had Sam trying to rebuild The Avengers because of Arishem's appearance in fear that the Celestial will return.
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 4/8/2025, 12:58 PM
You mean the reshoots you were proven twice over to have lied about?

