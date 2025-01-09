CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Reveals A Closer Look At Sam Wilson's New MCU Costume

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Reveals A Closer Look At Sam Wilson's New MCU Costume

A new Marvel Studios variant cover for Sam Wilson: Captain America #2 features some incredible concept art by Ryan Meinerding, offering a detailed look at Sam Wilson's new red, white, and blue costume...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 09, 2025 07:01 PM EST

Sam Wilson returns in Captain America: Brave New World, hitting theaters on February 14. To celebrate the highly-anticipated movie, Sam Wilson: Captain America #2 and Red Hulk #1, both on sale next month, will have special "Marvel Studios Variant Covers."

The covers will feature Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding's original character illustrations and designs for Sam Wilson and the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the Red Hulk.

We only have the former for now but it offers a new look at Sam's new Captain America costume. This is a big departure from both The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the comics and more in line with what Chris Evans' Steve Rogers has typically worn on screen.

Launching last week, Sam Wilson: Captain America is written by Evan Narcisse and Greg Pak and drawn by Eder Messias. The high-flying adventure sets Captain America on a collision course with a shadowy criminal organization after the Winged Avenger uncovers a nefarious plot parading itself as a new tech venture.

Arriving in February, Red Hulk is written by Benjamin Percy and drawn by Geoff Shaw. A tie-in series to the "One World Under Doom" event, the explosive saga kicks off with Doctor Doom imprisoning Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Latveria to exploit his military expertise, leading to Ross unleashing his strength as Red Hulk in a daring prison break. 

Check out this new MCU variant cover below and stay tuned for the Red Hulk one the moment it drops.

SWCAPA2025002-Studios-Cover

VS. RED HULK! After Eaglestar shows its true colors, Sam tangles with their big, red and furious head of security. But another player is about to enter the fray: Josiah X! He's got a new mission and a new look - but is he there to help Sam or pursue his own agenda?

SAM WILSON: CAPTAIN AMERICA #2
Written by EVAN NARCISSE, GREG PAK
Art by EDER MESSIAS
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025. 

WWE's Seth Rollins Confirms His Serpent Society Villain Has Been Cut From CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD
Related:

WWE's Seth Rollins Confirms His Serpent Society Villain Has Been Cut From CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD
Latest CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Footage Reveals How Sam Wilson Can Withstand Red Hulk's Attacks
Recommended For You:

Latest CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Footage Reveals How Sam Wilson Can Withstand Red Hulk's Attacks

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 1/9/2025, 7:08 PM
His pose lol User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Negaduck
Negaduck - 1/9/2025, 7:08 PM
Looks good to me I know that a lot of people are going to hate on this but I think we should give it a shot and see how it goes
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/9/2025, 7:12 PM
should have stayed as Falcon, he now just looks like a whiteboy version of A-train
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/9/2025, 7:13 PM
Great
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 1/9/2025, 7:15 PM
Ugh. What a downgrade. Changing the FATWS was a mistake. Not making Bucky Cap was a mistake too, but that´s another story...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/9/2025, 7:16 PM
Its funny how he just look even more like A Train.....the Boys was supossed to be a parody.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 7:24 PM
Looks good!!.

I wish they kept the original suit for the entire film but this one works too imo since it fits the political/espionage thriller tone.
grif
grif - 1/9/2025, 7:33 PM
nobody but a couple of people will even know he had the white one
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/9/2025, 7:36 PM
What's the OVER/UNDER for the amount of money this will lose?

Is a $300M loss possible?

LFGOOOOOOOO!!!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/9/2025, 7:39 PM
Sam Wilson as the Falcon will always be cooler than the Hand-Me-Down Cap

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

You disagree? I have one thing to say
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/9/2025, 7:45 PM
(Sort of) on topic: Not sure if this has been posted yet, but kinda cool.

?si=hNvS4Df9yvocfw6y

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder