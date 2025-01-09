CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Reveals A Closer Look At Sam Wilson's New MCU Costume

Sam Wilson returns in Captain America: Brave New World, hitting theaters on February 14. To celebrate the highly-anticipated movie, Sam Wilson: Captain America #2 and Red Hulk #1, both on sale next month, will have special "Marvel Studios Variant Covers."

The covers will feature Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding's original character illustrations and designs for Sam Wilson and the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the Red Hulk.

We only have the former for now but it offers a new look at Sam's new Captain America costume. This is a big departure from both The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the comics and more in line with what Chris Evans' Steve Rogers has typically worn on screen.

Launching last week, Sam Wilson: Captain America is written by Evan Narcisse and Greg Pak and drawn by Eder Messias. The high-flying adventure sets Captain America on a collision course with a shadowy criminal organization after the Winged Avenger uncovers a nefarious plot parading itself as a new tech venture.

Arriving in February, Red Hulk is written by Benjamin Percy and drawn by Geoff Shaw. A tie-in series to the "One World Under Doom" event, the explosive saga kicks off with Doctor Doom imprisoning Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Latveria to exploit his military expertise, leading to Ross unleashing his strength as Red Hulk in a daring prison break.

Check out this new MCU variant cover below and stay tuned for the Red Hulk one the moment it drops.

VS. RED HULK! After Eaglestar shows its true colors, Sam tangles with their big, red and furious head of security. But another player is about to enter the fray: Josiah X! He's got a new mission and a new look - but is he there to help Sam or pursue his own agenda?

SAM WILSON: CAPTAIN AMERICA #2

Written by EVAN NARCISSE, GREG PAK

Art by EDER MESSIAS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.