CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Teases Red Hulk And Post-Credits; New IMAX Featurette Released

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah has teased the Red Hulk importance to the movie's story and weighs in on whether we'll get a post-credits scene. We also have a new IMAX featurette...

Captain America: Brave New World is dominating headlines today and, based on what we're hearing, early ticket sales for 2025's first MCU movie are already strong (and, despite all that talk of reshoots, considerably higher than recent flops like The Marvels and Joker: Folie à Deux). 

Fandango caught up with filmmaker Julius Onah and stars Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez to discuss the movie and the director (who will also receive a writing credit) addressed the introduction of Red Hulk. 

"It's surreal, it's incredible, it's exciting," Onah started. "I've gotta tell you, when Red Hulk first became a possibility in this film, I just smiled. I was smiling like a kid. That was when I knew this was the idea and the right moment to put him out there in the world."

"Having an actor like Harrison Ford play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross knowing that he's going to have scenes with Anthony Mackie...the Hulk character is such this expression of id but there's something about, especially a rage Hulk, that is so relatable and exciting for the audience."

He added, "There's also a real thematic core when it comes to the expression of anger in this film and what it means for the conflict at the centre of this film."

Onah was also asked if fans should stick around through the credits. Clearly worried about giving something away he shouldn't, the Captain America: Brave New World director teased, "You know, everybody should stay. I'm not trying to get shot!"

We also have a new IMAX featurette for you - revealed brand new behind-the-scenes footage - and a promo with Mackie encouraging MCU fans to get out there and buy their tickets for the movie. 

You can check out this latest Captain America: Brave New World content below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/17/2025, 2:41 PM
i have a feeling this movie is gonna bee shit
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/17/2025, 2:50 PM
@harryba11zack - Yeah. All this Red Hulk as if hes going to be the antagonist the entire movie and no concentration on Sams evolution.
Gambito
Gambito - 1/17/2025, 2:46 PM
Yeah this is gonna be mid at best but those last posters are awesome hope you guys got paid well
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 1/17/2025, 2:46 PM
Why does that sound like none of those words are his? Like he read off a script.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/17/2025, 2:47 PM
LFG, time for Cap to shine like never before!

I cant wait!

😶‍🌫️
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/17/2025, 2:50 PM
UPDATED RUN-TIME 2 hours 15 minutes at Rotten Tomatoes Captain America: Brave New World

In Theaters Fri Feb 14, 2h 15m, Action/Adventure/Fantasy
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 1/17/2025, 3:01 PM
I hope it’s good but I have a bad feeling. Ballooned budget and reshoots galore, trying to tie up so many loose ends from shows and movies people didn’t even watch. I still haven’t gotten around to see Eternals.

I just don’t know 😬
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/17/2025, 3:09 PM
Interesting , especially in regards to Onah’s comments about the Red Hulk…

I liked that he described him or the Hulks in general as a expression of ID which is good way to put it since that is the most basic & primitive part of someone’s personality which at its core is what the idea behind that character is imo so it’s nice to go back to that in a way with Rulk.

Anyway , that entire interview is really fun and Mackie’s enthusiasm is contagious…

I really hope this works out both critically & commercially for his sake since you can tell he loves playing this character!!.

User Comment Image

