CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD International Posters Released As The Movie's Rating Is Revealed

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD International Posters Released As The Movie's Rating Is Revealed

Two new international posters for Captain America: Brave New World have been revealed, and they pay homage to Thailand's rich culture. We also have news on the movie's rating (and yes, it's a PG-13).

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 24, 2025 08:01 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World is nearly here and Marvel Thailand has just dropped a couple of unique posters to hype up the movie's release.

While we obviously won't see these costumes in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up, the designs still make for a striking visual. Based on past experience, we'd imagine more promotional pieces like this for Captain America: Brave New World will be shared when it reaches countries like China and Japan. 

In related news, it's also been confirmed - to no one's surprise - that the movie has been rated PG-13. That's for intense sequences of violence and action, and some strong language. 

Don't bank on Red Hulk dropping an F-bomb, though!

Yesterday, we learned that Captain America: Brave New World is eyeing a four-day opening of $95 million over Valentine's Day/President's Day weekend. It's a solid start for the movie, though we can't help but wonder whether the number would be higher had Sam Wilson's journey to becoming Captain America not been relegated to a Disney+ series. 

"The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show," Mackie previously revealed. "I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out. Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness."

"When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit," he said of taking Captain America back to theaters. "Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy."

Check out these newly revealed Captain America: Brave New World posters below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Box Office Updates Point To $95M 4-Day Opening; Production Budget Revealed
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Box Office Updates Point To $95M 4-Day Opening; Production Budget Revealed
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Reshoots: Everything We Know Has Been Added, Changed, Or Removed
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Reshoots: Everything We Know Has Been Added, Changed, Or Removed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/24/2025, 8:53 AM
User Comment Image
PC04
PC04 - 1/24/2025, 8:58 AM
That looks awesome! Gives me STREET FIGHTER vibes.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/24/2025, 8:59 AM
Those Thailand posters didn't have to go so hard
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/24/2025, 9:11 AM
@Vigor - they really didn’t lol.

I feel like all these Asian countries get the best promos & posters.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/24/2025, 9:01 AM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/24/2025, 9:07 AM
Why I have confidence Captain America: Brave New World is going to get Great Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score and be a Box Office success.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier has an 85% Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score with an Audience Score of 81%.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/24/2025, 9:12 AM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/24/2025, 9:12 AM
@AllsGood - why are you spamming this same thing across multiple articles?
mobrrari
mobrrari - 1/24/2025, 9:15 AM
Comicbook movies yall should consider to banning x/Twitter links.. I love this website to much to think yall support Nazis. I love needy comics and I want my tea whenever I can get it but Fuk Nazi Musk I can't support him or any site that does
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/24/2025, 9:17 AM
@mobrrari - User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 1/24/2025, 9:27 AM
@mobrrari - When did this site from any of the writers say they support Musk?
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/24/2025, 9:33 AM
@AnEye - I think @mobrrari is taking issue with the use of X at all, because links to and clickthroughs only benefit X, and therefore Musk.

I feel the same way as OP, I deleted twitter the day he bought it, but I also, being from a marketing background, know that for sites like this, it's basically impossible not to source platforms like this when guys like Gunn are communicating information on it almost daily.

So while I can make exceptions, OP can't. Respect.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/24/2025, 9:37 AM
@SATW42 - Gunn isn't really using X though, he uses threads more.

I never really used Twitter to be honest or even X. But speaking of Musk, I love how he was caught cheating for Path of Exile 2 & Diablo IV. I mean anytime he talked about a game, there was no way he spent that amount of time playing video games lol.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/24/2025, 9:57 AM
@mobrrari - User Comment Image

But seriously Do you think this guy

User Comment Image

is a Nazi?

That gesture out of context for sure looks like an emphatic seig heil, but you won't consider the fact it just looks like one? You're saying Elon Musk arguably one of the most famous people on the planet, got on basically the world stage on inauguration day and gave a Hitler salute? Like he was a Nazi all these years and said "Ha ha ha, now that I'm in power I can show my true colors"? But then goes on to deny it?

He suddenly realizes a media who already scrutinizes his every move caught on and he said "oops they caught me saluting Hitler, I better change it up"

The whole clip and his words should clear it up, but why let the truth get in the way of a narrative? You all have been calling him a Nazi since he bought Twitter. This is yet another desperate attempt.

The man is a billionaire and doesn't give a shit about me. I'm not his publicist. I'm not employed by him so I gain nothing from defending him here. But I think holding on to the "Everyone is a Nazi" thing is getting old.

This isn't Reddit where everyone is afraid of their own shadows and freak out over every little thing. Also the amount of Anti-Semitism displayed from the left in the past few years was truly something to behold.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 1/24/2025, 10:02 AM
@mobrrari - I despise Musk, but as @SATW42 points out, it's tricky to avoid using X posts (especially in a roundup like the one I shared earlier). Trust me, though, I'm doing my best not to send any traffic his way.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/24/2025, 9:22 AM
Don't know about you lot.

But this is ridiculous.

For [frick]s sake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/24/2025, 9:22 AM
It’s PG-13….

User Comment Image

Those posters are real good though!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder