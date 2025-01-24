CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD International Posters Released As The Movie's Rating Is Revealed

Captain America: Brave New World is nearly here and Marvel Thailand has just dropped a couple of unique posters to hype up the movie's release.

While we obviously won't see these costumes in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up, the designs still make for a striking visual. Based on past experience, we'd imagine more promotional pieces like this for Captain America: Brave New World will be shared when it reaches countries like China and Japan.

In related news, it's also been confirmed - to no one's surprise - that the movie has been rated PG-13. That's for intense sequences of violence and action, and some strong language.

Don't bank on Red Hulk dropping an F-bomb, though!

Yesterday, we learned that Captain America: Brave New World is eyeing a four-day opening of $95 million over Valentine's Day/President's Day weekend. It's a solid start for the movie, though we can't help but wonder whether the number would be higher had Sam Wilson's journey to becoming Captain America not been relegated to a Disney+ series.

"The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show," Mackie previously revealed. "I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out. Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness."

"When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit," he said of taking Captain America back to theaters. "Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy."

Check out these newly revealed Captain America: Brave New World posters below.

New look at the Thailand posters for 'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD'



(🎨: @artofmaiimou) pic.twitter.com/kFav8yOIl2 — Captain America News (@UpdatesCAP4) January 24, 2025

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.