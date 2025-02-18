CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Loses No. 1 Spot To BRIDGET JONES In The UK And Ireland

Captain America: Brave New World has exceeded box office expectations domestically, but Marvel Studios' latest was outpaced by a returning rom-com favorite in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Universal’s Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy took in £12.3 million ($15.5 million) in its opening four-day weekend to land the biggest debut of the year, and also made history as the highest-grossing romantic comedy debut ever in the region. Brave New World opened in second place with $8 million.

Anthony Mackie's big-screen debut as Captain America has already made its reported $180M production budget back, but we have heard that the movie's price tag is actually closer to $300M when marketing and reshoot costs are factored in. Even if this is inaccurate, Deadline believes the movie will still need to take in $425M to break even.

This shouldn't be a problem, but how much higher can it climb?

We have seen dramatic second-week drops for the likes of Eternals, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, but analysts believe Brave New World will most likely avoid the same fate.

“When you look at the release calendar, I don’t see anything that can cut into Captain America,” says Jeff Bock, a box office analyst with Exhibitor Relations. “If audiences want to be entertained at a blockbuster level, it’s their only option. This has a chance to have long playability. Ant-Man didn’t have that.”

Director Julius Onah recently downplayed the reshoots reports.

"We did one period of additional photography," he told the Phase Zero podcast. "Which is the same on all of these movies. There are so many variables, and [additional photography] becomes essential to fine-tuning and coming up with a thing that we know audiences will love."

The filmmaker also addressed the negative reviews: "You make the best movie you can, you put it out there, and you let audiences react to it."

We want to know what you thought of Brave New World. Be sure to vote in the poll below, and elaborate in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.