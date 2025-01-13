"CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Shows More Of Sam Wilson's Black Panther Tech In Action"

Much has been said about Sam Wilson becoming the MCU's new Captain America without the Super Soldier Serum pumping through his veins.

By now, we've had multiple explanations regarding how he can face Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World (one of which we've included below as a refresher), but for those of you who still aren't convinced...well, this promo might change your minds.

In a newly released social media promo, we see Anthony Mackie's Captain America effortlessly slicing through a jet using his wings. A similar shot has been featured in other trailers - specifically when he cuts the car thrown at him by Red Hulk in half - but this time, we catch sight of a familiar purple glow.

Yes, Cap is using the same kinetic energy technology T'Challa utilised in 2018's Black Panther. While it still doesn't make him super strong, it will even the playing field with more powerful opponents and gives him a chance against President "Thunderbolt" Ross when he transforms.

"It’s very different with the serum - you can fight anybody," Mackie recently said of how his Captain America differs from Steve. "When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]. With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone."

"It’s a high-tech suit," he continued. "I went to Wakanda, met with everybody in Wakanda, we had dinner. It was a great time. They threw me a welcome party. It was dope. But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit, right? I put it on. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills, so it’s taking all my skills to a completely different level."

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World promo in the player below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.