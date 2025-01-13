CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Shows More Of Sam Wilson's Black Panther Tech In Action

A new Captain America: Brave New World promo reveals more about how Sam Wilson will level the playing field in the movie as he utilises the same tech used by T'Challa in Black Panther. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jan 13, 2025 12:01 PM EST

Much has been said about Sam Wilson becoming the MCU's new Captain America without the Super Soldier Serum pumping through his veins.

By now, we've had multiple explanations regarding how he can face Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World (one of which we've included below as a refresher), but for those of you who still aren't convinced...well, this promo might change your minds. 

In a newly released social media promo, we see Anthony Mackie's Captain America effortlessly slicing through a jet using his wings. A similar shot has been featured in other trailers - specifically when he cuts the car thrown at him by Red Hulk in half - but this time, we catch sight of a familiar purple glow.

Yes, Cap is using the same kinetic energy technology T'Challa utilised in 2018's Black Panther. While it still doesn't make him super strong, it will even the playing field with more powerful opponents and gives him a chance against President "Thunderbolt" Ross when he transforms. 

"It’s very different with the serum - you can fight anybody," Mackie recently said of how his Captain America differs from Steve. "When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]. With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone."

"It’s a high-tech suit," he continued. "I went to Wakanda, met with everybody in Wakanda, we had dinner. It was a great time. They threw me a welcome party. It was dope. But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit, right? I put it on. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills, so it’s taking all my skills to a completely different level."

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World promo in the player below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/13/2025, 12:38 PM
Captain America using foreign technology…. Blasphemy. American made dammit
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 1/13/2025, 12:53 PM
@NonPlayerC - So you're ignoring the STOLEN vibranium Howard Stark used to manufacture Rogers' shield?
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/13/2025, 1:02 PM
@TheRedLeader - I mean typical right. MAGA! wearing made in China shit while complaining about it.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/13/2025, 1:15 PM
@TheRedLeader - hey it’s got starks made in America stamp on the inside!! Nothing more American than taking advantage of people that don’t know what they got! Besides that vibration came in a comet right? It wasn’t theirs to begin with!! It’s space debri!!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/13/2025, 1:32 PM
@NonPlayerC - well ..he is not THE captain america
JuanRGuijarro
JuanRGuijarro - 1/13/2025, 12:39 PM
this looks very very bad
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 1/13/2025, 12:54 PM
@JuanRGuijarro - So does your face and yet here you are.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/13/2025, 1:33 PM
@TheRedLeader - his face is just fine
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 1:41 PM
@TheRedLeader - Don't bully people like that. Would you like it if someone said your face looks bad?
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/13/2025, 12:45 PM
So Wakanda can give Sam a fancy suit but not a loan? Seems weird.

This looks terrible. I guess the "plot" armor will do whatever the plot needs it to.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 1/13/2025, 1:28 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - remember that random dude Cole from that Mortal Kombat movie? Bro had literal plot armor as an ability
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/13/2025, 1:34 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - if he can save the world the George Droyd tech is available...but a loan? He should get a job at Denys
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 12:47 PM
Oh look, honey, the movie we're never going to spend a penny on!
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/13/2025, 1:09 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - but certainly going to bitch about regardless of supposed disinterest...
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/13/2025, 12:47 PM
Captain America: Brave New World


User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 12:49 PM
@AllsGood - How will you feel if this tanks?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/13/2025, 12:53 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Not even worried. CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Projected to Open North Of $100 Million Over President's Day Weekend.

User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 1/13/2025, 1:05 PM
@AllsGood - is that number less than what Quantimania opened to?
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/13/2025, 1:07 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I never got this fixation on BO....
Is it a collectivist thing?
Who cares if other people like it if you like the film?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/13/2025, 1:07 PM
@Ryguy88 - A month away not even worried
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 1/13/2025, 1:15 PM
@Slotherin - more revenue means the producers are more likely to continue on the same track. If it under-performs, that could prompt them to go a different route.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 1/13/2025, 1:15 PM
@AllsGood - worried about what, this doing business similar to quantimania?
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/13/2025, 1:26 PM
@Ryguy88 - fair enough. It still seems a bit weird to me for people who aren't involved in the movie or property to be as fixated.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 12:48 PM
I wonder why Disney chose the subtitle New World Order. And why they changed it.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 1/13/2025, 12:52 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea

Probably has something to do with the brain dead, media illiterate zombies who watch these movies and get the wrong ideas. For someone who seemingly wants to boycott Disney you can't stop talking about them.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/13/2025, 1:05 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Captain America: Brave New World's Title Change and Reshoots Addressed by Marvel Executive and Anthony Mackie

READ HERE

https://screenrant.com/captain-america-brave-new-world-title-change-reshoots-marvel/
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/13/2025, 1:35 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - because things were just fine...and then a real new world order won the elections and the title lost his appeal
Matador
Matador - 1/13/2025, 12:57 PM
"CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Shows More Of Sam Wilson's Black Panther Tech In Action"

Where this new tech did I miss something because I didn't see anything cool of this tech he speaks of.

User Comment Image
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/13/2025, 1:08 PM
@Matador - putting aside that much of his suit appears to be new, you see the same highlights in some snippets that BP had in his suit showing the Vibranium doing its thing
Matador
Matador - 1/13/2025, 1:42 PM
@Slotherin - So just the wings? Fight or flight; flight it is!
Reginator
Reginator - 1/13/2025, 1:02 PM
the SS serum doesn't allow you to fight anybody. Ask Emil Blonsky how that turned out.
vtopa
vtopa - 1/13/2025, 1:03 PM
They got rid of "New World Order" to avoid triggering all the incels typing conspiracy theories in their mom's basement.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/13/2025, 1:09 PM
@vtopa - to be fair, some of these theorists have families... If you can believe it.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 1/13/2025, 1:22 PM
@vtopa

Spot on.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 1/13/2025, 1:04 PM
Wait, councilors use their brains?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/13/2025, 1:11 PM
The headline made me do a double take and ask myself when Sam became the new Black Panther also…

He be trying to get all the mantles lol.

Anyway , that is cool though…

The movie seems good imo so getting excited more & more everyday!!.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/13/2025, 1:15 PM
It never bothered me because it was obvious he had tech and would have to use other skills. This is just a dumb argument made by dumb people trying to either hate on Marvel, hat on a non Steve cap, or both.

Iron man is insanely smart, but at the end of the day, he was also just a guy in a suit. Batman is a non supe amongst literal gods in the Justice League.

People need to get over this shit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/13/2025, 1:17 PM
@SATW42 - agreed.

Plus , I think it makes it more interesting in how Sam beats Rulk without the serum

It being a combination of the tech and his brains could be fun.

Some people just want power fantasies.

