CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Explains How Sam Wilson Is Able To Battle Red Hulk

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has addressed Sam Wilson's lack of superpowers as the MCU's new Captain America gears up for a battle with the villainous Red Hulk. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Source: Deadline

Sam Wilson became the MCU's new Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, though we won't get to see what he can really do until next February's Captain America: Brave New World

While the movie appears to be going for the same grounded tone as 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Sam will also be pitted against Red Hulk. He's an immensely powerful foe who would give Steve Rogers a run for his money, never mind a regular guy like the former Falcon.

Talking at the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore, Anthony Mackie addressed how the new Captain America will deal with superpowered threats when he has no Super Soldier Serum pumping through his veins. 

"Sam’s evolution is simple. He’s still a counsellor. He’s still serving soldiers, but at the same time, now he’s a leader of his community in the country," the actor started. "It’s very different with the serum - you can fight anybody. When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]."

"With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone."

However, even though Sam has no superpowers, it's his suit that promises to even the odds in Captain America: Brave New World. "It’s a high-tech suit. I went to Wakanda, met with everybody in Wakanda, we had dinner. It was a great time. They threw me a welcome party. It was dope. But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit, right?"

"I put it on. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills, so it’s taking all my skills to a completely different level."

While Macke was clearly having fun with those remarks, this is confirmation his suit will enhance the hero's abilities, including his strength. 

As for what fans can expect from the latest Captain America adventure, he teased, "If you look at these Marvel movies, they go with different genres. You have the fantasy world, you have the space world, you have the raccoon world. With the Captain America stories, it has always been the realistic, grounding world."

"This movie stays in the line with the original Captain America, of that thrill, of that espionage, of that grounded nature with storytelling and really investing the actual audience into the story," Mackie concluded.

Marvel Studios could have quite easily given Sam the Super Soldier Serum in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier but decided not to, presumably so they can tell some different stories with the new Captain America. It's certainly made his upcoming battle with Red Hulk all the more intriguing, anyway.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

1 2
Spoken
Spoken - 11/21/2024, 9:12 AM
......So plot armor? Got it.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/21/2024, 10:01 AM
@Spoken - Well said, again, well said.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/21/2024, 9:12 AM
"....by calling in more powerful Avengers for help!"

Any other answer is wrong
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/21/2024, 9:13 AM
Very Excited for Captain America: Brave New World. Will be there Opening Night with a Party of 4

User Comment Image
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/21/2024, 9:16 AM
I just wish more of the suit actually looked like it's a tech marvel from Wakanda... It kinda doesn't look that way...
RolandD
RolandD - 11/21/2024, 9:23 AM
@Slotherin - It would be cool if it lit up with red, white and blue lights in the way T’Challa’s had purple lights, not on all of the time and subtle, but noticeable .
supermanrex
supermanrex - 11/21/2024, 9:36 AM
i dont understand why people act like they are new to [frick]ing comic books all of sudden. there are constantly David vs Goliath moments in comics in which brain power, skill and training help win the day. Batman, Black widow, HawkEye, Green Arrow and on and on and on. But Sam Wilson is suddenly excluded from have that benefit of the doubt???? Hell even Steve Rogers with the serum is severely outmatched vs Hulk. Steve went against Thanos before he picked up the hammer and it was okay to fans. Cause super soldier serum really evens the playing field against a being like Thanos.C'mon!!! Its [frick]ing double standards.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 11/21/2024, 9:39 AM
@supermanrex - Hawkeye has beaten the Hulk multiple times in different universes.

But the issue is people don't actually know the comics and can't seem to fathom basic concepts like winning a fight without using your fist.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/21/2024, 9:53 AM
@supermanrex - I think it's because Sam appears to be going head on with Red Hulk instead of say keeping his distance and slinging a rock
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/21/2024, 9:54 AM
@supermanrex - also Steve got laid down by Thanos, it wasn't even
supermanrex
supermanrex - 11/21/2024, 10:00 AM
@Slotherin - oh yeah he did for sure. my point is people didn't find it to be some sort of giant plot hole that he even fights Thanos at all. People forget what makes these people heroes is they dont sit their and calculate their risk , they jump right into the fire and the odds be damned. but with Sam its bitching and moaning about this doesn't make sense he doesn't stand a chance and blah blah blah.
Matador
Matador - 11/21/2024, 10:03 AM
@supermanrex @Itwasme - If you have a picture of a regular human holding a shield to block a Hulk punch it won't matter how smart you are you will be sent flying like you got hit by a bus or train. Steve serum was super soldier increasing him above human levels higher than Olympic champions so can he probably take a hulk punch with his shield? Yes it helps since the shield also absorbs impacts so with his added strength he could hold his ground. Just not a regular human attempting that.

Tech helps but unless his got an Ironman suit on it's the only way to go toe to toe with a Hulk.

supermanrex
supermanrex - 11/21/2024, 10:04 AM
@Slotherin - these heros always square up and go head on with foes that outclass them. Falcon in the comics with just [frick]ing feather wings has jumped into cosmic and demonic avengers emergencies with no second thought. that is the point of the hero. to face impossible odds. in an universe with battle suits, magic potions, alien tech, people shouldnt ask how someone like Sam a trained soldier could do this. Batman does all the [frick]ing time. Batman gets dragged across the mud by Darkseid all the time, no questions his motive to go against him.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/21/2024, 10:07 AM
@Itwasme - bbbbbbbingo
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/21/2024, 10:15 AM
@supermanrex - i think you're severely underestimating how much a lot of us call bullshit when Batman does something like take on Darkseid
Itwasme
Itwasme - 11/21/2024, 10:15 AM
@Matador - you have a promo picture, not a movie shot. Do you really think all promo images happen in the movies?!?!
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/21/2024, 10:16 AM
@Matador - nah, everyone knows people only have an issue with this cuz he's black... Duh... ;)
Matador
Matador - 11/21/2024, 10:18 AM
@Itwasme - That's the argument here isn't it?
Matador
Matador - 11/21/2024, 10:20 AM
@Slotherin - Personally not that his black I just don't think his gear or his physical without some support could literally stop a Hulk punch. If his suit looked something out of SilverHawks then [frick] yeah he could handle that punch no problem.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 11/21/2024, 10:20 AM
@MotherGooseUPus -

No, it's

User Comment Image
deamon
deamon - 11/21/2024, 9:40 AM
Different level, but still it's not Hulkbuster armor.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 11/21/2024, 9:41 AM
Looking forward to this. I really hope it is good, I could use some MCU content with a bit of substance.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 11/21/2024, 9:41 AM
Really like they lean into his counseling background. Tbh, I kind of forgot about that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 9:44 AM
@Itwasme - yeah

I hope we see that in the film a lot

We kinda had that at times in FaTWS especially when he goes to talk to Karli at her adopted mothers funeral.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/21/2024, 10:08 AM
@Itwasme - Bruce was able to control his Hulk persona there is no reason to believe Ross couldn’t do the same.

In reality, we haven’t seen much from The Leader yet. He’s likely still the guy behind the scenes. Sam will likely be playing defense a lot in a head to head which is fine.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 11/21/2024, 10:13 AM
@mountainman - yep. We really just haven't seen it yet, but people love to jump to conclusions - no matter how many times they've been proven wrong in the past.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 11/21/2024, 9:49 AM
Lets be real, Bucky and Steve got really buffed (whereas powerfull beings like Thor and Hulk always have had to be nerfed down), showing feats beyond a supersoldier could do; now Sam is gonna be put over as well; but we all know the main issue of people here…🧑🏾‍🦱
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/21/2024, 9:57 AM
@CharlesLeeRay - problem is we can't actually determine that. People will cling to bad faith arguments like you're doing and it doesn't matter what the other says when you assume that.
Steve was never paired up against a Hulk though and that's worth noting.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 11/21/2024, 9:50 AM
So he went to Wakanda and asked for an Iron Man suit that cuts off at the forearm and with goggles instead of a helmet(at least he doesn't choose to wear it when it counts).

User Comment Image

What if he punched you in the face?

We'll see, at the end of the day its about execution. But I really wish they kept this small. I don't know if this will even live up to Falcon and the Winter Soldier let alone Cap 2. All I know is, I miss the Red Skull; wish they brought him back.

I hope I'm wrong and it's great. I really like Mackie too.
WakandaFlex
WakandaFlex - 11/21/2024, 9:51 AM
So Ironman, a human being, makes a suit for himself made out of traditional earth metals that is somehow capable of allowing him to survive punches from both Thor and Thanos, two beings from outer space and there's no issue. But Sam Wilson, a human being/veteran, receives a supersuit made from Vibranium, an alien metal which we know can absorb vibrations and impacts, takes on Red Hulk and suddenly there's a problem?
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 11/21/2024, 10:02 AM
@WakandaFlex - somehow the very same people that complain won't apply that with Batman or Iron Man.
Matador
Matador - 11/21/2024, 10:11 AM
@WakandaFlex - Black Panther suits looks like it could take hits and he had that flower power of the panther. Capt. Falcon suit dosen't seem to share to qualities maybe they updraded the wings. And still lacks Super Soldier Serum and Flower power; his still a veteran human soldier with lots of aches and pain I bet.
Can a regular human stop a moving bus? Even if his suit & Shield has viranium still takes lots of strength to stop the velocity of the impact.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 11/21/2024, 9:58 AM
In most action movies, the antagonist is usually physically superior to the hero. It's interesting how this becomes "too unrealistic" with certain type of heroes.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/21/2024, 10:01 AM
In this kind of shared universe, it makes sense to me!
Corruptor
Corruptor - 11/21/2024, 10:02 AM
Super soldier serum got bigged up too much, Steve in the comics said he had no super powers as a result of it, still just a man... think there were some issues where he temporarily got extra super strength ie. he didn't have it before (even with the serum).
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 11/21/2024, 10:03 AM
Honestly it makes sense, even if you want to pick at it. The world of the MCU is high tech. With Stark Tech and the great nation of Wakanda around, combined with how many alien visitations with tech to reverse engineer I can buy the Falcon having some serious oomph in his suit. Still, Mackie has a point in being more brains than brawn.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/21/2024, 10:12 AM
this is how i would see the fight going... but... ya know... Sam will somehow survive and "talk" him out of killing him

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/21/2024, 10:14 AM

1) So FalCap Iron Man. Now he can handle Hulk. Horsesh!T!!

2) He is an adult who actually still says things are "dope" and expects to be taken seriously as a not mentally challenged adult.

3) He's now a leader of "his community" as opposed to a leader for all Americans. More F+WS social message mush coming to facepunch you when you really just wanted to be entertained, not preached to.

4) A good character actor expected to headline what they hope will be a billion dollar blockbuster.

Uh oh.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 11/21/2024, 10:19 AM
...Y'all know this is a poster, right? Not footage from the actual film?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 10:20 AM
Sounds good to me!!.

Rulk might have the size & strength advantage but he is essentially a big red rage monster in this it seems so Sam has the advantage in the intelligence department that he can outsmart him along the enhancements he has received via his suit by the Wakandans.

Part of the reason I’m so interested in this is because Sam is just a regular guy so I want to see how he beats his opponents , especially someone like the Leader also who is highly intelligent.
1 2

