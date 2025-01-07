CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD TV Spot Brings Back A Surprise Character From The ANT-MAN Franchise

With Captain America: Brave New World just over a month away from arriving in theaters, the promotional tie-ins have begun and Tide has released three new TV spots for 2025's first MCU movie.

You might have caught a GIF version of Red Hulk fighting Captain America but the full snippet - which was pretty easy to find on YouTube - can now be watched below. However, an even bigger talking point on social media has been the surprise return of Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's Dale.

Played by Gregg Turkington, he hired and fired Scott Lang from a San Francisco chain of Baskin-Robbins before later reuniting with the crook-turned-superhero after Ant-Man saved the universe in Avengers: Endgame.

We don't anticipate Dale factoring into Captain America: Brave New World but this is a fun cameo and a nice way to pay homage to a relatively obscure piece of MCU lore (we're sure you'll also recall that Sam Wilson appeared in Ant-Man as The Falcon).

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when superheroes take a spill, sometimes your smoothie does too. Luckily there’s Tide Oxi Boost. With the most powerful clean in any universe you always know that after the heroes get rid of the bad guys, you can get rid of those stains.

In these sneak peeks, we catch another snippet of never-before-seen Captain America: Brave New World footage as Red Hulk sends the President's lectern flying after transforming in front of the White House.

There's also a shot of Red Hulk running which highlights the fact Harrison Ford's "Thunderbolt" Ross has a very different build to Bruce Banner, for example.

When you live in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’re gonna get super-sized stains. For every epic battle, in this case between Captain America and Red Hulk, people can end up covered in collateral stains. But luckily, there's the new Tide Oxi Boost--the most powerful clean in any universe.

When you live in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, covering the president at a press conference can sometimes get messy and leave you covered in giant stains…But even though this is the Universe with a Red Hulk, it’s also a Universe with the most powerful clean…the new Tide Oxi Boost.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.