CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Reveals We Nearly Got A Gun-Toting Red Hulk In MCU Movie

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah has revealed that Harrison Ford's Red Hulk very nearly wielded a gun in the movie, recreating an iconic piece of imagery from the comic books...

By JoshWilding - May 18, 2025 06:05 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World drew a mixed response from fans and critics alike. However, many fans agree that Harrison Ford's take on President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross and the rampaging Red Hulk were two of the movie's biggest successes. 

The villain was only unleashed for 10 minutes in the movie, but still made a lasting impact. Marvel Studios also left the door open to Ford reprising the role in a future MCU project, though it remains to be seen whether that's as part of the Avengers franchise or World War Hulk

It's already been confirmed that a version of Red Hulk with Ross' trademark moustache was considered, and director Julius Onah has now confirmed that we nearly got to see the rageful Commander in Chief wield a gun. 

"There was a point in time, actually, it didn't make the movie, where Red Hulk, arcing back to publishing, wielded a gun, and it just didn't feel quite right for the actual movie," the filmmaker confirmed in a recent interview.

This would have made for a cool visual, but it's easy enough to see why it didn't make the cut. Marvel Studios attempted to ground Captain America: Brave New World in reality, so Red Hulk wielding a massive gun feels somewhat contradictory to that. 

On the other hand, the movie would have benefited greatly from being a little more fun, something that was evident from attempts to make The Leader a sympathetic figure rather than the twisted mastermind from the comics. 

You can watch the full interview with Onah on Captain America: Brave New World in the player below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World arrives on Disney+ on May 28.

jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 5/18/2025, 6:18 AM
And instead we get a brainless angry monster, which isn't different from the green one.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/18/2025, 6:29 AM
Yes because the Hulk is so weak that he needs a gun, smh wtf?!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/18/2025, 6:35 AM
@ObserverIO - the mcu version of the so called hulk probably is to be fair
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/18/2025, 6:53 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Well he was taken down by a guy with metal wings. Oh no wait that's wrong, he was taken down by the sweet look in his daughters eyes.
And The Sentry/The Void was taken down by a group hug. And Deadpool & Wolverine saved the world with the power of friendship.

When did the MCU become Care Bears?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/18/2025, 6:57 AM
@ObserverIO - I don't disagree. The treatment of the hulk is arguably the most egregious. That character has been dragged to the gutter in terms of both power level and characterisation.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 5/18/2025, 9:13 AM
@ObserverIO -

I think it's nice to see the heroes dealing with problems that can't be punched away like depression and rage and loneliness.
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 5/18/2025, 9:42 AM
@ObserverIO - the only one I thought that worked was the thunderbolts. I thought they handled the sentry/mental health issue quite well. Yes it was a group hug... But the simplicity of the message is what resonated with me. Sometimes all you need to do to discourage the darkness...is just to let people in.
The 2 you mentioned... Again simple in their messages too I suppose. I suppose it's about what resonates with you as a person.
#bethehero
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/18/2025, 6:31 AM
Watched it on a flight the other day. Terrible. Bad writing. Acting.

Anthony cannot carry a film.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 9:17 AM
@JobinJ - can’t comment on acting don’t work in Hollywood have job as paid movie critic don’t know what good acting is have yet see it since able watch it at home
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 5/18/2025, 7:35 AM
I watched 20 minutes of it and wished I had a gun.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 8:14 AM
While that could have been fun , I don’t think it would have worked for the take they went with for Red Hulk in this which was harkening back to the classic Hulk archetype as opposed to the comics version who keeps his intelligence when transformed.

User Comment Image

Anyway , Red Hulk was still well done imo and was one of the highlights of the film.

