CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD TV Spot Sees Sam Wilson Take Flight And Get A Familiar Nickname

Marvel Studios Canada has released a new TV spot for Captain America: Brave New World. It features some thrilling aerial action scenes, Sidewinder in action, and more familiar shots of Red Hulk rampaging through the nation's capital.

One particularly noteworthy moment comes when someone refers to Sam Wilson as "Cap," the nickname typically reserved for Steve Rogers. It's a cool scene and one which further cements the former Falcon in his role as the MCU's new Captain America.

While Captain America: Brave New World isn't expected to break box office records when it opens over President's Day weekend, it is eyeing a solid $95+ million four-day opening. With a reported $180 million production budget, the movie stands a chance of being a solid hit for Marvel Studios.

"The relationship between America and African American men is a very tumultuous, abusive relationship," actor Anthony Mackie said while doing the rounds to promote The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in 2021. "It’s something that needs to be rectified and healed."

"So the idea of [Sam] being Captain America recognizes all of the hardships and things that Black men and women have gone through in this country."

"Still, it’s also about the future and what we can look forward to for our kids to experience in this country," he continued. "I think Sam Wilson is more so about unifying and equality. A Captain America for everyone instead of Captain America for a specific few."

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World TV spot in the player below.

A brave new world is coming.



Get tickets now and experience Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World only in theatres February 14. pic.twitter.com/xHHagvt5Vs — Marvel Studios Canada (@MarvelStudiosCA) January 27, 2025

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.