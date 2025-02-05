CAPTAIN AMERICA Uses A New Trick To Take Down His Foes In Latest BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip

CAPTAIN AMERICA Uses A New Trick To Take Down His Foes In Latest BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip

Marvel Studios has shared a new clip from Captain America: Brave New World, and this time we see Sam Wilson use a new trick to take down a group of heavily-armed bad guys...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 05, 2025 12:02 PM EST

In this latest clip from Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, we see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) hurtling through the sky as he awaits mission updates from Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez).

After ignoring a command to search for the compound's "covert entry points," Wilson drops right into the middle of a group of heavily armed bad guys, and waits and the resulting shockwave to knock them off balance.

He then sets about taking down his foes with the iconic shield that was passed on to him by the original Sentinel of Liberty, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), in Avengers: Endgame.

So far, the clips we've seen from this movie have resulted in a mixed response from fans, with many wondering why the studio would choose to promote Brave New World with these specific sneak peeks. It's a fair question, but it is always worth keeping in mind that the scenes these snippets are taken from often play a lot better in context.

We'll have a better idea of what to expect from the latest MCU adventure when first reactions drop next week.

"[I'm] excited as hell," Mackie told Total Film in a new interview. "You have to think about how much work and how much time went into this. They told me I was gonna be Captain America five years ago. So I've just been biding my time waiting for this moment. But the excitement of it comes with the idea of, Marvel gave me the best cast, they gave me the best script, they gave me the best crew, they gave me the best director to make the best movie we could make. And I'm just really proud of it. I'm proud of the fact that it turned out the way it did, and it's entertaining, and it's heartfelt, and it's fun, and it's everything a Marvel movie is supposed to be."

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/5/2025, 12:41 PM
Convenient writing?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/5/2025, 12:42 PM
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/5/2025, 12:46 PM
@AllsGood -

AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/5/2025, 12:49 PM
@marvel72 -
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/5/2025, 1:00 PM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/5/2025, 1:06 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Captain America: Brave New World Facebook page has 14M Likes • 14M Followers

Check Here

https://www.facebook.com/CaptainAmerica

While

James Gunn, Superman Facebook Page has 6.7M Likes • 7.4M Followers

Check Here

https://www.facebook.com/superman
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/5/2025, 1:07 PM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/5/2025, 1:10 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/5/2025, 1:12 PM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/5/2025, 1:13 PM
@marvel72 - Survey Says Audiences Are Excited for Captain America: Brave New World

Despite lower presale numbers, audience Anticipation for Brave New World remains high. Early polling and social media trends indicate strong interest in the movie, particularly due to its more grounded approach.

Fans have long praised Captain America: The Winter Soldier for its blend of superhero action and political thriller elements, and Brave New World seems to be following a similar path.

If Captain America: Brave New World gets Solid Rotten Tomatoes Critics Reviews and Score, it will turn the 95 million plus weekend 110 million plus weekend.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/5/2025, 1:14 PM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/5/2025, 1:18 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/5/2025, 1:20 PM
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/5/2025, 12:44 PM
yo that was a phucking fart!!!!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/5/2025, 12:49 PM
@harryba11zack - Now he's stealing Spider-man 3's symbiote power
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/5/2025, 12:50 PM
@harryba11zack - i was trying to find a good gif of The Spleen from Mystery Men but couldn't find one powerful enough.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/5/2025, 12:47 PM
Hmmmm the fighting isn't looking that good 🤔🤔
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/5/2025, 12:47 PM
I am so glad that I don't want to see this movie.

mountainman
mountainman - 2/5/2025, 12:49 PM
Best of the three clips so far. Not nearly as bad as the other two, but I’ll still wait to watch at home on the Bluey streaming app.
PutinsGooch
PutinsGooch - 2/5/2025, 12:51 PM
Is it pretending hes going to be sick and then stealing their car?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/5/2025, 1:03 PM
@PutinsGooch - I grew up on this movie, hated the motorcycle sequel lol
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 2/5/2025, 1:01 PM
I am just not feeling this.

I've seen every MCU film at the cinema since 2008, with the exception of The Marvels. This might be the 2nd time I skip a cinema visit - and this comes from a huge Captain America fan (I saw The Winter Soldier and Civil War many times at the cinema).

This just feels like a 2nd season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and not like the next big budget Captain America film. It's evident in the bland visual style in almost every single trailer and clip I am seeing. It is evident in the editing, poor dialogue and the desperate attempts in the marketing to sell the Red Hulk fight as the big fight piece, when in reality it's going to be no more than 5 minutes.

Not only that, but Mackie just isn't Cap to me. He is good as a supporting actor and henchman to Cap (as he was as Falcon in TWS), but he's no lead material. Chris Evans was.

This film looks like 2 Falcons running around (whoever that other new Falcon is), with one of them carrying Cap's shield. I am so not seeing Mackie as Cap, that it puts me off every time I see him wearing the suit or throwing the shield. I imagine that being Evans instead. That's how much he embodied the character for me.

Hope I am wrong, but with all these reshoots, would've at least expected this to have more of a cinematic flair to it.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/5/2025, 1:02 PM
Landing like that should have him like….
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/5/2025, 1:02 PM
This looks so mid.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/5/2025, 1:07 PM
This has to be a success if Thunderbolts even has a chance to make money. It's obvious why Phase six is stacked with team up's and the first family
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/5/2025, 1:11 PM
@bobevanz - one would hope. Thunderbolts looks 100 times better than this imo. This movie has the appeal of cold oatmeal. I’ll still watch it. Not sure if I’ll watch it out of the gate but maybe. We’ll see what the reviews say
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/5/2025, 1:08 PM
Damn that's a badass poster.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 1:25 PM
I thought that clip was cool!!.

Honestly out of the 4 or so that I have seen so far , the only one that didn’t completely work for me was the previous action one they released but this, while brief, certainly did.

Cool shot of him crash diving to the ground and a nice beat of the following shockwave.

Anyway , I’m seriously hoping for the best since I want this to succeed!!.

