CAPTAIN AMERICA Uses A New Trick To Take Down His Foes In Latest BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip

In this latest clip from Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, we see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) hurtling through the sky as he awaits mission updates from Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez).

After ignoring a command to search for the compound's "covert entry points," Wilson drops right into the middle of a group of heavily armed bad guys, and waits and the resulting shockwave to knock them off balance.

He then sets about taking down his foes with the iconic shield that was passed on to him by the original Sentinel of Liberty, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), in Avengers: Endgame.

So far, the clips we've seen from this movie have resulted in a mixed response from fans, with many wondering why the studio would choose to promote Brave New World with these specific sneak peeks. It's a fair question, but it is always worth keeping in mind that the scenes these snippets are taken from often play a lot better in context.

We'll have a better idea of what to expect from the latest MCU adventure when first reactions drop next week.

"[I'm] excited as hell," Mackie told Total Film in a new interview. "You have to think about how much work and how much time went into this. They told me I was gonna be Captain America five years ago. So I've just been biding my time waiting for this moment. But the excitement of it comes with the idea of, Marvel gave me the best cast, they gave me the best script, they gave me the best crew, they gave me the best director to make the best movie we could make. And I'm just really proud of it. I'm proud of the fact that it turned out the way it did, and it's entertaining, and it's heartfelt, and it's fun, and it's everything a Marvel movie is supposed to be."

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.