RUMOR: CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS

RUMOR: CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS

Following what sounds like pretty extensive reshoots, a new rumour claims to reveal Marvel Studios' original plans for Captain America: Brave New World's post-credits scene. You can find more details here!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 22, 2024 08:12 AM EST

It's no secret that Captain America: Brave New World has likely undergone major changes following reshoots.

While it does sound like those have been somewhat blown out of proportion on social media (it's not like additional photography is anything new for the MCU), Marvel Studios is believed to have cut and even added characters to get the movie where it needed to be.

That seemingly meant changing Captain America: Brave New World's ending too.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "In the original version of Captain America Brave New World the world thinks Ross is dead and in the original post credits scene Red Hulk was visiting Betty in her house. But that is no longer the case in the film's final version."

Here's where we get into spoiler territory; according to a recent plot leak, Captain America: Brave New World ends with President Ross and The Leader locked up in The Raft. While we expect the latter to be responsible for Ross' transformation into Red Hulk, it may be a more fitting ending for the President to pay for his actions rather than being free to continue Hulking out. 

It's also a more definitive conclusion for the character if Harrison Ford decides not to reprise his role in a future MCU project (though the leak also pointed to the new mid-credits scene setting the stage for a World War Hulk movie - you can read more here). 

Recently, the MCU's Captain America, Anthony Mackie, weighed in on the chatter surrounding Brave New World's reshoots. "It wasn’t retooled at all, every Marvel movie I’ve done has done reshoots, so it’s not retooling or remaking," the actor explained. "You basically get the movie and the story you want, you edit it together, then go back and shoot a few more scenes."

For Marvel Studios, this does all sound par for the course and what could be considered a "retooling" or "remaking" for other movies is just business as usual for Kevin Feige and company. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: New Intel On Red Hulk's 'Tache And Sam Wilson's Suit As More Stills Released
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: New Intel On Red Hulk's 'Tache And Sam Wilson's Suit As More Stills Released
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Reveals Why Uncomfortable NEW WORLD ORDER Title Was Dropped
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Reveals Why "Uncomfortable" NEW WORLD ORDER Title Was Dropped

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/22/2024, 8:32 AM
Captain America: Brave New World will be Epic.

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/22/2024, 8:41 AM
@AllsGood -

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 12/22/2024, 8:51 AM
I don’t think it will be bad. But definitely not comparable to winter soldier. Reactions to early screenings don’t mean shit to me.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder