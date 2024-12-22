RUMOR: CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS

It's no secret that Captain America: Brave New World has likely undergone major changes following reshoots.

While it does sound like those have been somewhat blown out of proportion on social media (it's not like additional photography is anything new for the MCU), Marvel Studios is believed to have cut and even added characters to get the movie where it needed to be.

That seemingly meant changing Captain America: Brave New World's ending too.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "In the original version of Captain America Brave New World the world thinks Ross is dead and in the original post credits scene Red Hulk was visiting Betty in her house. But that is no longer the case in the film's final version."

Here's where we get into spoiler territory; according to a recent plot leak, Captain America: Brave New World ends with President Ross and The Leader locked up in The Raft. While we expect the latter to be responsible for Ross' transformation into Red Hulk, it may be a more fitting ending for the President to pay for his actions rather than being free to continue Hulking out.

It's also a more definitive conclusion for the character if Harrison Ford decides not to reprise his role in a future MCU project (though the leak also pointed to the new mid-credits scene setting the stage for a World War Hulk movie - you can read more here).

Recently, the MCU's Captain America, Anthony Mackie, weighed in on the chatter surrounding Brave New World's reshoots. "It wasn’t retooled at all, every Marvel movie I’ve done has done reshoots, so it’s not retooling or remaking," the actor explained. "You basically get the movie and the story you want, you edit it together, then go back and shoot a few more scenes."

For Marvel Studios, this does all sound par for the course and what could be considered a "retooling" or "remaking" for other movies is just business as usual for Kevin Feige and company.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.