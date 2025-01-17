Sam Wilson Sets Out To Prevent WWIII In New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD "Tickets On Sale" Trailer

With tickets now on sale, Marvel Studios has released a new 90-second trailer for Captain America: Brave New World. In that, Sam Wilson finds himself fending off threats from Sidewinder and the Red Hulk...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 17, 2025 09:01 AM EST

Tickets for Captain America: Brave New World have just gone on sale and we have an action-packed new trailer for the Marvel Studios movie to celebrate.

While it's mostly made up of familiar footage, there are some great never-before-seen shots, including Sam Wilson coming under threat from Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder. We also see Red Hulk leaping after the new Captain America and more of Sam's bromance with his partner Joaquin Torres, a.k.a. the new Falcon.

When the movie was first announced at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, it was titled Captain America: New World Order. However, by the time star Anthony Mackie shared a behind-the-scenes photo the following summer, it had been quietly changed. 

Many fans wondered why "New World Order" was chosen in the first place, particularly as an episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had already used it. Regardless, when all was said and done, no one seemed too bothered by the switch to Captain America: Brave New World.

Despite that, we've long wondered what led to the change and recently got an answer from executive producer Nate Moore. 

"I think 'New World Order' was a title we thought was really interesting, and sort of moody and scary, and to be quite honest, some of the feedback we got, internally and externally, was that that phrase has, unfortunately, been co-opted in the real world in a way that made people uncomfortable," he revealed in an interview with Empire

In this new trailer for the movie, we hear President Ross talk about a "brave new world," giving us an explanation for why that's the new title. 

Check out this latest Captain America: Brave New World sneak peek in the players below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/17/2025, 9:31 AM
interesting.......i Noticed you called him Sam Wilson instead of captain america in your title there josh, care to share your thought process when writing your Deceptive words there? huh?

User Comment Image
Chasekeane
Chasekeane - 1/17/2025, 9:56 AM
@harryba11zack - What... he wrote 'Sam Wilson sets out to... in Captain America Brave New World' If he'd wrote Captain America in Captain America that would have been.. crappier.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/17/2025, 10:07 AM
@Chasekeane - very interesting, I take it your his alibi?
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/17/2025, 9:32 AM
The writer/director for this made that god awful Cloverfield Paradox movie. It makes sense why they reshot the whole movie. Stop employing hired hands! Then again it's almost impossible to find quality writers or directors for this dying franchise
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 1/17/2025, 9:48 AM
@bobevanz - we cant let directors start having creative freedom woth these films
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/17/2025, 10:10 AM
@TheCoonII - they should hire Edward Wright for a project allow him a lil control over the script and then get rid of him again just to really stick it to him
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/17/2025, 10:18 AM
@TheCoonII - I wonder why?
User Comment Image
NickScryer
NickScryer - 1/17/2025, 9:37 AM
But will A-Train get his loan?
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/17/2025, 10:09 AM
@NickScryer - Hahahaha you're amazing man I see what you did there. that's clearly not A-Train and the only thing he has in common with A-Train is that they're both African American. That's so funny that you made that comparison you obviously have a very keen eye for detail.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/17/2025, 9:42 AM
With tickets now on sale, Marvel Studios has released a new 90-second trailer for Captain America: Brave New World.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/17/2025, 9:56 AM
@AllsGood -
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/17/2025, 9:59 AM
@HashTagSwagg -
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/17/2025, 10:20 AM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/17/2025, 9:50 AM
Man , this looks good to me so can’t wait!!.

Whoever has been editing these trailers has been doing a great job such as that match cut of Leader on the phone and Sidewinder telling likely his employer (who could be the former) to standby for proof of Sam’s death.

Even Sam stating some things like someone being behind this while Kendrick in the back goes “facts” is kinda funny but clever too.

Anyway , hope this turns out well!!.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/17/2025, 9:56 AM
Everyone knows what's COMING. Say Goodbye to the Smart Hulk.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/17/2025, 10:10 AM
@AllsGood - that be nice fans don’t want to see joe fix it , smart hulk they want see real hulk angry first avengers movie
SuperCat
SuperCat - 1/17/2025, 10:06 AM
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/17/2025, 10:10 AM
@SuperCat - it was better from first movie
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/17/2025, 10:21 AM
Trailers have been very mehhh and i do NOT trust the writers or director for this.. plus Mackie is NOT a leading man; he's terrible at it so my expectations are very very low.... but, ill go see it in theaters and hope to be pleasantly surprised.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/17/2025, 10:22 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - I agree, except I'll wait for torrents.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/17/2025, 10:30 AM
This is good

User Comment Image

Mine is great

User Comment Image

I also made this last year. Marvel better not be copying me lol

