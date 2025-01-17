Sam Wilson Sets Out To Prevent WWIII In New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD "Tickets On Sale" Trailer

Tickets for Captain America: Brave New World have just gone on sale and we have an action-packed new trailer for the Marvel Studios movie to celebrate.

While it's mostly made up of familiar footage, there are some great never-before-seen shots, including Sam Wilson coming under threat from Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder. We also see Red Hulk leaping after the new Captain America and more of Sam's bromance with his partner Joaquin Torres, a.k.a. the new Falcon.

When the movie was first announced at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, it was titled Captain America: New World Order. However, by the time star Anthony Mackie shared a behind-the-scenes photo the following summer, it had been quietly changed.

Many fans wondered why "New World Order" was chosen in the first place, particularly as an episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had already used it. Regardless, when all was said and done, no one seemed too bothered by the switch to Captain America: Brave New World.

Despite that, we've long wondered what led to the change and recently got an answer from executive producer Nate Moore.

"I think 'New World Order' was a title we thought was really interesting, and sort of moody and scary, and to be quite honest, some of the feedback we got, internally and externally, was that that phrase has, unfortunately, been co-opted in the real world in a way that made people uncomfortable," he revealed in an interview with Empire.

In this new trailer for the movie, we hear President Ross talk about a "brave new world," giving us an explanation for why that's the new title.

Check out this latest Captain America: Brave New World sneak peek in the players below.

🚨 Tickets are now on sale for Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld 🚨 Experience it only in theaters February 14. https://t.co/cIiKY5GuT5 pic.twitter.com/UE2NvxdNRb — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 17, 2025

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.