THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Plays Coy When Asked If Bucky Appears In CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

2024 saw Sebastian Stan prove there's much more to him than Bucky Barnes thanks to stellar performances in A Different Man and The Apprentice. The former recently won the actor a Golden Globe but 2025 will see him return to the MCU in a big way.

While we already know he'll appear in Thunderbolts*, much has been said about him possibly reuniting with Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World.

Asked about that by Variety, Stan was initially flustered and quickly turned the conversation back to Thunderbolts*. "[Filming] 'Thunderbolts*', let me tell you, it was a much quieter year for me because I didn’t see Anthony Mackie," he explained. "So, I’ll say that. Although I miss Anthony Mackie, like, daily, and it’s something I don’t like to admit."

You can see Stan's reason for yourselves in the video below.

Stan also recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers and was asked how Thunderbolts* differs from other Marvel Studios properties.

"We're really a group all on our own, you know, on our own island, so to speak," he said. "Wyatt Russell and David Harbour are some of the funniest people. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is amazing... Florence Pugh."

He'd go on to call his time in the MCU "humbling," and added, "[I've] been able to be with them for close to 15 years now. I’ve grown up with Marvel, I grew as an actor and with this character, it’s like I have a brother, in a way, a family member I see for Thanksgiving every year."

Stan later revealed that Marvel Studios has been "so supportive" of his career and acknowledged, "If I didn't have them, honestly, I don't know if would've taken these chances."

The actor has always been hugely supportive of the MCU and is clearly excited to continue playing Bucky. Despite fan speculation that he might not make it out of Thunderbolts* alive, Stan is already confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.