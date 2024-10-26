CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Action Figures Reveal Detailed Look At New Superhero Costumes And Red Hulk

Captain America: Brave New World is the next movie heading our way from Marvel Studios and we expect the marketing campaign to ramp up in a big way as 2024 nears its end.

Today, we have a first look at some awesome new Marvel Legends action figures from Hasbro.

As you can see, they put the spotlight on Captain America, the MCU's new Falcon, Joaquin Torres, and Harrison Ford's Red Hulk. Sam Wilson's new helmet is very cool, while that Falcon design arguably feels more in line with the comics than even what we saw Sam wear.

As for President "Thunderbolt" Ross' imposing villain, he looks like...well, a red Hulk. Marvel Studios has done the comic books justice with this design and we're hoping to also see his same fiery powers from those.

How Captain America - who has Vibranium wings but no superpowers - can go one-on-one with Red Hulk remains to be seen, of course.

"I mean, this is the Marvel universe and I’m just there on a weekend pass. I’m a sailor new to this town," Ford recently said of his MCU debut. "I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides the kind we made in the '80s and '90s. I don’t have anything general to say about it. It’s the condition our condition is in, and things change and morph and go on."

"We’re silly if we sit around regretting the change and don’t participate," he continued. "I’m participating in a new part of the business that, for me at least, I think is really producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that."

You can take a closer look at these new action figures in the Instagram galleries below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.