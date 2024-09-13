CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Tim Blake Nelson Says He "Shot [The Movie] Twice" Thanks To Reshoots

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Tim Blake Nelson Says He &quot;Shot [The Movie] Twice&quot; Thanks To Reshoots

Captain America: Brave New World star Tim Blake Nelson has commented on the movie’s additional photography, likening it to shooting the same project twice. Hear more from The Leader actor right here...

By JoshWilding - Sep 13, 2024 10:09 AM EST

Marvel Studios has made some major missteps during the Multiverse Saga; however, with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars fast approaching, we're seeing a major course correction and a shift back to quality over quantity.

Daredevil: Born Again underwent a major creative overhaul mid-shoot and Captain America: Brave New World has also undergone extensive reshoots meant to fix what wasn't working.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, The Leader actor Tim Blake Nelson shared some insights into just how much those have changed what we'll see in theaters next February. 

"Well, we’re done. I’ve shot it," he started. "I’ve actually shot it twice because I did it originally a year ago, and then we came back and redid a lot of it at the beginning of it this summer. Every single movie I do hopefully makes me better."

"I’ve probably done about 60 movies in between Hulk and Captain America: Brave New World," Nelson continued, "so there are dozens of increments of improvement."

This lends weight to the rumours that the Serpent Society has been left on the cutting room floor and suggests the changes extended well beyond just action scenes. 

While there will be those who spin Nelson's comments as negative, it wasn't that long ago he was heaping praise on both Captain America: Brave New World and Marvel Studios. 

"It was a great challenge and I was guided beautifully by Julius Onah, who’s an indie director," he said of the movie. "These are real directors who want to work with real actors and give them opportunities to play outlandish characters. Marvel supports that."

Nelson added, "I couldn’t respect Martin Scorsese more, he’s his own genre, but I disagree with him when he derides Marvel. I come down on the side of Marvel movies absolutely being cinema. They return us to being kids again. When they are really good, and they often are, you lose yourself in them."

"Are they profound? Are they 'Goodfellas' and 'Miller’s Crossing,' are they 'Bicycle Thieves,' 'Schindler’s List' or 'Kieślowski'? No, but they aren’t aspiring to be. They are entertainment and there’s artistry involved in them. That’s my Marvel speech." He'd later call Captain America: Brave New World "a wonderful movie."

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/13/2024, 10:43 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/13/2024, 10:48 AM
They spend way too much on unfinished cgi, way too much on multiple reshoots, and way too much for each actor. Then you factor in advertising for the movie and most Marvel movies have to make at least 650 million TO BREAK EVEN. Dumbasses
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/13/2024, 10:50 AM
Maybe if they move the budget to actual writers and directors, and practical sets, you'd have more wiggle room. This is why they need 3 to 4 movies a year, because they barely make shit. Avengers is where they actually make bank, and they didn't have one last phase lmao
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/13/2024, 10:51 AM
@bobevanz - Are you Disney's accountant?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/13/2024, 11:43 AM
@bobevanz - paying the creatives more money? Marvel would never! lol
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/13/2024, 10:53 AM
"there will be those who spin Nelson's comments as negative"

Because it is a negative, reshooting your movie to the point it changes the entire plot is a negative. It's the exact reason Marvel movies lately are feeling so disjointed and all over the place, because they can't stop changing directions halfway through everything.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 10:57 AM
Oh no , this movie is gonna flop now for sure…

WHAT A DISASTER!.

Am I doing it right?.
RolandD
RolandD - 9/13/2024, 11:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - You didn’t say anything about WOKE.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 11:32 AM
@RolandD - oh shit

Also Bucky shoukd be Cap ,Sam doesn’t have a serum…

That better?.
RolandD
RolandD - 9/13/2024, 11:33 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Perf!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/13/2024, 11:00 AM
two floaters for the price of one
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 11:06 AM
Looking forward to seeing him in all his big cranium glory now haha!!.

I do think the Serpent Society will still be in this since we have Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder in it whose the leader aswell as apparently Rosa Salazar’s Diamondback…

I wouldn’t be surprised if what we have seen in the trailers with the firmer is from the beginning of the film where they might be trying to steal the Adamantium for The Leader until Sam stops them.

It seemed like it was going to be a similar-ish sequence originally but we had Seth Rollins character who might have been replaced (maybe they thought his performance wasn’t up to par or such).

Anyway whatever the reason for the reshoots , I’m hoping this turns out well since it’s looked good so far!!.

User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/13/2024, 11:07 AM
Between this crap movie no one wanted and Fetal Alcohol Syndrome White, Disney is gonna lose SO MUCH MONEY in 2025.

User Comment Image
Ghoul
Ghoul - 9/13/2024, 11:24 AM
He actually gives a ton of credibility to this movie and leveled up my excitement for it quite a bit. It was a uninteresting upcoming film for me but I’m getting more into it
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/13/2024, 11:36 AM
"They put extra effort into making the movie the best it could be. This is a bad sign."
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 11:40 AM
@Clintthahamster - lol

Now when you put it like that…
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/13/2024, 11:47 AM
Best case scenario is that this ends up being pretty decent (nowhere near as good as TWS though) and breaks even at the box office lol

Even in that scenario - that’s still embarrassing as shit considering this is a Captain America film.
grif
grif - 9/13/2024, 11:50 AM
not seeing this

reboot the mcu completely
cubrn
cubrn - 9/13/2024, 11:51 AM
I love how everybody is glazing over the fact that Winter Soldier was extensively re-shot

